Hey Pandas, Post The Piece Of Artwork That Took You The Longest To Make (Closed)

Nothing inappropriate or stuff like that! Anything else is fine… In your entry please include:
1. What the piece of artwork is!
2. How long it took!
#1 +20 Hours Of Work In Total I Think?
#2 Constantinopolis
Image source: gringokola
#3 Uhh… 26.5hrs
#4 “Lisa”. Took Me 6-7 Hours.
#5 A Wyvern That I Drew With The Help Of A How To Draw Book. It Took Me 6+ Hours.
#6 Mission San Miguel – ~5 Years
#7 A Fish Tessellation! Took Me About 3 Hours
#8 3-4 Hrs (Maybe) For This Pride-Themed Bascetta Star
#9 Took Me 6 Ours
#10 Bleached Coral – About Two Weeks With Very Little Sleep.
#11 Took Me Around 30+ Hours I Think 😄
#12 A Couple Of Hours – Its Large
#13 “Live Music”
#14 About 2 Months Each, With Overlap
#15 Peacock, 30 + Hours
#16 Stained Glass Panel-About 50 Hours
#17 Meeting Of The Magistrates-11″X17″ (For Players In A Mythic Japanese Roleplaying Game)-With Research, Drafting And Painting Took About 90 Days.
#18 It’s An Among Us Oc 🙃
#19 Sub 200h Over A Couple Of Months If Counting Sketch And Concept… Over-Detailed But Man, I Learned A Lot Working On It.
#20 Had To A Paper Collage For My Art Class So I Did My Doggo
#21 I Have No Idea What Is This 2+ Hours
#22 This Took Me Like A Total Of 7-9 Hours
#23 The Royal Stable
#24 This Took Me 7+ Hours ;w;
#25 This Shadow Box Took Me Weeks To Create. It Has So Many Layers And It Lights Up.
#26 After Practicing And Training My Dog A Lot, I Finally Got This Perfect Shot. (Hey, The Publisher Never Said What Kind Of Art, Photography Is An Art)
#27 18-20 Hours. It Was A 2020 Christmas Gift For My Best Friend.
#28 The Feathers (Textures) And Shading Took Me The Longest. I Would Of Made The Fog Look Better Than This… It’s Old.
#29 This Took Me About 4+ Hours! I Made It For My Art Class :)
#30 Astronomicon – 3 Months To Complete
#31 Antillopes, 80 Cm High, Made Of Black Clay, Engraved And Painted With Engobe (Natural Color). Took Me 10 Days Incl Drying Time, Transforming Until I Was Happy
#32 Probably This One. It’s A Multimedia Collage.
#33 My Drawing Of Mizore From Rosario Vampire. Took A Few Hours
#34 Dnd Dice Tower I Builed For My Friend. Made Mostly From Clay And Some Other Stuff. Painted With Warhammer Workshop Paints. Toom More Than A Week.
#35 Mistress Of Pain – 4 Days To Create
#36 Took Me 5 Hours
#37 12 Hours.
#38 “Starbreath” This Digital Abstract Took Me Just Over Two Months To Finish… And About 5 Diffrent Drawing Programs.
#39 I Don’t Exactly Remember But I Would Guess About 7 Hours Or So.
