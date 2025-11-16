Scientist-Turned-Photographer Takes Pictures Of Ironic Everyday Moments (30 Pics)

Maciej Dakowicz, who lives between Poland and Thailand, is great at capturing uniquely ironic candid moments in his documentary or street photography. Originally a computer scientist, the artist has switched his focus to photography and has even received awards for his work.

According to his website, Maciej’s photos have been featured in major street photography books including “Street Photography Now”, “The World Atlas of Street Photography”, “100 Great Street Photographs” and “Bystander: A History of Street Photography”. Scroll down to see some of his best shots!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com | twitter.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

