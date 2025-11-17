Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Been Afraid Of Since You Were Little? (Closed)

I’ll go first: When I was little, my friend and I were posing for a picture (this was at the zoo) when we heard a weird sqwack and turned around to see this gigantic pink bird with a humungous beak. It was a flamingo. I have never been so scared, and am still scared to this day.
#1
Balloons being popped. Scares me to death!
#2
Fire. I’ve always been scared of fire ever since I was 6. I got a nightmare where a girl had her legs burnt off so the fear and the nightmares stayed with me. I get a bad nightmare every month related to fire. I was also afraid of swimming till I was 12 because I once jumped into a pool when I was 5 and a lot of water went into my nose and I panicked and cried.
#3
Alligators. Had a nightmare at age 3 or 4 due to some Peter Pan – the book – not the syndrome. I will eat alligator at Cajun restaurants, but never going into a southern lake.
Not really afraid of sharks, but the idea of a saltwater croc makes me afraid of certain beaches
#4
i have always been scared of someone sneaking into my house and trying to kill me, and i’m still afraid of (what’s in) the dark to this day
and balloons popping
#5
Woman
(I have no confidence)
Death
(I have cats, and I love them)
Taxes
(I have no money)
(Whats in) The Dark
#6
Gecko. (scared to death)
#7
Spider Monkeys
#8
I was scared of the dark and what was under my bed
#9
spiders, the dark, water, heights all for good reasons which i will put in the comments
#10
Needles. and injections
#11
Paying taxes
#12
The grinch, my father, this one was when i was younger and watched them but this YouTube channel who had this thing called project zorgo in it or project z they would basically kidnap the YouTubers (it was obviously fake bc it would be like subscribe to help her be free) but I switched to a bunk bed and they were masked men in black outfits and I always thought they would grab me.
#13
The Ocean.
#14
Letting people down. I was raised in a household that demanded only perfection.
