Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

by

Nothing inappropriate or stuff like that! Anything else is fine… In your entry please include:

1. What the piece of artwork is!

2. How long it took!

#1 +20 Hours Of Work In Total I Think?

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#2 Constantinopolis

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

Image source: gringokola

#3 Uhh… 26.5hrs

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#4 “Lisa”. Took Me 6-7 Hours.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#5 A Wyvern That I Drew With The Help Of A How To Draw Book. It Took Me 6+ Hours.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#6 Mission San Miguel – ~5 Years

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#7 A Fish Tessellation! Took Me About 3 Hours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#8 3-4 Hrs (Maybe) For This Pride-Themed Bascetta Star

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#9 Took Me 6 Ours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#10 Bleached Coral – About Two Weeks With Very Little Sleep.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#11 Took Me Around 30+ Hours I Think 😄

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#12 A Couple Of Hours – Its Large

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#13 “Live Music”

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#14 About 2 Months Each, With Overlap

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#15 Peacock, 30 + Hours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#16 Stained Glass Panel-About 50 Hours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#17 Meeting Of The Magistrates-11″X17″ (For Players In A Mythic Japanese Roleplaying Game)-With Research, Drafting And Painting Took About 90 Days.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#18 It’s An Among Us Oc 🙃

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#19 Sub 200h Over A Couple Of Months If Counting Sketch And Concept… Over-Detailed But Man, I Learned A Lot Working On It.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#20 Had To A Paper Collage For My Art Class So I Did My Doggo

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#21 I Have No Idea What Is This 2+ Hours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#22 This Took Me Like A Total Of 7-9 Hours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#23 The Royal Stable

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#24 This Took Me 7+ Hours ;w;

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#25 This Shadow Box Took Me Weeks To Create. It Has So Many Layers And It Lights Up.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#26 After Practicing And Training My Dog A Lot, I Finally Got This Perfect Shot. (Hey, The Publisher Never Said What Kind Of Art, Photography Is An Art)

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#27 18-20 Hours. It Was A 2020 Christmas Gift For My Best Friend.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#28 The Feathers (Textures) And Shading Took Me The Longest. I Would Of Made The Fog Look Better Than This… It’s Old.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#29 This Took Me About 4+ Hours! I Made It For My Art Class :)

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#30 Astronomicon – 3 Months To Complete

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#31 Antillopes, 80 Cm High, Made Of Black Clay, Engraved And Painted With Engobe (Natural Color). Took Me 10 Days Incl Drying Time, Transforming Until I Was Happy

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#32 Probably This One. It’s A Multimedia Collage.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#33 My Drawing Of Mizore From Rosario Vampire. Took A Few Hours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#34 Dnd Dice Tower I Builed For My Friend. Made Mostly From Clay And Some Other Stuff. Painted With Warhammer Workshop Paints. Toom More Than A Week.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#35 Mistress Of Pain – 4 Days To Create

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#36 Took Me 5 Hours

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#37 12 Hours.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#38 “Starbreath” This Digital Abstract Took Me Just Over Two Months To Finish… And About 5 Diffrent Drawing Programs.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

#39 I Don’t Exactly Remember But I Would Guess About 7 Hours Or So.

Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Turns A Cement Mixer Into A Giant Disco Ball, And You Have To See It In Action
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Today My Dog Donated Blood And I Took A Few Photos To Show How Easy It Is
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Captured Spring In Japan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People In The Philippines Spotted Stray Cats Occupying The Circle Marks Near The Market
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Everything We Know about “Lisey’s Story” So Far
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.