50 Of The Best Parenting Tweets Of The Month (March Edition)

A good parent is someone who strives to make decisions in the best interest of their child. But that doesn’t mean moms and dads have to be perfect. Nobody is. Not even their children. Mistakes are bound to happen, the important part is to learn from them… and have a good chuckle!
Realizing the benefit of being able to laugh at ourselves, we at Bored Panda have dedicated an entire series to funny parents. Each month, we compile a list of their honest, humorous tweets, and let me tell you—March has been exceptionally generous. Continue scrolling to check out the entries and after you’re done, fire up our February and January lists for more giggles.
#1
Image source: reallifemommy3
#2
Image source: dadmann_walking
#3
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#4
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#5
Image source: LizerReal
#6
Image source: thearibradford
#7
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#8
Image source: MumInBits
#9
Image source: jaime_berry3
#10
Image source: sarcasticmommy4
#11
Image source: lmegordon
#12
Image source: StoneAgeRadio13
#13
Image source: thearibradford
#14
Image source: thedad
#15
Image source: CrockettForReal
#16
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#17
Image source: mommajessiec
#18
Image source: momsense_ensues
#19
Image source: brofromanother
#20
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#21
Image source: thedad
#22
Image source: mom_ontherocks
#23
Image source: dtmooreeditor
#24
Image source: Chhapiness
#25
Image source: BunAndLeggings
#26
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#27
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#28
Image source: pro_worrier_
#29
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#30
Image source: MumInBits
#31
Image source: Dad_At_Law
#32
Image source: MumInBits
#33
Image source: toddedillard
#34
Image source: mommajessiec
#35
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#36
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#37
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#38
Image source: threetimedaddy
#39
Image source: simoncholland
#40
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#41
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#42
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#43
Image source: MommySatirical
#44
Image source: LizerReal
#45
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#46
Image source: ElyKreimendahl
#47
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#48
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#49
Image source: Kehlani
#50
Image source: chelseaperetti
Follow Us