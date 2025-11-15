Panda Guys, When Did A Woman Make You Feel Uncomfortable? (Closed)

Men, when did a woman make you uncomfortable, whether it be by catcalling or any other way?

I was working at Burger King when I was 19. My manager was in her early 30’s at least. She would constantly do things like wink at me, touch me, call me “honey” and “sweetheart”, stuff like that. I wasn’t really bothered by this stuff, just found it a little weird. But one day, she walked by me when I was eating and said “Damn, I wish you’d eat me like that.” I told that was extremely inappropriate and to please never say that again. She got really mad and told me she can say whatever the hell she wants and to stop being such a snowflake. I quit after that.

When I was in fifth grade, me and my friends were playing basketball against some girls. everything was going smoothly and when I had the ball, this girl literally said to me, “If you pass the ball to me,I’ll give you a million kisses.” when I heard those words, I was just parylized. I didn’t move and the girl who said that took the ball from me. I walked out of the court and sat down. then that girl moved and the awkwardness went away after a few weeks

Patrick Penrose
