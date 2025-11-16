Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something That Is Really Special To You (Closed)

Just something that makes you happy.
#1 I Spent 8 Years In Ems. Whenever I Feel Like I’ve Wasted My Life, I Look At This
#2 My Hero And My Husband. I Miss Him So
#3 Handmade Piece My Husband Carried Back From Business Trip To Ukraine. That Market Is Gone Now
#4 This Quilt Made By My World-Class Friend Snoop
On the back, she handsewed secret images about funny things that have happened to us, places we’ve been, etc.
#5 Miss Her Every Day
#6 My Dude Dorito
#7 As A 12 Yr Old I Went To The Local Fair And An Old Gentleman Carved These For My Birthday
#8 My Four Legged Son
#9 Thomas Benedict Cumbercat. I Fell In Love With Those White Feet
#10 This Guy…always
#11 My Brother Got Me Into Painting Miniatures So I Spent Three Months Creating This. It’s A Gothic Manor, Complete With A Caretaker And A Dungeon
#12 I Love Space, And I Love The Pics. Science Is A Big Interest Of Mine
#13 Disabled I Wouldn’t Survive Without My Critters
#14 My Swiss Color Pencils My Godfather Gave Me Over 45 Years Ago – These Are My “Good” Pencils
#15 Tuna Is A Stuffed Cat I Got On My Sister’s First Birthday After She Died Due To Cancer
#16 My Tiny Color Pencils
#17 Phoenix
#18 My Daughters Art And Sense Of Humor. She’s Gold. I Think I’ll Keep Her
#19 Cameo Choker My Mom Bought As A 16th Birthday Present To Herself In 1969. She Gave It To Me When I Was A Kid
#20 My Dog
#21 A Very Dear Friend Gave Me This On My 9th Sober Anniversary. I Keep It In The Window Slot In My Wallet
#22 Orba
#23 Our Beloved Fur Child
#24 I Love Robots! They Are Awesome! I Have A Collection Of Builds And I Really Really Really Wanna Get My Own Vex Kit!
#25 My Victolas. I Call It “Crawling Into The Past” As I Isolate Myself And Listen To 100 Year-Old Music
#26 The Only Picture I Have Of Me And My Dad, 1976 London
#27 My Little Boy
#28 My Mom And I Made A Custom Crayon Box Before She Passed Away, I Don’t Have Many Of The Crayons Left, But I Keep The Box Safe
#29 Buddy (The Black One) And His Friend Of 12 Years, Zoey. She Just Moved 15 Hours Away And He Doesn’t Understand Why She Is Not Here
#30 My Oscillating Brace. It Gave Me Back My Life After A Terrible Accident. I Couldn’t Use Either Of My Arms And Hands (Fingers Wouldn’t Move Either). As Much Pain As It Gave Me, I Persevered And Got Back The Use Of Both Hands And Arms, Including My Fingers. But I Can No Longer Play Pool – Among Other Things – Which Is Too Bad Because I Was Getting Really Good At It.
#31 Maximilian; My Little Senior Treasure. Why This Lkind Of Treasures Aren’t Forever?
#32 My Dog Coco
#33 Clockwise From Top Left: Cali, Gizmo, Diva And Tookie
#34 My Daughter’s Beautiful Urns. Hand Made For Her
#35 Lav, My Needy Hen (Ignore The Goat)
#36 My Three Furbabies. They Are My Sanity.
#37 My Boys. They Are My World 💖
#38 Handmade Soap
#39 My Wonderful Soon To Be Husband 🥰🥰
#40 Summer On Long Island Is Blue Jay Molting Season. I Found 7 In One Day!
#41 Every Journal, Short Story, Poem, Random Deep Thoughts, Letters From Friends During Jr. High/Hs, And Love Letters From Old Boyfriends I’ve Been Saving Since I Was 13 Years Old
#42 My Little Fur Baby, Wicket
#43 Pinto (Right) And Willow (Left)
#44 These Two Make Everything Better! ❤
#45 My Rescues Nola (Left) Is 17 And Sadie Is 12. I’ve Had Them Since They Were Puppies. These Girls Are My Whole World!
#46 Hans Gruber {yep, The Photo Is Edited}
#47 My Fur Babies. Dark Roast & Bandit
#48 Kairo, My Beloved Cat Who Passed Away A Few Years Ago.
#49 My Daughter Who Love Cosplay. She Is A Red Panda
#50 This Amazing Group Of People
#51 Spikey On 4th Of July Fur Baby
#52 My Kittens Phineas And Ferb
#53 My Bebe Girl
#54 My Fluff Monster
#55 I’m A Person Of Simple Needs
#56 This Thing My Partner Painted For Me And I Light Up Every Time I See It 😊
#57 America And A Miracle!
#58 My Beautiful Rescue Boy
#59 This Little Man. He Ran Away In March/April And We Haven’t Seen Him Since. I Think About Him Every Day. Never Going To Forget My Bambi.
#60 First Big Crochet Project!
