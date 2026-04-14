67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

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Back in the day, moms had to rely on their mothers, aunts, and neighbors named Susan for advice about parenting. Nowadays, mothers can find community online, with many Facebook and other types of groups dedicated to parents. As of 2024, Facebook is still the top platform for moms, with parenting, neighborhood advice, and logistics groups being the most popular.

Yet, some of the moms in those groups have a certain way of seeing the world. The groups can be a breeding ground for anti-vaxxers, essential oil healers, and relationship drama that’s better than a soap opera. Luckily, there’s an online group that collects these ridiculous posts and shames their ridiculous members – “[Stuff] Mom Groups Say.” Here are the newest posts from the community trying to inject some common sense into modern parenting.

More info: Reddit

#1 Facts

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: WonderingMandarin

#2 Essential Oils Do It All!

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: fluffeekat

#3 This Has Probably Been Posted Before But It Makes Me Laugh Every Time I See It

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: WhereThereisLife

#4 Organic

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: schmoozeinabox

#5 Doctors Don’t Know What’s Best, Don’t Listen To Them!!

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: quart_knee_

#6 I Feel So Bad For This Poor Boy

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: momofwon

#7 There’s An Oil For That?

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: therealmrspacman

#8 I Cannot Stand The Trope Of Being A Mom To Your Husband

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: bugnerd87

#9 Thought You Guys Might Like This

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#10 This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: KyleRichXV

#11 Popped Up On My Newsfeed

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: jeopardyjeopardyjeop

#12 She Googled. Don’t Scare Her. Peroxide Up The Butt Is Going To Be Okay

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: KyleRichXV

#13 Yes, Yes They Really Are That Stupid, And Dangerous

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: abees_knees

#14 “Monat Makes Me A Millionaire”

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: naterighter

#15 At This Point They Don’t Even Know What They Are Arguing For

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: straydingo

#16 A Little Meme Action

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: clahlberg

#17 It Was A Mouse Study, And It Most Certainly Did Not Say That

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: PinkertonLaborUnion

#18 On The Screen At My Doctor’s Office – Too Bad They’ll Never See It

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: GlitterberrySoup

#19 Lavender Oil Works Every Time

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: shortiecake1111

#20 You Don’t Need Either

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: feedthebite

#21 This Isn’t Concerning At All

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: chilli206

#22 Autistic Dogs

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: BunnyBunnyBunnies

#23 The Hypocrisy

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: nememess

#24 She Has An Online Dictionary! Doctors Beware!

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: Jrebeclee

#25 Spank Your Kid Because They Have Accidents, With Bonus Ignoring Medical Professionals

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: fickystingas

#26 We Can Cure The Common Cold!!! Magic!!!

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Haha Screaming At Your Kids Is Funny

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: CaeJean

#28 Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: KyleRichXV

#29 The Actual Fu..?

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: KurtQuaked

#30 I Mean Candy Is Unhealthy Buuuuut

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: WrathChild94

#31 I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn’t Sleeping?

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: KCpaiges

#32 I’m Smarter Than A Dr

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#33 Y…..yes???

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: GayAvenue

#34 Just One Big Petri Dish Of Stupid

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: stupidflyingmonkeys

#35 Yeah Just Get Rid Of All Math Beyond Basic 6th Grade Math

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#36 A Breastpumping Problem No Scientist Has Yet Undertaken

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: Seileen_Greenwood

#37 Harmless Tetanus

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: BunnyBunnyBunnies

#38 Death. The Outcome Could Be Death

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: SunnyAmerican

#39 So I Found This Frog In My Kid’s Mouth

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: nememess

#40 It Do Be Like That

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#41 Ask Your Kids

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: StaySxyDntGetMurderd

#42 Couldn’t Decide If This Deserved The Unfathomable Stupidity Or Vaccine Flair

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#43 My Child’s Future Means Nothing To Me

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: Lucyl0uboo

#44 Protesting Against Vaccines. This Is The New Civil Rights Movement???

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: Vaxopedia

#45 Maybe Don’t Leave The House If Perfectly Normal Human Behavior Bothers You?

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: momofwon

#46 Shared By A Girl I Went To High School With. Dropped Out, Had A Baby And Decided To Devote Her Life To Shaming Other Moms, Conspiracy Theories And Anti-Vaxx Propaganda

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: HomeboySucks

#47 A 15 Year Old Football Player Donating His Organs… Anti-Vax Mom Has The Audacity To Comment This

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: ERyd21

#48 This Shit Right Here

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: DelicateFlower620

#49 Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: CaeJean

#50 Some People Should Not Homeschool

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: a2robbin

#51 Worst. Mom. Ever

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: redredwhine2020

#52 How To [end] Your Kid At School In One Easy Step!

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: nememess

#53 Sure Man, You Converted Your Kids Assistant Principal Into A Flat Earther

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: brockol-ii

#54 When You Decide You Don’t Love Your Second Kid Before It’s Even Born. (Sorry, This Group Is Just So… Stupid.)

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: IntegraScout

#55 I Can’t Believe The Nurses Are Infected Too

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: tshae1609

#56 The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: neveragain1006

#57 Sure Hope The Crunchy Points Were Worth Your Child Losing His Hearing

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: KyleRichXV

#58 Poor Kid Paying The Price For Her Parents Being Stupid

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: KyleRichXV

#59 The Commenter Is The Hero We Don’t Deserve

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: Seileen_Greenwood

#60 Fruits, Veggies, Poisons

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: sicklyandsour

#61 Yes.. Very Wrong

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: Sashimi_Noises

#62 The Vaccine Is For Cats

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: YoiTzmooselord

#63 Move Over Karen

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: lizziee_rascal

#64 Becuz Measles R Cool🤤

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: wonderfulSugarBear

#65 This Happens. /S

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: Speciwacy

#66 My Son Is 24 Months Old

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: mitchyates05

#67 How Do I Brainwash My Child So I Can Control Her Longer?

67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)

Image source: nememess

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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