This Artist Creates Funny Comics Based On Real-Life Experiences (50 Pics)

We are delighted to introduce you to another talented comic artist who is creating a series about relatable situations, with the main character based on the author themselves.
“Seany Boy Draws” by Sean Kirkpatrick is a wholesome webcomic that captures the essence of life’s little moments. The artist behind the series explores a variety of topics, including relationships, owning pets, pop culture, and day-to-day routines—ordinary, yet amusing at the same time. Scroll down to see a selection of the best comics by Sean, and let us know in the comments below which one of the strips seems to be pretty relatable to you
More info: Instagram | webtoons.com
#1
Image source: seanyboydraws
#2
Image source: seanyboydraws
#3
Image source: seanyboydraws
#4
Image source: seanyboydraws
#5
Image source: seanyboydraws
#6
Image source: seanyboydraws
#7
Image source: seanyboydraws
#8
Image source: seanyboydraws
#9
Image source: seanyboydraws
#10
Image source: seanyboydraws
#11
Image source: seanyboydraws
#12
Image source: seanyboydraws
#13
Image source: seanyboydraws
#14
Image source: seanyboydraws
#15
Image source: seanyboydraws
#16
Image source: seanyboydraws
#17
Image source: seanyboydraws
#18
Image source: seanyboydraws
#19
Image source: seanyboydraws
#20
Image source: seanyboydraws
#21
Image source: seanyboydraws
#22
Image source: seanyboydraws
#23
Image source: seanyboydraws
#24
Image source: seanyboydraws
#25
Image source: seanyboydraws
#26
Image source: seanyboydraws
#27
Image source: seanyboydraws
#28
Image source: seanyboydraws
#29
Image source: seanyboydraws
#30
Image source: seanyboydraws
#31
Image source: seanyboydraws
#32
Image source: seanyboydraws
#33
Image source: seanyboydraws
#34
Image source: seanyboydraws
#35
Image source: seanyboydraws
#36
Image source: seanyboydraws
#37
Image source: seanyboydraws
#38
Image source: seanyboydraws
#39
Image source: seanyboydraws
#40
Image source: seanyboydraws
#41
Image source: seanyboydraws
#42
Image source: seanyboydraws
#43
Image source: seanyboydraws
#44
Image source: seanyboydraws
#45
Image source: seanyboydraws
#46
Image source: seanyboydraws
#47
Image source: seanyboydraws
#48
Image source: seanyboydraws
#49
Image source: seanyboydraws
#50
Image source: seanyboydraws
Follow Us