#61 I Love My Little Murder Demon 💖
#62 Wwii
#63 My Art Supplies Ofc!
#64 My Precious Baby Toby Bear 🐻
#65 My Harley
#66 My Rainbow Child That’s Hiding Behind This Pin Thing
#67 My Daughter ❤️
#68 My Grands Are The World
#69 My 2 Babies. Scooter On The Left Passed At 18 Years Old And My Heart Still Breaks.
#70 My Best Friend.
#71 My Fur Baby
#72 Roscoe, Bunny, And Rupert. Roscoe And Rupert Sleep With My Husband And Bunny Sleeps With Me. My Friend Sent Bunny To Me When I Was Going Through A Serious Health Issue Last Year. Roscoe And Rupert Gave My Husband Comfort.
#73 The Thing That Reminds Me Why I Chose Books Over Sleep. My White Dream.
#74 My Baby 🥰
#75 My Soulful Eli, Who Talks In His Sleep, Hides The Good Treats Behind Sofa Cushions And Shoes. Loves Everyone He Smells.
#76 My Amazing GF Of Nearly 2 Years
#77 Love This Little Spud
#78 My Doggos. (Third One Is Camera Shy)
#79 My Wife, Beth’s, LEGO Collection
#80 This Pounamu (Nz Greenstone) My BF’s Dad Gave Me. It’s Cut From A Stone He Found. I Feel Loved
#81 Gator Peabody Morgan James Rockafeller
#82 An Evening Somewhere In Uae…. So Close To My Heart :)
#83 Harvesting Oranges From My Backyard And Squeezing My Own Juice. There’s Just Something So Satisfying In Getting Every Last Drop Of Golden Golden Nectar From Them.
#84 These Two Feathered Floofs. They Drive Me Crazy Sometimes But I Would Not Be Without Them.
#85 My Two Beautiful Boys. There Are No Words To Describe How Much I Miss Them!
#86 This Jacket That Was My Uncle’s Who Died This Year
#87 My Sweet Momma I Love Her And Miss Her 💕
#88 My Grandfathers Military Jacket
#89 Music Box My Grandmother Had. Might Not Look Like Much, But The Sound Of It Makes Me Smile And Reminds Me Of Her.
#90 This Is The Blanket That My Mom Crocheted For Me.
#91 My Baby Boy…. I Know He Will Kick The Bucket Soon But I Can’t Bare To Lose Him
#92 My Beautiful Boy Passed Away Two Weeks Ago, He Is So Missed And I Will Love Him Forever 💔
#93 My Boys :) Artemis, Odin And Apollo
#94 Cards I Sent To My Grandmom From My Travels. She Died On A Christmas Day. Im Keeping Them Safe Now.
#95 My Grandpa Gave This Jacket To My Grandma In 1979, On My Birthday She Gave It To Me.
#96 My Best Friend
#97 This Coffin Pin Board With All My Pins I Collected
#98 My Bailey Baby
#99 My Two Boys! The One On The Right Has Been With Me Since I Was 5 And Is 9 Years Old.
#100 Panther. Has Been With Me For 36 Years To Hell And Back. He’s My Carry-On-Safety.
#101 I Love Photography, Especially Urbex Photography. This Is An Abandoned Hardware Store In An Old Town Founded In The 1700s
#102 He’s My Whole World! Diagnosed W/ T1d @ 10. Icu 5 Times. Leaves For Msu On The 10th! So Proud!
#103 From The 13th Century Manuscript That Defined My Dissertation And My Career. Changed My Life.
#104 My Silly Boy. He Has Brought Me So Much Joy.
#105 Red And Grey Family.
#106 My Beautiful Rescue Boy
#107 My Angel, Cujo. R.i.p, Buddy 💜
#108 My Best Friend!
#109 One Of The Only Pictures I Have Of My Grandfather. I Miss Him A Lot. He Was My World As A Kid.
#110 My Boys, From The Same Litter But So Different From Each Other
#111 Sweet Baby Sasha. I Would Not Be Here If Not For Her.
#112 My Girls From The Same Litter – They Keep Me Grounded
#113 This Ceramic Piece That My Best Friend Made Of My Dog For My Birthday! Pretty Accurate Actually
#114 This Is My Dog Zeke. He Is Everything To Me, I Wouldnt Be Here Without Him.
#115 My Little Panthers Luna And Nala
#116 My Four Legged Pinto Bean :)
#117 Mine And My Husband’s Favorite Plushies (He’s The Owl). Here They Are At The National Air And Space Museum.
#118 My Little Stalker. Always Checking To Make Sure I’m Ok
#119 A Friend In Ky & I Were Heavily Into World Of Warcraft So She Crocheted Me This; Murloc Holmes
#120 Quinn, A Big Upbeat Rascal, Is My Best Friend.
#121 The Love Of My Life. We Saved Each Other
#122 My Lil’ Kitty. Ignore The Room, I Deep Cleaned It The Next Day With My Sibling.
#123 My Beautiful Rescue Boy
