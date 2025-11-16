30 Times Kids Showed Their “Logic” When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

by

It’s not until you become a parent that you realize just how much of an issue eating really is. You’re not dealing just with a partner who keeps asking “so what do you wanna eat” every night any longer—no, dear Pandas, now you’ve got a toddler who does weird stuff with their food and is pickier than the critic in Ratatouille.

Humor writer and editor Kristen Mulrooney started up a hilarious but bizarre thread on Twitter that perfectly fits the mood this Spooky Season(™). She shared that her 2-year-old daughter hides her apple cores in an undisclosed area. The only clue is the word ‘underneath’… and it raises a ton of questions.

Inspired by this oh-so-relatable tweet, other parents shared their own kids’ weird and unusual eating habits. Odds are that these might seem very bizarrely familiar to many of you reading this.

Scroll down for a good dose of quality humor and remember to upvote the tweets that you enjoyed the most! Got any peculiar food-related habits that you’d love to share with the rest of the class? What’s your working theory as to what happened to the apple cores in Kristen’s home? Drop by the comment section. (Just don’t slip on the apple cores on your way there.)

Bored Panda got in touch with Kristen, who was kind enough to answer our questions. We had a quick chat about writing quality humor, getting picky kids to try food they don’t want to, and mused about the Mystery of the Missing Apple Cores.

More info: Twitter | Instagram | KristenMulrooney.com

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image credits: missmulrooney

#1

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: puckyhock

#2

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: Dr_Donegan

#3

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: whiplashgrlchld

#4

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: Dracopi

#5

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: disasterballet

#6

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: 13silverroses

#7

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: jeanjarvis17

#8

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: kate_tooley

#9

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: LisaLueyLutes

#10

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: ImsorryR

#11

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: Paraphrased

#12

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: carrieitly

#13

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: Teasy74485427

#14

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: DrWendyRocks

#15

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: uchida_terry

#16

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: SweetestTea_

#17

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: ashnoel_17

#18

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: HipCat32

#19

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: MrsBearSquared

#20

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: PurpleCar

#21

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: MegWalkerDublin

#22

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: amayoco

#23

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: lisaguydo

#24

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: MadLibrarySci

#25

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: wordscollidemt

#26

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: Jennifer555H

#27

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: KellyQAnderson

#28

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: AileenFish

#29

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: TheCatPatterson

#30

30 Times Kids Showed Their &#8220;Logic&#8221; When It Came To Food, As Shared By Parents In This Twitter Thread

Image source: BeezerSmeezer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Two and a Half Men 9.15 Zoey and Walden
Two and a Half Men 9.15 “The Duchess of Dull-in-Sack” Review
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2012
Parent Wants To Get Their 2-Week-Old’s Ears Pierced But This Body Piercer Refuses
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Proud Dog Mommies With Their Puppies (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
These Photographs From The 2020 Budapest International Foto Awards Will Probably Make You Think About Life (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Scrubs
Scrubs Season 1 Episode 5 Review: “My Two Dads”
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2015
Supernatural Spoilers – The Truth About Vampires
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.