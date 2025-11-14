Artist Uses Wind Dancers To Express Difficult Topics Like BLM Movement, Gun Violence, And Poverty In Her 37 Paintings

Whether you’ve seen them in movies or pictures, or seen them personally, you probably know what a wind dancer is. It’s a solemn, happy stick figure that flails about in the wind near a gas station or some dollar store. But Mamie Young saw something more in them: they stand as a comical background in contrast to all of the US’s current problems. Mamie draws them inside of these problems as some sort of comical vehicles that tell a story about the tragic events of American life, making the whole image tragicomic, sobering, and current. Behind that stickman smile lies hollowness and anxiety.

More info: mamieyoung.studio | Instagram

#1 Why Can’t You Just Pull Yourself Up

100% of the proceeds of that new piece will be donated to @blackvisionscollective to support the BLM movement.

Image source: mamieyoungart

#2 I Am Hollow Inside

Image source: mamieyoungart

#3 No Loitering Police Enforced

Image source: mamieyoungart

#4 Don’t Get Blown Away!

Image source: mamieyoungart

#5 I’m Here To Distract You With Fear!

Image source: mamieyoungart

#6 No Credit No Problem!

Image source: mamieyoungart

#7 Inflated Lies

Image source: mamieyoungart

#8 I’m Just Like You

Image source: mamieyoungart

#9 Inappropriate Wind Dancer – Funeral

Image source: mamieyoungart

#10 Dancer Behind The Scenes

Image source: mamieyoungart

#11 Low Cost

Image source: mamieyoungart

#12 Live Nude Dancers

Image source: mamieyoungart

#13 Billionairheads

Image source: mamieyoungart

#14 Set It On High

Image source: mamieyoungart

#15 Wind Dancers

Image source: mamieyoungart

#16 Land Of The Free?

Image source: mamieyoungart

#17 Perspective

Image source: mamieyoungart

#18 Death Of A Salesman

Image source: mamieyoungart

#19 Drowning In Oblivion

Image source: mamieyoungart

#20 Hands

Image source: mamieyoungart

#21 Business As Usual

Image source: mamieyoungart

#22 Happy Face

Image source: mamieyoungart

#23 Sale

Image source: mamieyoungart

#24 Louis Vuitton

Image source: mamieyoungart

#25 Attention

Image source: mamieyoungart

#26 The Business Of Flailing Upwards

Image source: mamieyoungart

#27 Iwo Jima

Image source: mamieyoungart

#28 Inappropriate Wind Dancer – Crime Scene

Image source: mamieyoungart

#29 Here Is Your Chancey To Get Dancey!

Image source: mamieyoungart

#30 Wind Dancer Liquor Store

Image source: mamieyoungart

#31 Gilded

Image source: mamieyoungart

#32 Genocide Museum

Image source: mamieyoungart

#33 Death Row

Image source: mamieyoungart

#34 Chanel

Image source: mamieyoungart

#35 Wind Dancer Coin Laundry

Image source: mamieyoungart

#36 Prada Marfa

Image source: mamieyoungart

#37 Wind Dancer Dollar Store

Image source: mamieyoungart

Patrick Penrose
