Pam and Tommy Season 1 Episode 2: “I Love You Tommy” Recap

Pam and Tommy Season 1, Episode 1 was told from Rand’s point of view, an overworked contractor, drowning in debt who appealed to the viewers because of “working-class solidarity”. Perhaps Rand’s storyline as the struggling contractor that got screwed over by an rich obnoxious rockstar was to somehow justify robbing his former client. Pam and Tommy Season 1, Episode 2 “I Love You Tommy” takes us back two months before Rand and Tommy even meet. The beautiful Pam is enjoying a night out with her girls where she promises that she’s done dating bad boys. Lily James portrayal of the sexy blond bombshell is excellent. She’s got the mannerisms and thanks to state-of-the-art prosthetics she looks exactly like the actress. Pam swears that the next guy she dates will be boring like an accountant. Ironically, that same night she meets Tommy after she celebrate her new revelation by ordering a round for the whole bar. Tommy abandons the chick he’s been making out with fur the night to meet the woman that bought him a drink.
When Tommy and Pam meet, the famous drummer instantly becomes obsessed with the Baywatch star. Pam straddles the line of being interested and trying to resist Tommy’s charm so that she could remain available for those “boring” guys. But Tommy does things like sends a bouquet of roses to her Cancun hotel where she’s hosting a dinner meet and greet with Baywatch syndicators. Pam’s friend Melanie reminds her of the failed relationships with other famous men like Scott Baio, Bret Michaels, and her Baywatch co-star David Charvet. But Pam brushes off her friend’s attempt to bring her back down to reality. Tommy is exactly the “safe” girl that she needs. In fact, he’s a loose cannon. The first night the budding couple spend together Tommy gets Pam to take a pill. At first, she’s hesitant but Tommy has a charm that’s hard for the actress to resist. They spend the night exploring each other’s bodies without having sex.The next day Tommy confides in his friend about how he’s crazy about Pam and they haven’t even had sex yet. This scene in the show seeks to alienates Pam from her oversexualized persona in the media. Pamela Andersen was kind of the nineties Kim Kardashian. Her stint as a Playboy model launched her career as an actor on the steamy Baywatch series. Tommy and Pam’s whirlwind romance wasn’t about sex. He loved Pam for who she really was.
Tommy ends up proposing to Pam in the middle of yet another Mexican club. Surprisingly, Pam says yes and they tie the knot on the beach, officially four days they meet. The newlywed decides to move into Tommy’s Malibu house. Tommy is about to start a new construction project at his house. This is when he meets Rand and Lonnie. The contractors he previously hired to turn his bedroom into a bachelor pad. In honor of his new bride, Tommy decides to turn the bedroom into the “Love Deluxe” instead. The show cuts to a brief moment in the future when Pamela Andersen is a guest on the Jay Leno Tonight Show. Leno asks Anderson a bunch of intrusive questions about the kind of exposure the sex tape that has given the actress. Pam is obviously uncomfortable and her mannerisms suggests that there is a lot that she would like to say about how much she’s been violated after her most private moments with her husband was exposed. Instead Pam goes along with the joking knowing that if she expresses her true feelings it could potentially ruin her career.
It doesn’t take long before the newlyweds realize that they don’t know nothing about each other. Tommy finds out that Pam likes rom com movies and she finds out that he likes horror films. Pam sets up a meditation gazebo at Tommy’s house and she learns that her new hubby also loves to meditate because it keeps him chill. Perhaps the biggest revelation is when Tommy learns that Pam doesn’t like to watch her show because she’s insecure about her acting skills. Tommy insists that she’s a good actor and that she could play in anything including a Shakespeare. When Tommy and Pam disrobe for the first time, Tommy has to talk has to have a conversation with his penis to not jump the gun. Needless to say, Pam and Tommy have fun having sex with each other and they waste no time in bringing out the camera to document their love sessions.