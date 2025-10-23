31 Hilarious Tech Fails From Netizens’ Parents That Will Make You Stop Complaining About Your Folks

Let’s be real – technology develops at such a blistering pace that sometimes it’s hard to keep up with all the change. This is especially true for older generations who didn’t grow up with things like the internet, social media, and smartphones.
One Instagram post asked an online community to share stories of their older relatives being so bad at tech that it was funny, and the comments section is pure comedy gold. Dive into this collection of moments that were too hilarious not to share.
#1
My mum posted on a nightclub photo of me with my new friends after moving to a new town. “It’s great to see your making new friends. I have sent you undies and socks so look out for them in the mail. Love you” THIS WAS ON THE ACTUAL NIGHTCLUBS FACEBOOK PAGE 🤦♂️
#2
Whenever my father finds some video hilarious, instead of sending me the video link he will record the video with another phone and send that.
Image source: the_yellow_pages_saga , freepik
#3
My mom once told me she doesn’t want to use all her emojis she thought she’d run out of emojis
Image source: tpenzmusic, Denis Cherkashin
#4
My mom doesn’t remember her passwords and gets mad that I don’t know her passwords 😆
Image source: xoxroya , Mourizal Zativa
#5
When my grandfather couldn’t reach me by phone he would simply post to his Facebook page ‘Heather I’m trying to reach you call me’ 🥺😂
Image source: heather.nicole.jenkins, EyeEm
#6
My mom wrote LOL on a post her friend had made about her husband dying….. my mom thought Lol meant lots of love 🤣
Image source: susank6775, namii9
#7
My aunt would comment “Not Interested” on people’s posts because she thought Facebook was putting them on her feed and she needed to alert Facebook she didn’t want to see those specific posts! When friends and family would comment back calling her out for her rude comment, she would double down with another not interested comment. I think my cousins ultimately changed her password to the site and she gave up.
Image source: mhabbeshaw , prostock-studio
#8
My mom only loosely understands the concept of storing things on the cloud, so she’ll ask me “How do I send these pictures to heaven?” My wife and I think it’s really sweet.
Image source: orionkarn, appshunter.io
#9
My grandpa will occasionally post what he’s searching for into his Facebook ‘what’s on your mind’ section instead. 😂
Image source: nicoledufault, freepik
#10
My dad’s first time calling his own Uber, he set the destination to a street in Alexandria, Egypt. We live in Kenya 😂
Image source: shiru.kat, Neil Ni
#11
My mom’s friend sent me a handwritten thank you card in the mail after I made a fb post for her birthday. It was actually really sweet and I still have it somewhere
Image source: mistywilde, freepik
#12
When I got engaged, my mom tried to share my engagement post on her FB but instead changed her status to being engaged to my now husband 🫠
Image source: wild.incaffeinated, Brown3Vicky
#13
My mom thought she got a virus from an email so she sent me the email, adding “click on the link and tell me if you got hacked too”
Image source: jennathedaydreamer, pvproductions
#14
My mom won a jeep half way across the country by bidding on eBay & told the guy she was just learning , didn’t think about shipping costs & was “just observing “….. long story short we now own a piece of c**p jeep that we paid more shipping costs than a new dealership 🙄🙄🙄 never again
Image source: maygun4thewin, Wavebreak Media
#15
My dad doesn’t know how to turn on his phones flashlight so he says “hey siri turn on my flashlight”
Image source: madimadmoney, mike.shots
#16
My grandmother thought every comment or post on fb was a message to her and she replied to every single comment on someone’s birthday post saying it’s not her birthday but still thanked them
Image source: bookbags , freepik
#17
My mom went to Verizon store because she was stuck on a level on Candy Crush 🤦🏻♀️
Image source: brenda.peach, Ravi Roshan
#18
My grandparents posted my wedding photos and then told me the photos I posted are beautiful. They had no idea it was them who posted the photos 🤣
Image source: b_cheslice, rawpixel.com
#19
My grandma asked for a bigger phone cause her internet datas endet to fast, she thought bigger phone = more internet
Image source: dayana_fank, freepik
#20
My mom thinks every-time a fake account by a famous actor or musician ask to be her friend is real. She says “oh Brad Pitt asked to be my friend” …for real 🤣
Image source: deliamamanninteriors, CultureCrave
#21
I had a boss who would email me an attachment, and then ask me to email it back to her when I was done reading it because she still needed it. She thought attaching it to an email took it off her computer. She didn’t believe me when I told her she still had it. “I checked. It’s gone. I sent it to YOU.”
Image source: kitnen, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#22
My mom would finish sentences with “qm” or “ep” to signify a question mark or exclamation point because she couldn’t find “the second keyboard with punctuation” on her phone.
Image source: kcjohnson73, Faustina Okeke
#23
My mom once tried to turn up the volume on our tv. She clicked settings then language (language obvi bc she wanted the language to be louder), then when presented with all the language options she got so confused, started pushing all the remote buttons & ended up switching our tv to German
Image source: squiiiidd, hryshchyshen
#24
My mom changed her job on fb to teacher, idk why because home girl is retired but everyone commented congrats. She was confused why everyone was congratulating her.
Image source: the_shalz, Anna Shvets
#25
Typed her entire email to me in the title and then wondered why there was a character limit. Or while texting me, signed every message with love mom
Image source: do_coffeebean, Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.co.uk
#26
They FaceTime me when they have a problem, but I need the camera to face the screen, not their face. That is really hard for them to understand.
Image source: hearn7741, anatoliy_cherkas
#27
I set up Instacart for my mom to use. She ordered 25 pounds of sugar by mistake and that was the end of that. 🤦🏼♀️
Image source: purch76, freepik
#28
Every time my mom gets a new phone she creates a new facebook and email account because she doesn’t realize you just log into them.
Image source: carebearz.19, James A. Molnar
#29
I knew someone whose mom would print articles off the internet and mail them to her
Image source: boot_scootin_luton, freepik
#30
My stepmom posted her Facebook status as “CHANGE MY PASSWORD”
Image source: chickaboom242, stefamerpik
#31
My mom texted me on telegram to tell me , she has no internet reception 😂😂😂
Image source: haleh_t, faststocklv
