Hey Pandas, What Historical Figure Doesn’t Deserve Their Glorification? (Closed)

There are a lot of people from the past that everyone worships and looks up to. Some of them don’t even deserve to be in the history books now.
#1
Mother Teresa! Just google it
#2
Columbus. Fight me. He did NOT discover America. The whites stole the land from the Native Americans. If anything we should have a sorrowful Columbus Day.
#3
Donald Trump. Total waste of oxygen.
#4
Henry Ford. Sure, he made cars and the assembly line and all that, but he was also an anti-Semitic, racist piece of c**p. He bought an entire newspaper so he could write about how much he hated Jews and African-Americans and their influence on society. Hitler even read his writing. That should say something.
#5
Andrew Jackson
He stole the Cherokee native lands and forced them on the Trail of Tears , even though the Supreme Court deemed it illegal. He did not care. All because gold was discovered on the land. Greed.
#6
Winston Churchill
Winston Churchill was very racist he hated people with as he said “slit eyes and pig tails” people from India were “the beastliest people in the world next to the Germans” and he also said “he did not think black people were capable or as efficient as white people”
#7
Paul Revere. He didn’t even make it to warn the *two people* he was supposed to.
Have you heard about Sybil Ludington? Probably not. Let’s compare:
Sybil:
No military experience
Riding in the middle of the night
Wearing a skirt
At the age of ~18
Rallied 300+ men
Didn’t get caught
Paul:
Military experience
I think during the day
In proper riding gear
30 something years old
Was supposed to warn two men
Got caught
#8
Supposedly Gandhi wasn’t all that in his younger years.
MLK was reportedly a womanizer.
Einstein divorced his wife to hook up with his cousin, with whom he was having an affair with.
Dr. Seuss apparently married the woman he was having an affair with, not too long after his wife died from cancer.
All this is to say we shouldn’t forget the good these folks have done. But we should remember they’re human beings and humans screw up. 👍
#9
Thomas Edison. Sure, he invented a few things, but he was more of a big businessman that loved to steal other people’s ideas or simply discredit them so that more people would purchase his intellectual properties…
Honorable mention: Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. Most of their “big ideas” were stolen from other creators and they made billions off of them…
#10
Hugh Hefner.
He was just a gross, gross man with a mansion and allowed some of his porn stars to live with him, living out some sort of caricature version of themselves. Apparently, from what the girls say, the mansion was smelly, gross and sleeping with Hugh was revolting.
#11
Thomas Jefferson. His daughter wrote a book and she was being kind but Jefferson was a big old baby that neglected to do anything about his life. Bonus Sally Hemmings was 1/2 sister to Jefferson’s late wife
#12
“Saint” Pope John Paul II. A skilled diplomat and a powerful world leader, for sure, but not a saint. Put an end to the Theology of Liberation (a branch of Catholicism that actually aimed to helping the poor), hid paedophiles and covered Church’s abuses.
#13
George Armstrong Custer
#14
Napoleon.
#15
any American president tbh
#16
Joseph Smith
we are learning about mormons in my Utah studies class and she was like “and you guys have to understand, there were no kids involved in polygamy back then, Joseph Smith was one of the non-polygamist mormons and all the polygamist were all adults.”
have you heard of FLDS? there are 13, 14 year olds getting married off to men RIGHT NOW with multiple wives already because they still do what the LDS used to do. Joseph had over 30 wives, and some were 13, 14. Yet we sorrow for his death and honor him in the LDS mormon church. If you say “we dont do that because we dont need to do that anymore” THEN MAKE A NEW BOOK OF MORMON. cause your not following the one you say you do. This, is why my dad left religion and i wont be joining.
#17
Robespierre.
He’s mostly idealised by non-french revolutionist but outside from leading the revolution he was just outright bad. He didn’t set up democracy like people seem to think, he set up an authoritarian regime. The guy is considered the soul of the jacobine dictatorship. The time he was at power is literally called “the great terror”. Sure he did take down the king but that doesn’t excuse everything.
