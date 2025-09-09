101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It’s Hard To Believe

If you have ever tried to excel at photo editing, you know how much attention to detail is required to produce quality work. It’s definitely not something you do haphazardly, because your half-baked efforts will shine through.
Just take a look at the following images, which we've collected from various parts of Reddit. These photos were so lazily edited that the bizarre outcomes are too funny not to share online.
#1 This Really Odd Advertisement For Transit Around My City (Where Did The Bus Driver Come From?!?!)
#2 Awww Yisss Finally A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck
#3 This Is A Photo On Amazon Advertising The Lava Lamp
#4 This Poor Photoshop Design
#5 Someone Call An Ambulance
#6 Totally Realistic Proportions
#7 So Hot, The Car Melted
#8 This Picture Was On My Pasta Box. What Did They Do To Her
#9 That’s Not How You Use A Selfie Stick
#10 This Woman Looking Out The Plane Is Very Calm Considering She’s About To Crash Into The Hudson
#11 This Ebay Advertisement For A Sleep Mask Photo Shopped Out Her Nose And Left One Nostril
#12 This Barber Shop Where You Can Give A Small Child An Adult Hairstyle And Bears Trim
#13 Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area
#14 Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint
#15 Stumbled Across This On Facebook
#16 Dog Pool
#17 Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini
#18 I Know Designs Are Usually Photoshopped On Stock Images But Still
#19 Looking At Smart Locks Found This Gem, Horrible Photoshop Job
#20 They Didn’t Photoshop The Hand All The Way
#21 This Ad Showed Up On My Feed. So This Guy Wanted To Show Roof Plus The Charging Points And Hired The Laziest Photoshop Editor
#22 This Badly Photoshopped Cat With One Leg
#23 Amazon Seller’s Photoshop Masterpiece
#24 This Guy’s Frog Legs Featured In An Ad
#25 Can’t Find A Pregnant Model For Your Maternity Swimwear? Photoshop Can Help
#26 This Poster Has A Mix Of Real People Photoshopped In With Sims People
#27 When You’re Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton
#28 Those Are Awfully Long Arms You’ve Got There
#29 The First Way To Improve Your Guitar Playing Is To Actually Touch The Instrument
#30 I Was In A Store And Saw This Photoshop, I Guess You Could Say The Proportions Are A Little… Off
#31 Found On Amazon – I Can’t Stop Giggling At How Badly This Is Photoshopped
#32 Totally “Not” Photoshopped
#33 These Poor Squid-Girls
#34 Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top
#35 An Image Of A Kitchen Pot Rack That I Came Across On Ebay
#36 What’s Happening To His Legs
#37 A Company That Claims To Make “3D Realistic Floor Art”. So Many Questions, Why Would You Want A Waterfall On Your Bathroom Floor? Why Is The Girls Dress Blowing In The Wind?
#38 That Is Not How Treadmills Work Right??
#39 “Professional” Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work
#40 It Really Just Feels Off
#41 When It’s “Raining” But Not Enough To Make Your Hair Wet
#42 These Poorly Photoshopped Stolen Photo Ads Seem Legit
#43 This Was Not Photoshopped, This Was Ms Paint’d
#44 This Earring Is Just Photoshopped In Front Of An Ear
#45 Ahh, Yes. Let’s Just Photoshop The Images On The Shirts. No One Will Notice
#46 Found The World’s Smallest Hands While Looking For A WiFi Adapter
#47 That Elbow Is The Stuff Of Nightmares
#48 Every Body Part Is Different
#49 The Body Is Not Proportional Of A Beer Pong Table Cover I Saw At A Thrift Store
#50 What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth?
#51 Saw This On An Amazon Product, The Item Is A Pocket Projector. So Many Things Wrong With This Image
#52 A Tiny Strong Man In A Large Door
#53 Amazon Is A Gold Mine
#54 Bro What?
#55 Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime (Found On Zillow)
#56 This Is A From A 3 Billion Dollar Company’s Website
#57 He Is Definitely Carrying That Tablet. Found On Amazon
#58 Found This Gem At Tommy Hilfiger
#59 Oh Poor Dog, Look At It’s Face
#60 Air Fryer… Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?
#61 You Might Want To Hire A New Graphic Designer
#62 Did They Even Try?
#63 The Models Are So Comfortable With Each Other
#64 This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon
#65 Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t You Think?
#66 Found On Aliexpress Lmao
#67 Call Me Crazy But I’m Pretty Sure There Isn’t An Actual Dog On The Bed
#68 Regular Waffle Iron Magically Makes Pumpkins
#69 Forever 21 Does Not Know How To Use Photoshop Or What Women Actually Look Like
#70 Flawless Photoshop
#71 Something Looks Off
#72 Finished The Photoshop, Boss
#73 This University’s President Is Really Hands On
#74 “Make The Athlete Look Like She’s In Motion”
#75 Where Are Their Arms?
#76 Weird Way To Eat Chicken Tenders
#77 Found On Amazon. What’s Going On With Those Hands?
#78 It’s The Wild West Out There When You’re Looking At Swimsuits
#79 Does This Count?
#80 Where Is Her Body?
#81 Argue All You Want But That Puppy Is Wearing That Collar
#82 This Fool Dunking Away From The Hoop On The Back Of Cheeze-It Box
#83 What A Comfortable Looking Totally Real Mask
#84 This Laptop Stand That Is Very Poorly Photoshopped In And Not Even Being Used
#85 Some God Tier Photoshop
#86 This Is Clearly Photoshopped
#87 This Awful Photoshop For A Slide I Saw An Ad For. Why Are They Wearing Normal Clothes In The Water? What The Heck Is Going On In The Background? So Many Questions
#88 The Arm… Oh God
#89 Why Is The Phone Inside The Photo?
#90 The Attention To Detail Is Unreal
#91 Where Are Your Legs?
#92 Attach The Vesa Mount Into The Front Of The Monitor
#93 Hardcover Newspapers Exist Now
#94 Where Did The Pizza Come From? The Box Is Full
#95 This Headphones Ad Has The Headphones (Poorly) Photoshopped In
#96 Some Poor Intern Somewhere Would Have Been Asked To Make This After They Lied About Knowing How To Use Photoshop On Their Resume
#97 “Well I Gotta Use My Free Trial Of Photoshop For Something” Said The Intern
#98 Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel
#99 Whats The Point Of Photoshopping A Starbucks Logo On Your Cup..? Had A Good Laugh Bc Of It
#100 I’m Calling Emergency Services. This Injury Is Serious
#101 High Quality Photoshop At My Rec Center
