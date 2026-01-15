Man Eats Pregnant Partner’s Craving Treat, His Wild Excuse Makes Her Rethink Their Entire Relationship

It’s easy to forget that romance and relationships aren’t just about romance, but about the day to day necessity of someone having your back. It might be hard to believe an “I love you” when the person saying it won’t lift a finger to actually help when you need it.
A woman who was seven weeks pregnant asked the internet if she was wrong to really consider leaving her partner after he ate an entire cake she had set aside for herself. Commenters were shocked at his behavior, as well as the examples of “weaponized incompetence” she described.
Most pregnant women would probably like their partner’s to help out now and then
But one woman was unhappily surprised when her partner ate the cake she had been craving
Pretending to not know how to do household chores is a bad look
The experience of being seven weeks pregnant while working a full forty-five-hour week is already a Herculean feat of physical and mental endurance, but when a partner adds the weight of “weaponized incompetence” to the mix, the domestic environment can become truly toxic. In this recent story, a woman describes a partner who, despite only working twenty hours a week, refuses to cook or clean, claiming that basic culinary tasks “stress him out” and folding laundry is a skill he has suddenly lost.
This phenomenon, often referred to in psychological circles as strategic incompetence, is a passive-aggressive maneuver where one partner performs tasks poorly or claims ignorance to escape responsibility. According to research by Eve Rodsky, author of Fair Play, this behavior isn’t just about laziness, it is a profound boundary violation that forces the other partner into a “managerial” role, leading to burnout and a total erosion of intimacy.
When a partner engages in weaponized incompetence, they are effectively communicating that their time and comfort are more valuable than their partner’s well-being. This is particularly egregious in the context of pregnancy, where the female body is undergoing massive physiological shifts.
Studies on maternal health and partner support indicate that instrumental support, the actual doing of chores and errands, is a significant predictor of lower stress levels and better outcomes for both the mother and the baby. By “forgetting” how to make meals he used to cook or folding clothes in a “ridiculous manner,” the partner in this story is forcing a pregnant woman to choose between doing it all herself or living in chaos. This dynamic destroys the sense of being on a team, replacing it with a hierarchy where the “incompetent” partner is cared for like a child rather than acting as a co-parent.
Selfishness is an easy way to end a relationship
The incident involving the “viral chocolate cake” serves as a heartbreakingly clear example of a partner “turning away” rather than “turning toward.” Dr. John Gottman, a leading researcher in relationship stability, posits that successful couples constantly make bids for connection. When the woman saved that specific, hard-to-find treat to satisfy a pregnancy craving, it was a small but significant source of comfort. By eating the entire thing and then blaming her for “not cooking” him dinner, the partner displayed a staggering lack of empathy and a sense of entitlement. This behavior is often linked to narcissistic tendencies or a “tit-for-tat” mentality where one partner punishes the other for not meeting their demands. Calling her “hormonal” to dismiss her valid frustration is a form of gaslighting designed to shift the blame from his selfishness to her biology.
Feeling like your partner is “in your corner” is not just a romantic sentiment, it is a psychological necessity for a resilient marriage. When a person is at their most vulnerable, such as during the first trimester of an unexpected pregnancy, they need to know that their partner will act as a buffer against the world’s stressors, not act as an additional stressor themselves. Research on relational equity suggests that when the perceived balance of effort is this skewed, the relationship enters a state of “chronic resentment,” which is incredibly difficult to reverse once a high-needs infant enters the picture. If a partner is unwilling to learn how to fold a shirt or respect a simple boundary like “don’t eat my pregnancy craving” now, the challenges of actual parenthood may push the relationship past its breaking point.
To move forward, couples trapped in this cycle must have a frank conversation about the mental load and the reality of domestic labor. It isn’t enough for the partner to “help out” occasionally, he must take full ownership of specific domains of the household without needing to be “managed” or “reminded.” If the behavior continues, it may be time to consult a professional to determine if this is a communication hurdle or a deeper character issue regarding empathy and respect. Addressing these “red flags” now is essential, as babies typically do not decrease the level of domestic stress.
