“This Is Unacceptable”: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Director Shakes His Head At Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar Nomination

The nominations for the 97th annual Academy Awards had both fans and industry professionals on the edge of their seats. However, not all reacted well to the fierce level of competition.
One such case was acclaimed French director Jacques Audiard, who was caught on camera shaking his head in apparent disapproval as Cynthia Erivo was announced as a nominee for “Best Actress.”
“This should call for all of Emilia Perez‘ nominations to be revoked. What a nasty director he is,” one user wrote.
The clip quickly went viral as netizens condemned the director’s reaction, with some going as far as to accuse him of being racist.
Netizens are angry after Emilia Pérez director, Jacques Audiard, was recorded nodding in “disapproval” at Cynthia Erivo’s Best Actress nomination
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
“How are they rewarding this?” another asked.
“He’s literally a xenophobic director who said that he didn’t need to know anything about Mexico to do a movie about Mexican Cartels.”
Social media erupted with reactions that ranged from frustration to outright anger, with some accusing Audiard of being disrespectful to Erivo, the British actress known for her strong performances in both theater and film.
Image credits: fotogramas_es
Erivo’s nomination was in recognition of her work in Wicked, where she starred in the role of Elphaba, opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda. The movie allowed the actress to showcase not only her acting skills, but also her talent as a singer.
On the other hand, Jacques Audiard directed Emilia Pérez, the movie that led the event in terms of nominations. The film garnered 13 mentions, and made history as the first film centered on transgender issues to do so.
Audiard is heading into the Oscars having directed the movie with the highest number of nominations
Image credits: Prime Video
Karla Sofía Gascón, the star of Emilia Pérez, also made history by becoming the first transgender woman to be nominated in an acting category.
The vitriol online continued, with some netizens furiously demanding the Academy to both discipline the director and remove his movie from being considered for the awards.
Image credits: Netflix
“@TheAcademy you must revoke all of Emilia Pérez’s nominations! This kind of behavior should not be condoned and should be treated with a punishment,” a user wrote.
“Who the f— is he bucking at!? The Academy better humble his a–,” another replied.
Image credits: TheWrap
Less temperamental viewers, on the other hand, reacted with confusion at the controversy, seeing no fault in the director’s reaction. According to them, Audiard was simply nervous and waiting for Karla’s name to be mentioned.
“I think he was shaking his head because he kept waiting for Karla Sofía Gascón’s name to be announced,” a user argued. “Don’t think it was direct hate for Cynthia.”
“I don’t know about this. He’s gripping the chair and nervously tapping. I think he was just hoping to hear Karla’s name.”
“It’s giving jealousy,” one user wrote, as others joined in to share their thoughts on the director’s gesture
Image credits: Gabomomadri
Image credits: breatthiin
Image credits: jdkaknak
Image credits: positionsmafiaa
Image credits: chrsvhtn
Image credits: _p1stach1o
Image credits: dudu_x_cx
Image credits: kendalldollll
Image credits: Hero_of_Apollo
Image credits: robertaltmanfan
Image credits: aguilarvc_
Image credits: crowdedwselena
Image credits: dizzlo89
Image credits: norman1outsold
Follow Us