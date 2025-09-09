101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It’s Hard To Believe

by

If you have ever tried to excel at photo editing, you know how much attention to detail is required to produce quality work. It’s definitely not something you do haphazardly, because your half-baked efforts will shine through. 

Just take a look at the following images, which we’ve collected from various parts of Reddit. These photos were so lazily edited that the bizarre outcomes are too funny not to share online. 

Go ahead and scroll through for a few quick laughs. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 This Really Odd Advertisement For Transit Around My City (Where Did The Bus Driver Come From?!?!)

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: LoveGhostDotEXE

#2 Awww Yisss Finally A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: dinglehump

#3 This Is A Photo On Amazon Advertising The Lava Lamp

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#4 This Poor Photoshop Design

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: jkvfbv

#5 Someone Call An Ambulance

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: velmazing44

#6 Totally Realistic Proportions

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: nunuvurbiznez

#7 So Hot, The Car Melted

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: exoticed

#8 This Picture Was On My Pasta Box. What Did They Do To Her

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: pagodahut

#9 That’s Not How You Use A Selfie Stick

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#10 This Woman Looking Out The Plane Is Very Calm Considering She’s About To Crash Into The Hudson

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: bmdelaune

#11 This Ebay Advertisement For A Sleep Mask Photo Shopped Out Her Nose And Left One Nostril

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: rosalina888

#12 This Barber Shop Where You Can Give A Small Child An Adult Hairstyle And Bears Trim

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Ad For A Beauty Supply Store In My Area

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: iWillNowLiveAsDayMan

#14 Was Looking At Dog Ramps For My Aging Lab On Amazon And The Example Pic Is Clearly A Lab With Spots Added In Ms Paint

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Riderslider27

#15 Stumbled Across This On Facebook

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: BallAffectionate4000

#16 Dog Pool

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Hans-and-franz

#17 Here In My Garage, Just Bought This New Lamborghini

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Kellyann59

#18 I Know Designs Are Usually Photoshopped On Stock Images But Still

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: CharlotteRossss

#19 Looking At Smart Locks Found This Gem, Horrible Photoshop Job

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: TheTruePirate

#20 They Didn’t Photoshop The Hand All The Way

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: iMimikYou

#21 This Ad Showed Up On My Feed. So This Guy Wanted To Show Roof Plus The Charging Points And Hired The Laziest Photoshop Editor

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: thedarklord7799

#22 This Badly Photoshopped Cat With One Leg

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: FluffyFluffy7

#23 Amazon Seller’s Photoshop Masterpiece

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: _allycat

#24 This Guy’s Frog Legs Featured In An Ad

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: MeerK4T

#25 Can’t Find A Pregnant Model For Your Maternity Swimwear? Photoshop Can Help

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Therealsmoaty

#26 This Poster Has A Mix Of Real People Photoshopped In With Sims People

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: bphamtastic

#27 When You’re Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: marrewerre

#28 Those Are Awfully Long Arms You’ve Got There

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Theboozehoundbitch

#29 The First Way To Improve Your Guitar Playing Is To Actually Touch The Instrument

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: shadoebrook71

#30 I Was In A Store And Saw This Photoshop, I Guess You Could Say The Proportions Are A Little… Off

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: DeleteUrself_now

#31 Found On Amazon – I Can’t Stop Giggling At How Badly This Is Photoshopped

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Figgypudpud

#32 Totally “Not” Photoshopped

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: proxy_slender

#33 These Poor Squid-Girls

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: d4n1l0v3

#34 Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: beerguy_etcetera

#35 An Image Of A Kitchen Pot Rack That I Came Across On Ebay

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: CactusBoyScout

#36 What’s Happening To His Legs

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: emerald9elephant

#37 A Company That Claims To Make “3D Realistic Floor Art”. So Many Questions, Why Would You Want A Waterfall On Your Bathroom Floor? Why Is The Girls Dress Blowing In The Wind?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: TheGreatTyrant

#38 That Is Not How Treadmills Work Right??

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Clean_Difficulty_694

#39 “Professional” Photographer From My City. He Made A Book And Charged The Family For This Work

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Crapo16

#40 It Really Just Feels Off

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#41 When It’s “Raining” But Not Enough To Make Your Hair Wet

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: ashlitty

#42 These Poorly Photoshopped Stolen Photo Ads Seem Legit

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Paradoxlife

#43 This Was Not Photoshopped, This Was Ms Paint’d

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Honest-Economist4970

#44 This Earring Is Just Photoshopped In Front Of An Ear

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: ToastedMilkEggs

#45 Ahh, Yes. Let’s Just Photoshop The Images On The Shirts. No One Will Notice

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Nina_Greenleaf

#46 Found The World’s Smallest Hands While Looking For A WiFi Adapter

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: xK3V1Nix

#47 That Elbow Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Abandoned-Potato

