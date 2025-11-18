This Wildlife Control Company Earns Praise For Their Humane Solutions

A team of experts in wildlife control is capturing people’s hearts while educating and helping humanely solve wildlife issues. Birds, raccoons, squirrels, birds, or any other smaller animals can get comfortable in your attic or under a porch. However, they don’t come without property destruction or getting themselves in dangerous situations, and that’s where Gates Wildlife Control comes in.
Gates Wildlife Control can take pride in their commitment to using the safest approach for protecting animals. As they wrote in an interview with Bored Panda: “Gates Wildlife Control stands out as the most humane wildlife control service in the industry, with a legacy spanning 40 years. Founded by Brad Gates in 1984, our company pioneered humane wildlife control methods, setting the standard for the industry. As a trailblazer, Brad Gates revolutionized the approach to wildlife removal, prioritizing animal welfare and safety.”
Meet Brad Gates, the owner of Gates Wildlife Control, who set the standard for the industry to remove wildlife from homes in the most humane way possible
“Today, our team of licensed and trained professionals continues this commitment, using cutting-edge techniques and equipment to safely and humanely remove unwanted wildlife from residential and commercial properties. Unlike other services, we focus on personalized solutions, prompt response times, and preventative measures like prevention methods to ensure long-term results. Our dedication to humane practices and customer satisfaction has earned us a reputation as the go-to choice for those seeking compassionate and effective wildlife control solutions” wrote Gates’ Wildlife Control.
Since Brad was a kid, he has shown a great interest in wildlife and has raised a wide variety of wild animals
One of which was Mandy, a raccoon who “happened to be separated from her natural mother by a wildlife company at the time” wrote Brad
We asked Brad to share a particularly memorable raccoon rescue story and for him, it will always be the story about Mandy.
He wrote: “One particularly memorable raccoon rescue story that touches my heart and exemplifies the mission of Gates Wildlife Control is the story of Mandy, a baby raccoon that I raised when I was 17 years old. She became my constant companion, following me everywhere and even learning to catch minnows and crayfish from a shallow pond I created for her.”
Brad continued: “I was overwhelmed with emotion as she recognized my whistle and climbed onto my shoulder, just like old times. We spent three hours together on my front lawn, feeding on peanut butter sandwiches and eggs, and I was struck by the depth of our bond.
This experience not only enhanced my love for raccoons but for all wildlife, and it’s a memory that still moves me to this day.”
“We spent countless hours together, and I grew deeply attached to her curious and playful nature. After permanently opening her enclosure door, I thought our time together was over, but two years later, she surprisingly returned to my doorstep”
Brad shared: “It showed me the impact that compassion and care can have on an animal’s life, and it solidified my commitment to providing humane solutions for wildlife removal and control”
“Mandy’s story is a testament to the power of kindness and the importance of treating all wildlife with respect and empathy, which is at the heart of Gates Wildlife Control’s mission,” wrote owner/president Brad Gates.
Nowadays, Gates’ Wildlife Control is located in Toronto and they deal with raccoons among other small animals
We asked Gates Wildlife Control to share how raccoons have adapted to urban life in Toronto, and what this means for the future of wildlife management in cities. They replied: “Raccoons are quintessential opportunists, thriving in Toronto’s urban landscape by learning through experience and remembering their actions. As humans expanded their presence, raccoons adapted by exploiting vulnerabilities in our infrastructure. They’ve mastered accessing homes via plastic roof vents, soffits, and chimneys, showcasing their clever nature. Moreover, they’ve learned to open supposedly raccoon-proof food waste bins in Toronto, outsmarting the latches designed to keep them out. This adaptability underscores their intelligence and ability to problem-solve.
By acknowledging their adaptability and intelligence, we can develop more effective, humane strategies to coexist with raccoons and other urban wildlife, prioritizing prevention, education, and innovative solutions to mitigate conflicts and ensure a harmonious urban ecosystem. In line with this approach, Gates Wildlife has introduced a new tool to improve how we monitor and safeguard the animals during the removal process. Through a collaboration with Reolink, we utilize cellular cameras to observe and learn from the removal process in real-time, refining our techniques and procedures to better safeguard animal lives and continually improving our humane wildlife removal services.”
