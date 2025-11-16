39 Giggle-Worthy Memes Where Birds Took Center Stage

Who doesn’t love a good meme? They’re the universal language of the internet! The good old classics like “Grumpy Cat,” “Success Kid,” and “Distracted Boyfriend,” or more recent ones like that Topher kid from TikTok or them big red Astro Boy boots that came out of nowhere – the point is, many are bound to find something that tickles their fancy.
However, there’s a certain type that even the most meme-hating folk can’t scroll past, and it’s the animal ones. Today though, we’re focusing strictly on birds; so, nestle in (sorry), and let’s begin!
More info: Dominic Couzens | Jono Leadley
#1
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#2
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#3
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#4
Image source: birbs_com
#5
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#6
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#7
Image source: birbs_com
#8
Image source: ValT3K
#9
Image source: birbs_com
#10
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#11
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#12
Image source: birbs_com
#13
Image source: birbs_com
#14
Image source: birbs_com
#15
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#16
Image source: birbs_com
#17
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#18
Image source: ShadowShards
#19
Image source: birbs_com
#20
Image source: birbs_com
#21
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#22
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#23
Image source: birbs_com
#24
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#25
Image source: birbs_com
#26
Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals
#27
Image source: birbs_com
#28
Image source: birbs_com
#29
Image source: ShadowShards
#30
Image source: birbs_com
#31
Image source: birbs_com
#32
Image source: birbs_com
#33
Image source: OGDuckMemes
#34
Image source: birbs_com
#35
Image source: birbs_com
#36
Image source: birbs_com
#37
Image source: birbs_com
#38
Image source: birbs_com
#39
Image source: birbs_com
Follow Us