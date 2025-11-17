Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Been Afraid Of Since You Were Little? (Closed)

I’ll go first: When I was little, my friend and I were posing for a picture (this was at the zoo) when we heard a weird sqwack and turned around to see this gigantic pink bird with a humungous beak. It was a flamingo. I have never been so scared, and am still scared to this day.

Balloons being popped. Scares me to death!

Fire. I’ve always been scared of fire ever since I was 6. I got a nightmare where a girl had her legs burnt off so the fear and the nightmares stayed with me. I get a bad nightmare every month related to fire. I was also afraid of swimming till I was 12 because I once jumped into a pool when I was 5 and a lot of water went into my nose and I panicked and cried.

Alligators. Had a nightmare at age 3 or 4 due to some Peter Pan – the book – not the syndrome. I will eat alligator at Cajun restaurants, but never going into a southern lake.
Not really afraid of sharks, but the idea of a saltwater croc makes me afraid of certain beaches

i have always been scared of someone sneaking into my house and trying to kill me, and i’m still afraid of (what’s in) the dark to this day

and balloons popping

Woman
(I have no confidence)
Death
(I have cats, and I love them)
Taxes
(I have no money)
(Whats in) The Dark

Gecko. (scared to death)

Spider Monkeys

I was scared of the dark and what was under my bed

spiders, the dark, water, heights all for good reasons which i will put in the comments

Needles. and injections

Paying taxes

The grinch, my father, this one was when i was younger and watched them but this YouTube channel who had this thing called project zorgo in it or project z they would basically kidnap the YouTubers (it was obviously fake bc it would be like subscribe to help her be free) but I switched to a bunk bed and they were masked men in black outfits and I always thought they would grab me.

The Ocean.

Letting people down. I was raised in a household that demanded only perfection.