During baby season, Brad recognized the importance of keeping the wildlife family together
We were wondering about the biggest challenges the Gates team faces when rescuing raccoons in an urban environment like Toronto. They shared: “One of the significant challenges we face during the spring baby season is locating baby raccoons in attics and other inaccessible areas of homes. Mother raccoons often cleverly choose hidden spots like underneath bathtubs, behind walls, or inside chimneys that do not have fireplaces, making it difficult for us to access and gather the babies.
In such cases when cutting into the drywall is not possible, our only viable option is to allow the mother raccoon and her babies to remain in the inaccessible space until the babies mature enough to exit through one of our specially installed one-way doors, enabling them to follow their mother outside on their own. We adopt this approach because we would never separate a mother from her babies, always prioritizing the well-being and safety of the raccoons. By allowing the mother to continue caring for her babies in their chosen den, we ensure the babies receive the care and nourishment they need to thrive. This approach also minimizes stress to both the mother and babies and allows nature to take its course. We can confidently say that our methods prioritize animal welfare and humane treatment.”
After removing the babies from the attic, they are placed in a reunion box specifically designed by Brad to keep the babies warm and provide easy access for the mother to retrieve the young
They also shared how they ensure that the raccoons are safely and humanely relocated to environments where they can thrive.
“At Gates Wildlife Control, we prioritize safe and humane procedures for removing and reuniting raccoon families. Unlike other services, we do not relocate animals, as it’s illegal in Ontario to relocate wild animals more than 1km. Instead, we focus on reuniting families on-site, ensuring the mother can care for her young.
Our process involves: 1. Humanely removing the mother raccoon and any babies from the attic. 2. Placing the babies in our specifically designed heated reunion boxes, which mimic the warmth and safety of their den. 3. Allowing the mother to collect her babies from the reunion box and relocate them to an alternate den site on her own.
This approach ensures the family stays together, and the mother can teach her young essential survival skills. To prevent re-entry, we provide comprehensive prevention services, which include inspecting the property for additional entry points and vulnerabilities, sealing all entry points to prevent re-entry, and installing screen barriers as needed. By taking these steps, we can confidently ensure that the raccoons we remove can thrive in their natural environment without the risks associated with relocation, while also providing effective solutions for our clients.
By reuniting families on-site and preventing re-entry, we ensure the raccoons we deal with can continue to access familiar sources of food and shelter, without the risks associated with relocation to an unknown environment. Our humane approach prioritizes animal welfare and safety, while also providing effective solutions for our clients.”
All their knowledge is shared on various media channels so that it can educate and raise awareness about the importance of humane wildlife control
Gates Wildlife Control educates the public about the importance of humane wildlife control and coexistence with raccoons. They shared what steps they take to do so.
“At Gates Wildlife Control, we believe education is key to promoting humane wildlife control and coexistence with raccoons. To share our knowledge with the public, we leverage various social media channels, including:
YouTube: Our YouTube channel features exciting and informative videos on wildlife removal, prevention, and coexistence. The videos on the Gates Wildlife Control YouTube channel are presented by Brad and Cassandra Gates, a father-daughter duo. Brad is the owner of the company and has over 40 years of experience in the field of wildlife management. This channel shares our knowledge and expertise through informative and engaging videos.
Instagram: On Instagram, we share engaging stories, photos, and videos showcasing our humane removal processes, customer testimonials, and helpful tips on wildlife prevention.
Facebook: Our Facebook page serves as a community hub where we share informative posts, respond to customer inquiries, and provide updates on our services and company news.
TikTok: On TikTok, we create engaging videos highlighting our team’s expertise, customer success stories, and fun facts about wildlife.
Through our social media channels, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of humane wildlife control, share knowledge on coexisting with raccoons and other wildlife, and provide valuable tips on prevention and exclusion methods. We also showcase our team’s expertise and commitment to animal welfare, while engaging with the public and addressing their questions. By doing so, we empower individuals to make informed decisions about wildlife control and promote a culture of coexistence with raccoons and other wildlife.”
“Gates Wildlife Control stands as a beacon of compassion and expertise in the wildlife control industry, with a legacy spanning four decades”
“Our commitment to humane practices, personalized solutions, and preventative measures has earned us a reputation as the go-to choice for those seeking effective and compassionate wildlife control solutions. Through our work, we’ve seen firsthand the impact of kindness and respect on the lives of urban wildlife, particularly raccoons. As we look to the future, we’re dedicated to continuing our mission of promoting coexistence and educating the public about the importance of humane wildlife control. By working together, we can create a harmonious urban ecosystem where humans and wildlife thrive together.”
