Hey Pandas, What’s Your Zombie Apocalypse Plan? (Closed)

#1
Give up and join the new rebellion! Humans are overrated
#2
Find a group of dependable people, find the nearest defensible area, barricade the doors, see what I can weaponize, check if my phone works. In that order. If we’re stuck there for a while, I would assign everyone jobs based on skillsets, create a plan in case we get attacked, and once the coast is clear, take out a small group to look for resources (food, water, blankets, etc).
That’s the plan, anyway. Realistically, I’d probably trip over my own shoelaces and get eaten immediately.
#3
I grew up on a farm. I already know how to grow food, hunt food, and be quiet in the woods. So, my plan is just sit back and wait for everyone else to run out of bullets (can you tell I’m in the US?), then sell my potatoes and beans as the new gold. I have nothing about my home that screams “Great bunker for end of the world!” so it’s highly unlikely anyone’ll even try to break through the fence. I allow our perimeter to be overgrown with nasty stuff on purpose (ever seen poison ivy thick as your arm?). And so forth and so on.
TLDR: Stay put, live like my gramps did 100 years ago, watch the world burn.
#4
I’m going to super stoned, eat all the ice cream in the house and then just walk outside and be one of the first to go. I have the survival skills of a panda raised in captivity and won’t pretend otherwise.
#5
suicide. I’d rather be dead than eat your head
#6
They really aren’t that fast, just walk away.
#7
Being immunocompromised, I’d probably get sick from an infected splinter or something equally stupid and die before the zombies even get a chance to eat me.
#8
If a zombie outbreak occurred, I would steal someone’s boat and sail to the Quinngua Valley in Greenland, it’s the only forested part of Greenland, and the Vikings settled there for thousands of years.
#9
steal all the animals from the animal shelters and live out my days in the Vermont wilderness
#10
Take my longbow, arrows, carving knives, general supplies, water purifier and plant identification books and then run off into one of the national parks near Kitsap.
#11
In my dreams:
A: Runs away to a remote island in the middle of nowhere with some friends and family and lives there for the rest of my life
B: Get supplies from the nearby mall and board up in there with a team of people, eventually murder all the zombies and become heroes(this would totally happen…totally totally)
Realistically:
A: I’m running away from some zombies and I trip and fall off of a cliff…dies
B: Goes insane and tries to be friends with zombies…goes about as well as you would expect
#12
I actually have an answer for this! My best friend and I both agreed on a mutual meeting place within the country if any type of Apocalypse occurs. We would rather fend for our lives together than separately.
#13
I would get tons of supplies and run into the mountains
It’s a common fact that zombies can’t climb.
#14
I would plant plants in my front yard in a linear fashion to defend me from the hoard. Ill make sure to have lawn mowers set up facing the zombies as a last resort. Eventually I would do the same in the back yard around my long skinny pool, as well as on my roof! Using the power of the sun, The plants will save me.
#15
What i would do is find a random zombie and bite it.
If it turns into a human, i would work on a cure
If I turn into a zombie, that’s it for me
#16
Gather as many survivors as possible, and bring them all to one place that is close to a store. Food, Water, and maybe even clothing problems are solved. Lock every door that leads to the outside. If the food or water runs out, pile into a bus and get to the nearest other place with food. And always remember that anything can be used as a weapon.
#17
Since it’s unlikely it will start anywhere near the village I live in:
Plan A) Cut the forests around for logs and build a pallisade using the outer line of buildings as wall. Power can be provided by the renewable sources we have around, food comes from our local farmers. We also have some hunters and metal workshops, so weapons won’t be a problem either.
Plan B) Meet up with my best friend, grab some of the guns her father has on his shooting range and find a remote, defendable position that isn’t too obvious and would attract a lot of other people (like supermarkets) – probably one of the old mines around.
#18
Get my family to our off-grid cabin up in the hills. Then, wait for as much of the initial mayhem to die down, and head north. Find a new place to settle down up there, holing up during the summer, and venturing out when it is freezing. (Dead flesh still freezes solid, even if the frozen creature does not die). Stock up on supplies, break as many frozen zombies as possible, and return to the crib before the spring thaw. Stay heavily armed, vigilant, and stocked. Learn how to repair and maintain everything we use, as well as how to cultivate food in greenhouses. I think that about covers it.
