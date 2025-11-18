The Birth Of A Bestseller: The Book Launch That Delivered… Confusion

by

With friends announcing pregnancies left, right and center, I thought it would be hilarious to turn my book launch into a birth announcement.

To celebrate my new book ‘To The Moon’, I shared a series of Instagram stories that had family and friends doing double takes.

First up, a sonogram… but instead of a baby, the book was photoshopped in. Next, a bathtub scene where I was ‘giving birth’ to the book. Finally, a shot of myself in bed like a proud father, holding the book wrapped in a towel.

It escalated quickly when friends and family, skimming too quickly over the sonogram, started celebrating the “pregnancy” of my wife.

Did I take it one step too far?

More info: wisdomforgoldfish.com

