Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something That Is Really Special To You (Closed)

by

Just something that makes you happy.

#1 I Spent 8 Years In Ems. Whenever I Feel Like I’ve Wasted My Life, I Look At This

#2 My Hero And My Husband. I Miss Him So

#3 Handmade Piece My Husband Carried Back From Business Trip To Ukraine. That Market Is Gone Now

#4 This Quilt Made By My World-Class Friend Snoop

On the back, she handsewed secret images about funny things that have happened to us, places we’ve been, etc.

#5 Miss Her Every Day

#6 My Dude Dorito

#7 As A 12 Yr Old I Went To The Local Fair And An Old Gentleman Carved These For My Birthday

#8 My Four Legged Son

#9 Thomas Benedict Cumbercat. I Fell In Love With Those White Feet

#10 This Guy…always

#11 My Brother Got Me Into Painting Miniatures So I Spent Three Months Creating This. It’s A Gothic Manor, Complete With A Caretaker And A Dungeon

#12 I Love Space, And I Love The Pics. Science Is A Big Interest Of Mine

#13 Disabled I Wouldn’t Survive Without My Critters

#14 My Swiss Color Pencils My Godfather Gave Me Over 45 Years Ago – These Are My “Good” Pencils

#15 Tuna Is A Stuffed Cat I Got On My Sister’s First Birthday After She Died Due To Cancer

#16 My Tiny Color Pencils

#17 Phoenix

#18 My Daughters Art And Sense Of Humor. She’s Gold. I Think I’ll Keep Her

#19 Cameo Choker My Mom Bought As A 16th Birthday Present To Herself In 1969. She Gave It To Me When I Was A Kid

#20 My Dog

#21 A Very Dear Friend Gave Me This On My 9th Sober Anniversary. I Keep It In The Window Slot In My Wallet

#22 Orba

#23 Our Beloved Fur Child

#24 I Love Robots! They Are Awesome! I Have A Collection Of Builds And I Really Really Really Wanna Get My Own Vex Kit!

#25 My Victolas. I Call It “Crawling Into The Past” As I Isolate Myself And Listen To 100 Year-Old Music

#26 The Only Picture I Have Of Me And My Dad, 1976 London

#27 My Little Boy

#28 My Mom And I Made A Custom Crayon Box Before She Passed Away, I Don’t Have Many Of The Crayons Left, But I Keep The Box Safe

#29 Buddy (The Black One) And His Friend Of 12 Years, Zoey. She Just Moved 15 Hours Away And He Doesn’t Understand Why She Is Not Here

#30 My Oscillating Brace. It Gave Me Back My Life After A Terrible Accident. I Couldn’t Use Either Of My Arms And Hands (Fingers Wouldn’t Move Either). As Much Pain As It Gave Me, I Persevered And Got Back The Use Of Both Hands And Arms, Including My Fingers. But I Can No Longer Play Pool – Among Other Things – Which Is Too Bad Because I Was Getting Really Good At It.

#31 Maximilian; My Little Senior Treasure. Why This Lkind Of Treasures Aren’t Forever?

#32 My Dog Coco

#33 Clockwise From Top Left: Cali, Gizmo, Diva And Tookie

#34 My Daughter’s Beautiful Urns. Hand Made For Her

#35 Lav, My Needy Hen (Ignore The Goat)

#36 My Three Furbabies. They Are My Sanity.

#37 My Boys. They Are My World 💖

#38 Handmade Soap

#39 My Wonderful Soon To Be Husband 🥰🥰

#40 Summer On Long Island Is Blue Jay Molting Season. I Found 7 In One Day!

#41 Every Journal, Short Story, Poem, Random Deep Thoughts, Letters From Friends During Jr. High/Hs, And Love Letters From Old Boyfriends I’ve Been Saving Since I Was 13 Years Old

#42 My Little Fur Baby, Wicket

#43 Pinto (Right) And Willow (Left)

#44 These Two Make Everything Better! ❤

#45 My Rescues Nola (Left) Is 17 And Sadie Is 12. I’ve Had Them Since They Were Puppies. These Girls Are My Whole World!

#46 Hans Gruber {yep, The Photo Is Edited}

#47 My Fur Babies. Dark Roast & Bandit

#48 Kairo, My Beloved Cat Who Passed Away A Few Years Ago.

#49 My Daughter Who Love Cosplay. She Is A Red Panda

#50 This Amazing Group Of People

#51 Spikey On 4th Of July Fur Baby

#52 My Kittens Phineas And Ferb

#53 My Bebe Girl

#54 My Fluff Monster

#55 I’m A Person Of Simple Needs

#56 This Thing My Partner Painted For Me And I Light Up Every Time I See It 😊

#57 America And A Miracle!

#58 My Beautiful Rescue Boy

#59 This Little Man. He Ran Away In March/April And We Haven’t Seen Him Since. I Think About Him Every Day. Never Going To Forget My Bambi.

#60 First Big Crochet Project!

#61 I Love My Little Murder Demon 💖

#62 Wwii

#63 My Art Supplies Ofc!

