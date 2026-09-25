Woman Lets Sister Live In Her House For Cheap But Her Generosity Is Not Enough

Few young people are able to buy their own houses nowadays. Owning a home has become a luxury, and only 37% of Americans under 35 being homeowners in 2024 reflects that. Some do get lucky, like the couple in this story — they managed to snatch a house in NYC during the lockdown in 2020.
Currently, they were renting it out to the woman’s little sister, and for cheap, too! However, some toxic family dynamics started coming to light when their mother demanded that she sell the house to her sister. Past traumas, neglect, and years of entitled behavior flooded the woman’s memory, driving her to say a strict “No.”
A woman and her husband managed to snatch a house in NYC during the pandemic at a reasonable price
tirachardz (not the actual photo)
But now, her mother demanded that she give away that house to her little sister
DennisJacobsen (not the actual photo)
cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
https://elements.envato.com/smiling-middle-aged-woman-holding-coffee-cup-enjoy-BBAPJHM (not the actual photo)
Timur Weber (not the actual photo)
“I basically grew up to be like her mom from a young age,” the OP said, telling more about her relationship with her little sister
Commenters urged her to lower contact with both her mother and her ungrateful sister
Follow Us