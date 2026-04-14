67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Back in the day, moms had to rely on their mothers, aunts, and neighbors named Susan for advice about parenting. Nowadays, mothers can find community online, with many Facebook and other types of groups dedicated to parents. As of 2024, Facebook is still the top platform for moms, with parenting, neighborhood advice, and logistics groups being the most popular.
Yet, some of the moms in those groups have a certain way of seeing the world. The groups can be a breeding ground for anti-vaxxers, essential oil healers, and relationship drama that’s better than a soap opera. Luckily, there’s an online group that collects these ridiculous posts and shames their ridiculous members – “[Stuff] Mom Groups Say.” Here are the newest posts from the community trying to inject some common sense into modern parenting.
More info: Reddit
#1 Facts
Image source: WonderingMandarin
#2 Essential Oils Do It All!
Image source: fluffeekat
#3 This Has Probably Been Posted Before But It Makes Me Laugh Every Time I See It
Image source: WhereThereisLife
#4 Organic
Image source: schmoozeinabox
#5 Doctors Don’t Know What’s Best, Don’t Listen To Them!!
Image source: quart_knee_
#6 I Feel So Bad For This Poor Boy
Image source: momofwon
#7 There’s An Oil For That?
Image source: therealmrspacman
#8 I Cannot Stand The Trope Of Being A Mom To Your Husband
Image source: bugnerd87
#9 Thought You Guys Might Like This
Image source: [deleted]
#10 This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much
Image source: KyleRichXV
#11 Popped Up On My Newsfeed
Image source: jeopardyjeopardyjeop
#12 She Googled. Don’t Scare Her. Peroxide Up The Butt Is Going To Be Okay
Image source: KyleRichXV
#13 Yes, Yes They Really Are That Stupid, And Dangerous
Image source: abees_knees
#14 “Monat Makes Me A Millionaire”
Image source: naterighter
#15 At This Point They Don’t Even Know What They Are Arguing For
Image source: straydingo
#16 A Little Meme Action
Image source: clahlberg
#17 It Was A Mouse Study, And It Most Certainly Did Not Say That
Image source: PinkertonLaborUnion
#18 On The Screen At My Doctor’s Office – Too Bad They’ll Never See It
Image source: GlitterberrySoup
#19 Lavender Oil Works Every Time
Image source: shortiecake1111
#20 You Don’t Need Either
Image source: feedthebite
#21 This Isn’t Concerning At All
Image source: chilli206
#22 Autistic Dogs
Image source: BunnyBunnyBunnies
#23 The Hypocrisy
Image source: nememess
#24 She Has An Online Dictionary! Doctors Beware!
Image source: Jrebeclee
#25 Spank Your Kid Because They Have Accidents, With Bonus Ignoring Medical Professionals
Image source: fickystingas
#26 We Can Cure The Common Cold!!! Magic!!!
Image source: [deleted]
#27 Haha Screaming At Your Kids Is Funny
Image source: CaeJean
#28 Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product
Image source: KyleRichXV
#29 The Actual Fu..?
Image source: KurtQuaked
#30 I Mean Candy Is Unhealthy Buuuuut
Image source: WrathChild94
#31 I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn’t Sleeping?
Image source: KCpaiges
#32 I’m Smarter Than A Dr
Image source: [deleted]
#33 Y…..yes???
Image source: GayAvenue
#34 Just One Big Petri Dish Of Stupid
Image source: stupidflyingmonkeys
#35 Yeah Just Get Rid Of All Math Beyond Basic 6th Grade Math
Image source: [deleted]
#36 A Breastpumping Problem No Scientist Has Yet Undertaken
Image source: Seileen_Greenwood
#37 Harmless Tetanus
Image source: BunnyBunnyBunnies
#38 Death. The Outcome Could Be Death
Image source: SunnyAmerican
#39 So I Found This Frog In My Kid’s Mouth
Image source: nememess
#40 It Do Be Like That
Image source: [deleted]
#41 Ask Your Kids
Image source: StaySxyDntGetMurderd
#42 Couldn’t Decide If This Deserved The Unfathomable Stupidity Or Vaccine Flair
Image source: [deleted]
#43 My Child’s Future Means Nothing To Me
Image source: Lucyl0uboo
#44 Protesting Against Vaccines. This Is The New Civil Rights Movement???
Image source: Vaxopedia
#45 Maybe Don’t Leave The House If Perfectly Normal Human Behavior Bothers You?
Image source: momofwon
#46 Shared By A Girl I Went To High School With. Dropped Out, Had A Baby And Decided To Devote Her Life To Shaming Other Moms, Conspiracy Theories And Anti-Vaxx Propaganda
Image source: HomeboySucks
#47 A 15 Year Old Football Player Donating His Organs… Anti-Vax Mom Has The Audacity To Comment This
Image source: ERyd21
#48 This Shit Right Here
Image source: DelicateFlower620
#49 Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?
Image source: CaeJean
#50 Some People Should Not Homeschool
Image source: a2robbin
#51 Worst. Mom. Ever
Image source: redredwhine2020
#52 How To [end] Your Kid At School In One Easy Step!
Image source: nememess
#53 Sure Man, You Converted Your Kids Assistant Principal Into A Flat Earther
Image source: brockol-ii
#54 When You Decide You Don’t Love Your Second Kid Before It’s Even Born. (Sorry, This Group Is Just So… Stupid.)
Image source: IntegraScout
#55 I Can’t Believe The Nurses Are Infected Too
Image source: tshae1609
#56 The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It
Image source: neveragain1006
#57 Sure Hope The Crunchy Points Were Worth Your Child Losing His Hearing
Image source: KyleRichXV
#58 Poor Kid Paying The Price For Her Parents Being Stupid
Image source: KyleRichXV
#59 The Commenter Is The Hero We Don’t Deserve
Image source: Seileen_Greenwood
#60 Fruits, Veggies, Poisons
Image source: sicklyandsour
#61 Yes.. Very Wrong
Image source: Sashimi_Noises
#62 The Vaccine Is For Cats
Image source: YoiTzmooselord
#63 Move Over Karen
Image source: lizziee_rascal
#64 Becuz Measles R Cool🤤
Image source: wonderfulSugarBear
#65 This Happens. /S
Image source: Speciwacy
#66 My Son Is 24 Months Old
Image source: mitchyates05
#67 How Do I Brainwash My Child So I Can Control Her Longer?
Image source: nememess
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