#64 My Precious Baby Toby Bear 🐻

#65 My Harley

#66 My Rainbow Child That’s Hiding Behind This Pin Thing

#67 My Daughter ❤️

#68 My Grands Are The World

#69 My 2 Babies. Scooter On The Left Passed At 18 Years Old And My Heart Still Breaks.

#70 My Best Friend.

#71 My Fur Baby

#72 Roscoe, Bunny, And Rupert. Roscoe And Rupert Sleep With My Husband And Bunny Sleeps With Me. My Friend Sent Bunny To Me When I Was Going Through A Serious Health Issue Last Year. Roscoe And Rupert Gave My Husband Comfort.

#73 The Thing That Reminds Me Why I Chose Books Over Sleep. My White Dream.

#74 My Baby 🥰

#75 My Soulful Eli, Who Talks In His Sleep, Hides The Good Treats Behind Sofa Cushions And Shoes. Loves Everyone He Smells.

#76 My Amazing GF Of Nearly 2 Years

#77 Love This Little Spud

#78 My Doggos. (Third One Is Camera Shy)

#79 My Wife, Beth’s, LEGO Collection

#80 This Pounamu (Nz Greenstone) My BF’s Dad Gave Me. It’s Cut From A Stone He Found. I Feel Loved

#81 Gator Peabody Morgan James Rockafeller

#82 An Evening Somewhere In Uae…. So Close To My Heart :)

#83 Harvesting Oranges From My Backyard And Squeezing My Own Juice. There’s Just Something So Satisfying In Getting Every Last Drop Of Golden Golden Nectar From Them.

#84 These Two Feathered Floofs. They Drive Me Crazy Sometimes But I Would Not Be Without Them.

#85 My Two Beautiful Boys. There Are No Words To Describe How Much I Miss Them!

#86 This Jacket That Was My Uncle’s Who Died This Year

#87 My Sweet Momma I Love Her And Miss Her 💕

#88 My Grandfathers Military Jacket

#89 Music Box My Grandmother Had. Might Not Look Like Much, But The Sound Of It Makes Me Smile And Reminds Me Of Her.

#90 This Is The Blanket That My Mom Crocheted For Me.

#91 My Baby Boy…. I Know He Will Kick The Bucket Soon But I Can’t Bare To Lose Him

#92 My Beautiful Boy Passed Away Two Weeks Ago, He Is So Missed And I Will Love Him Forever 💔

#93 My Boys :) Artemis, Odin And Apollo

#94 Cards I Sent To My Grandmom From My Travels. She Died On A Christmas Day. Im Keeping Them Safe Now.

#95 My Grandpa Gave This Jacket To My Grandma In 1979, On My Birthday She Gave It To Me.

#96 My Best Friend

#97 This Coffin Pin Board With All My Pins I Collected

#98 My Bailey Baby

#99 My Two Boys! The One On The Right Has Been With Me Since I Was 5 And Is 9 Years Old.

#100 Panther. Has Been With Me For 36 Years To Hell And Back. He’s My Carry-On-Safety.

#101 I Love Photography, Especially Urbex Photography. This Is An Abandoned Hardware Store In An Old Town Founded In The 1700s

#102 He’s My Whole World! Diagnosed W/ T1d @ 10. Icu 5 Times. Leaves For Msu On The 10th! So Proud!

#103 From The 13th Century Manuscript That Defined My Dissertation And My Career. Changed My Life.

#104 My Silly Boy. He Has Brought Me So Much Joy.

#105 Red And Grey Family.

#106 My Beautiful Rescue Boy

#107 My Angel, Cujo. R.i.p, Buddy 💜

#108 My Best Friend!

#109 One Of The Only Pictures I Have Of My Grandfather. I Miss Him A Lot. He Was My World As A Kid.

#110 My Boys, From The Same Litter But So Different From Each Other

#111 Sweet Baby Sasha. I Would Not Be Here If Not For Her.

#112 My Girls From The Same Litter – They Keep Me Grounded

#113 This Ceramic Piece That My Best Friend Made Of My Dog For My Birthday! Pretty Accurate Actually

#114 This Is My Dog Zeke. He Is Everything To Me, I Wouldnt Be Here Without Him.

#115 My Little Panthers Luna And Nala

#116 My Four Legged Pinto Bean :)

#117 Mine And My Husband’s Favorite Plushies (He’s The Owl). Here They Are At The National Air And Space Museum.

#118 My Little Stalker. Always Checking To Make Sure I’m Ok

#119 A Friend In Ky & I Were Heavily Into World Of Warcraft So She Crocheted Me This; Murloc Holmes

#120 Quinn, A Big Upbeat Rascal, Is My Best Friend.

#121 The Love Of My Life. We Saved Each Other

#122 My Lil’ Kitty. Ignore The Room, I Deep Cleaned It The Next Day With My Sibling.

#123 My Beautiful Rescue Boy

#124 My Lil’ Kitty. Ignore The Room, I Deep Cleaned It The Next Day With My Sibling.