#48 Every Body Part Is Different

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: TreatyPie

#49 The Body Is Not Proportional Of A Beer Pong Table Cover I Saw At A Thrift Store

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Hoodank

#50 What Is Going On With This Poor Dogs Teeth?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: zoekapoay

#51 Saw This On An Amazon Product, The Item Is A Pocket Projector. So Many Things Wrong With This Image

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: -Jukey-

#52 A Tiny Strong Man In A Large Door

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: D2theEnnis

#53 Amazon Is A Gold Mine

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: cool_beans550

#54 Bro What?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Wow, Grass That Stays Green In Wintertime (Found On Zillow)

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#56 This Is A From A 3 Billion Dollar Company’s Website

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: LadyBumbles

#57 He Is Definitely Carrying That Tablet. Found On Amazon

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: BizKet89

#58 Found This Gem At Tommy Hilfiger

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Oh Poor Dog, Look At It’s Face

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: dguenka

#60 Air Fryer… Or Portal Into Another, Foodier, Universe?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Logofascinated

#61 You Might Want To Hire A New Graphic Designer

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Herbivore69

#62 Did They Even Try?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: torishima

#63 The Models Are So Comfortable With Each Other

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: mikethelabguy

#64 This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: _passerine

#65 Bad Spot For A Row Of Bushes Don’t You Think?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: yroCyaR

#66 Found On Aliexpress Lmao

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: SmallBorb

#67 Call Me Crazy But I’m Pretty Sure There Isn’t An Actual Dog On The Bed

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: SlyasLoki

#68 Regular Waffle Iron Magically Makes Pumpkins

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: maddog18476

#69 Forever 21 Does Not Know How To Use Photoshop Or What Women Actually Look Like

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: add217

#70 Flawless Photoshop

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: CrookedCreature

#71 Something Looks Off

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: rodiabolkonsky

#72 Finished The Photoshop, Boss

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Willbotski

#73 This University’s President Is Really Hands On

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: tbonetaylor

#74 “Make The Athlete Look Like She’s In Motion”

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: kronograf

#75 Where Are Their Arms?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: DasCreepyButOnReddit

#76 Weird Way To Eat Chicken Tenders

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: FabulousTrade

#77 Found On Amazon. What’s Going On With Those Hands?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: lauranvrr

#78 It’s The Wild West Out There When You’re Looking At Swimsuits

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: fakemidnight

#79 Does This Count?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#80 Where Is Her Body?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: taylorclark0808

#81 Argue All You Want But That Puppy Is Wearing That Collar

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: reddit.com

#82 This Fool Dunking Away From The Hoop On The Back Of Cheeze-It Box

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: YaboyWill

#83 What A Comfortable Looking Totally Real Mask

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: devishjack

#84 This Laptop Stand That Is Very Poorly Photoshopped In And Not Even Being Used

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Doeljan11

#85 Some God Tier Photoshop

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Manny-Heffely

#86 This Is Clearly Photoshopped

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: hyoketsu_no_majou

#87 This Awful Photoshop For A Slide I Saw An Ad For. Why Are They Wearing Normal Clothes In The Water? What The Heck Is Going On In The Background? So Many Questions

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Rimm9246

#88 The Arm… Oh God

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Forger62

#89 Why Is The Phone Inside The Photo?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: MrSegwayMan

#90 The Attention To Detail Is Unreal

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: TheNakedWorm

#91 Where Are Your Legs?

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Trulyum

#92 Attach The Vesa Mount Into The Front Of The Monitor

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: OuterSpaceHobo

#93 Hardcover Newspapers Exist Now

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: LampIsFun

#94 Where Did The Pizza Come From? The Box Is Full

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Memerobber

#95 This Headphones Ad Has The Headphones (Poorly) Photoshopped In

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: TheResPublica

#96 Some Poor Intern Somewhere Would Have Been Asked To Make This After They Lied About Knowing How To Use Photoshop On Their Resume

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: thepkmncenter

#97 “Well I Gotta Use My Free Trial Of Photoshop For Something” Said The Intern

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: OTOD_tag

#98 Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: MIKE-WAZOWSKIS-COCK

#99 Whats The Point Of Photoshopping A Starbucks Logo On Your Cup..? Had A Good Laugh Bc Of It

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: joanoa

#100 I’m Calling Emergency Services. This Injury Is Serious

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: zznnd

#101 High Quality Photoshop At My Rec Center

101 Photoshop Fails That Are So Horrible It&#8217;s Hard To Believe

Image source: Dlerpaherpas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Every Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Project
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2025
“So Glad He Is Not Like His Father”: Enrique Iglesias Praised Amid Anna Kournikova’s Pregnancy
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
What We Know about Netflix Series “The Good Cop”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2017
Chucky Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 3
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2023
Everything We Know about The Flash Season 7 So Far
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2021
Raising Hope 1.16 “Cultish Personality” Review
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.