Yup, as soon as I get that off-grid cabin built, I’ll be ready.
#19
Since I tend to think about these situations a lot, here’s my plan:
– Get 1-2 people I know well
– Gather stuff from my house that’s useful ( Weapons, food, water, etc )
– Drive or walk to a remote, forested area
– Make a camouflaged base out of dirt, moss, etc ( Using those survival videos I watch as a reference, obviously )
– Start rationing food and begin to plan on scouting around for things to eat and drink
– Begin my life as a forest badass /hj
Oh, and for any zombie encounters, I’d either shoot them or if I need to preserve
ammo, I’d be sneaky and try to cut their head off from behind.
By the way, is it obvious I play The Last of Us?
#20
I will just move outside and start eating grass. I don’t think zombies eat rabbits
Otherwise, I am rabbit stew LOL
#21
I’ll be going out in the first wave. Who would want to live like that? It would smell like a thousand dead camel’s arseholes. Unknown amounts of time between showers, and they’d probably be cold. Scrounging for food. F@#k that mess
#22
I live on a farm so I feel like it would be easier for me than most to survive. First, I’d fortify the chicken coop and duck pen so that I can have a reliable source of eggs. Then, I’d kill the sheep for food, and kill most of the horses except for one or two for transportation. I’d move into the barn loft (it has lots of hiding places), and I’d use the stalls as separate rooms for keeping weapons. There’s also a pond on the farm, so I’d keep my fishing rods and use that for food as well. I’d fortify the vegetable gardens and plant more food besides just watermelons lol. I’d keep my donkeys as guard animals and I’d keep my dogs for moral support.
#23
1) Assuming I’m at my home, Get what I need (Some food and water, pocket knife, clothes, ect), If not, get the most useful things in the surrounding area.
2) Then, go to my local bookstore. Get books on survival and plant identification, as well as dealing with wildlife encounters. Also go to a camping/survival store and medical supply store.
3) Steal a car. Nothing personal, just every man for himself in an apocalypse
4) Invite my friends and family to come with me, obviously.
5) travel to a remote location in the mountains with whoever accepts, making sure I’m far from humanity.
6) Assign each person a job based on their unique skill sets, eventually building walls around the small civilization and picking up and survivors that happen along.
7) live out my days in peace.
Realistically, though, I would just die within the span of the first hour :)
#24
First, I would take my family (if they aren’t zombies) and buy guns and weapons.
Then we would go to Target and kill the zombies in there and board up the place like doors and windows maybe and then live there ’till we die.
#25
Get bitten because it’s definitely a no win situation battling them.
#26
Do nothing, because they’re not real. Am I playing this game correctly? :)
#27
i’d take all my loved ones (friends, family) and make a resistance with a cool name or something. then we’d make a plan to survive and we’d probably go underground or something until the zombie craze dies down
#28
I would get my dog and a few friends, find a secluded area with a water source and build a fort there.
I’d realistically panic and probably die within five hours.
#29
Hm. Got food, got water, got firearms and ammo. Would need more alcohol, though. Big run to the nearest liquor store to raid it, and take all the tobacco too. Big plinking party shooting zombies, drinking, smoking, and eating snacks. I’m too old to run at this point.
#30
Start my new business. All American Zombie exterminator’s. Even in a Zombie apocalypse you may still need an occupation! Maybe even get a government contract if Republicans are in office. Democrats would be running through the streets screaming about Zombie rights. Just mistake them for Zombies! Problem solved. It would be understandable especially if they look like Janet Reno or Nancy Pelosi. They do look corpses walking! Of course at this point Janet Reno would be a Zombie. One ugly very Zombie! That woman was peel the paint off the walls and hide your mirrors if you don’t want them broken ugly!
#31
To just let them take me. ‘Nuff said.
#32
find other people and pretend to be an idoit
#33
Zombies are nothing to fear they’re honestly better for the earth than we are, we kill people in every possible way we can think of, we start war and conflict, and drop massive piles of trash int the environment. so honestly we are the real monsters here.
#34
I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, but I’d definitely try to find or contact my cousin. He’s a prepper and he does contract work for the US military, so he probably has a good plan. He also has way too many guns, and those would probably be useful.
