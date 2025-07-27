I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Who doesn’t love Emoji cats ?

I have recently started an Instagram account that I wanted to share with you all. It’s been a lot of fun designing these icons and I don’t have plans on stopping anytime soon!
Each design is based off the same cat silhouette and a user request. I create each one in about 5 minutes while keeping pop culture and trending topics in mind.
If you have a request for my next Cat Emoji you can request it in my Instagram profile.

More info: Instagram

Paw Wars – Attack of the Fur Ball

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats
I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats
I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats
I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Let it Meow

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

South Park’s Kittens

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Breaking Fluff

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

The Grinch

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Meownion

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

I’ll be Back!

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Catventure Time

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Grumpy Cat

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

“But Beyonce had the best video of all time!”

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Kitty Cyrus

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

PewDiePie

I Have Fun Designing New Emoji Cats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
