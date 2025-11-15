Pandas, If You Could Pick One Superpower, What Would It Be And Why? (Closed)

I am a new member of the panda community and I decided I like to use this for hypothetical questions.
#1
I’d want a power to see through all the BS.
#2
I find the problem with super powers is the expectation that you would have to use them solve problems for humans or that can be otherwise solvable. ‘Plane crashing… Superman we need you!’, Bank robbers getting away… Spiderman!
If I were superman, I’d spend my spare time sorting out the world. Just think of how many trees he could plant with his super speed. Clean up the beaches and oceans. Protect endangered species. Crush landfills into a ball, take it to space and launch that crap at the sun!
Wasted gift if you ask me.
#3
I would choose to read minds so I can see what people REALLY think of me.
#4
I’d be able to turn invisible for a few reasons
1. It would be funny because I’m asexual and we are supposedly invisible ♠️
2. Spying on people
3. I’m nervous around people so being able to sneak away from people would be amazing
#5
The power to manipulate matter. There are so many uses for that power.
#6
The power to create stuff… Like more powers and maybe money. OOH AND PORTALS!
#7
Teleporting. I’ve always wanted it. It would also help me not get to places so late
#8
I’d want the ability to fly, because it would be fun. Maybe shapeshifting into any animal?
#9
Either freezing time, teleporting or telekinesis. All of those will be great for pranking people, solving problems, getting to places and doing stuff faster and more efficiently, etc cetera. A good second to those somewhat OP powers is talking to animals or making whatever you draw come to life. (But I’m not good at drawing so….)