#35
Pack up the family and head to my Dad’s house. He is a back-to-land prepper and lives in the middle of nowhere, in farmhouse on a hill, grows most of his own food, and he has an massive gun collection, a stock pile of ammo and everything he needs to reload. Also, several bows, swords, axes, and, for some reason, a polearm.
#36
Well, I don’t think I’d be a great fighter, and I quite enjoy having electricity and internet, and fresh food, and things like that, so probably become a billionaire before the apocalypse starts, and then build a well defended house in the mountains, fully stocked, and powered by like solar panels and windmills and things.
However, that’s frankly unrealistic, so I’d just hope for the best and try not to die.
#37
Ok so here me out… immediately go to Home Depot ( or equivalent) then borrow (steal) a massive truckload of lumber, metal, building materials, you name it. There are infinite things you can do with some resources and a little experience.
#38
I’d grab my recurve and arrows. And head to my partner first. He has access to HGVs and trailers. Grab food, fuel, medical, trucks and trailers and water supplies and then head to my ex hubby’s (we’re all friends.) estate where there is high fencing and multiple shops, including hardware and furniture. I’d make and shoot arrows, ex would strengthen defences and forage and stuff (Boy Scout!), partner would trick out an HGV battle vehicle.
#39
Ohohoho- you have no idea.
1) Locate the important people (those dear to me. Anyone who is unreachable, I check up on them via text or email.)
2) Abandon house. Im not sure how obvious the warning for an apocalypse would be, but either way I would take any necessary things. (Money, imperishable food, keepsakes, a journal and a few pens, clothes, and a blanket.)
3) This should have been said earlier, but I’d request an adult to make a trip to the store for supplies. Maybe the store itself could be a safe house, but I’d think no considering the perishables. The smell of rotting meat would attract zombies, no?
4) Have my parents communicate with someone who might have a bunker, or multiple people. While they do this, we might still be at home trying to keep quiet. I’d be charging all of our devices and charging blocks, as well as helping my sister pack.
After that, I’m surely not going to be in charge anymore, regardless of how useful I may be. Adults like to take charge. Especially extroverted ones. They’d probably enlist me as part of the gardening team or therapy team.
OH, DUH, I’D BRING A BIBLE LOL. Sorry, remembered that just now. I need to make a list so I don’t forget if an apocalypse really happens 🤔
Anyway, I’d probably fit somewhere among the gardeners, therapists, and entertainers. I wouldn’t be crucial to keeping us alive, but I’d be good for keeping everyone from losing it.
Of course, if I get infected, I’d be one heck of a chill zombie. Might try to eat someone’s brain once, but if you whap me on the (left) arm hard enough, I’ll get sad and won’t attack you if it means I can use your craft supplies.
Ideally.
#40
Get on a really high mountain and barricade it.
#41
Yup, just enough to get of out this planet
#42
Avoid big cities, and fortify a small area like a farm with a small group. Big cities like Toronto or Montreal (for Canada), or New York or LA (for the USA), might be ample in supplies like medicine or food, but there would be millions of zombies in them, effectively making them a death trap.
Work on things like cardio, lose weight, learn how to properly use weapons like firearms and bladed/blunt weapons without risk of injury, eat in moderation, and only occasionally leave to fetch supplies. Sometimes, surviving isn’t being the best zombie killer, but knowing how to avoid danger.
This is also depending on what kind of zombies we would be getting, and how the infection spreads (through bites/scratches only, or death without the brain being destroyed). The slower zombies, like those of Night of the Living Dead, the Resident Evil games, or The Walking Dead are especially dangerous if they box you in.
Zombies like those from the Dawn of the Dead remake, World War Z, or Train to Busan, would be much harder to survive because of their speed. Even worse if they are smarter zombies like those from #Alive (an excellent South Korean film on Netflix), or the Hawking’s/T-800’s from Zombieland Double Tap.
#43
GOOD, get out of dodge , then hit and run warfare like the Apache, for supplies and the odd spot of zombie killing 👍
#44
Facepalm when the SJW’s are on the streets screaming “Zombies have rights too !!!!!”. I wish I was joking……..
#45
Go to Costco. They have tons of food, big concrete walls, and you need a membership to get in. Not my idea but its a great one.
#46
Grab a weapon like a knife or hammer or whatever is good for fighting, a shield, and chaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarge!(not the best idea for survival though)
#47
I would totally “Resident Evil” the zombies.
