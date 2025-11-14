I Have Found Some Interesting Things People Upload On The Internet (20 Pics)

by

Folks, I have made a collection on what interesting things people post on the net. And trust me, you cant scroll pass them without checking. Moreover, there are very unique things, like the whole book that was written on the tile of a local art store or a really narrow house. All such phenomena are hard to see.

So why not pay a quick scroll through the post? You can pick out your favorites almost immediately. So enjoy, and impress your friends by sharing it. Thanks for viewing!

More info: reddit.com

#1 “This lampshade”

Image source: LuckyLoves

#2 Frosty apple

Image source: billypennsballs

#3 “This really narrow house”

Image source: chashaoballs

#4 “Walking cactus”

Image source: wcproaz

#5 This hollowed out coin

Image source: reddit.com

#6 “The way the embers fly shown by this long exposure”

Image source: ManiMassala

#7 “We have the same saucepan as this cookbook”

Image source: Murraahh

#8 “I found a screw that didn’t get ‘screwed'”

Image source: blob88

#9 McDonalds restaurants in Taiwan have greeters

Image source: mephist0_

#10 “A marble sofa”

Image source: NicoB967

#11 “Frozen ditch water looks like topographic map”

Image source: spacewonk

#12 “I found this in my new neighborhood at some random house”

Image source: moistgulch

#13 “The floor at my local art store has an entire book written in the tile”

Image source: GreatGator_

#14 “This floral manager’s last name”

Image source: Bacon_And_Eggss

#15 “This House Made Of Glass Bottles”

Image source: cpittawa9456

#16 “This road is smiling to us!”

Image source: OzzerSketch

#17 Plant growing inside the hollow in a sidewalk

Image source: iamsmart13

#18 “My roommate’s arrow scar”

Image source: streeter17

#19 A lama shaped pipe

Image source: Totonie

#20 “This bench in London”

Image source: mynameisfboy

Patrick Penrose