On another note, I think I might just act like them to convince them I belong with their group. Lololololol…
#48
I would try and go to some island in the middle of the Atlantic, Like the Falklands or something, I would live there for a year or two.
zombies aren’t immortal right, eventually, the zombies would die from exhaustion or hunger. and if any zombies survive that, they would need to survive the freezing winter months, or the boiling summer season.
no matter how you put it, all the zombies would die out in under two years
#49
Collect books on farming/ survival, go to the hardware store and then as far out of civilization as I can get
#50
I would get into medical science and try to make a vaccine for the virus, tat way I could turn the nasty hoards into armys.
#51
stock up on pizza and water, soda and other food and drinks, then grab a lightweight weapon with some length to it, but no guns.
#52
We all have skeleton’s in the cupboard. And we all fear that we will one day we will be dead and meet all our bad actions.
So – Zombies are the half dead who want to put right what they did wrong when they were alive, but they can’t without eating a brain? Like they are bad people anyway, and they have no ability to change? That has to be the Zombie scare – what else?
The only resistance is to explore your darkest fears, apologise when you need to, and know when you don’t need to.
And banish scary thoughts to the foolishness of ‘Zombie’. Those Zombies will have nothing against the power of a resilient mind.
#53
Pick up a fire axe and create a makeshift mace out of a sturdy plank and industrial nails. Then you can just call me Axe N Smash!!! Xp XD
#54
Step 1:find a huge hoarde and mark heir positions
Step 2:find a unstable rope bridge
Step 3:lure hoarde to bridge and once most are on it, cut the ropes
But realistically if I don’t find the bridge im just gonna lure them to a cliff and go wakanda forever
#55
Go into a place with sliding doors. Don’t think I’ve ever seen a zombie movie where they slide open a door. Bad luck to me if they can, hey
#56
I’d go to a home improvement store, those places are chocked full of weapons, or I’d steal guns and stuff from Walmart as weapons.
I’d also use a bag to keep my cat safe as I love her to pieces.
#57
Call my partner and tell them to meet me at the summer camp we both go to in the middle of the Appalachians. It’s got a garden, plumbing, etc, and the guy who takes care of it in the off-season would probably be there.
#58
Already bought a nice piece of real estate with a stream passing through. my nearest neighbors being kilos away and residents of an old age home, a fancy resort and a high end mall. So when it eventually comes, I’ll only have to fight grandpa zombies when raiding the facility for medical supplies. The military will definitely come to me soon considering all the rich people stuck in the resort. I also know where the nearest chicken farm is.
#59
Wait. The zombies are dead, and almost all will be rotted by a month. Plus, zombies still need their bodies to function to some extent. After even a little bit, their internal organs might begin to shut down from rot, and most zombies would be entirely useless.
#60
The Mountains (Specifically the Rockies because their closer) or somehow escape to Greenland. Those places have a very low population, and it’s unlikely for an outbreak to occur. If someone did get infected, we’d greatly outnumber them (because it’s just one person) and we could take them down.
#61
Mel Brooks son, Max Brooks, wrote books The “Zombie Survival Guide”. and “Closure Limited and Other Zombie Tales”. So if you like zombies ( they gross me out) those books are not humor. He also wrote some other end of world type books, and World War Z. The closest thing I’ve seen to zombies are heroin addicts. They don’t eat brains but walk the same, aren’t coherent and dress the same. I”‘m not ragging on addicts, I wish them the best of recovery. Wow that went off track.
#62
#63
Easy, take over the local school with a small selection of my friends – allowing pets. We will start a farm of both regular plants, those trendy micro greens, and aquaponics. The school has generators and solar panels so electricity shouldn’t be much of an issue. Over time we will break into every storeroom and classroom so we will control the entire school, we will not accept people we do not know and the people we do have to have a specific value to us as individuals or they have to have a skill or attribute that makes them a desirable member of the group, no food will be wasted on a useless idiot. Hopefully, the empire will expand to the local housing and shop next to and around the school so we will have a larger space to develop into a formidable home base, from there we would organise trips to the nearby hospitals and shopping centres for supplies as needed. The only issue really would be the local idiots, but I know how to make all sorts of weaponry and gasses so they wouldn’t be an issue for long :)
#64
Fortify my house and build a zombie powered generator to charge up energy weapons, the usual. Get food blah blah blah and yeah
