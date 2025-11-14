Artist Uses Wind Dancers To Express Difficult Topics Like BLM Movement, Gun Violence, And Poverty In Her 37 Paintings

Whether you’ve seen them in movies or pictures, or seen them personally, you probably know what a wind dancer is. It’s a solemn, happy stick figure that flails about in the wind near a gas station or some dollar store. But Mamie Young saw something more in them: they stand as a comical background in contrast to all of the US’s current problems. Mamie draws them inside of these problems as some sort of comical vehicles that tell a story about the tragic events of American life, making the whole image tragicomic, sobering, and current. Behind that stickman smile lies hollowness and anxiety.
More info: mamieyoung.studio | Instagram
#1 Why Can’t You Just Pull Yourself Up
100% of the proceeds of that new piece will be donated to @blackvisionscollective to support the BLM movement.
Image source: mamieyoungart
#2 I Am Hollow Inside
#3 No Loitering Police Enforced
#4 Don’t Get Blown Away!
#5 I’m Here To Distract You With Fear!
#6 No Credit No Problem!
#7 Inflated Lies
#8 I’m Just Like You
#9 Inappropriate Wind Dancer – Funeral
#10 Dancer Behind The Scenes
#11 Low Cost
#12 Live Nude Dancers
#13 Billionairheads
#14 Set It On High
#15 Wind Dancers
#16 Land Of The Free?
#17 Perspective
#18 Death Of A Salesman
#19 Drowning In Oblivion
#20 Hands
#21 Business As Usual
#22 Happy Face
#23 Sale
#24 Louis Vuitton
#25 Attention
#26 The Business Of Flailing Upwards
#27 Iwo Jima
#28 Inappropriate Wind Dancer – Crime Scene
#29 Here Is Your Chancey To Get Dancey!
#30 Wind Dancer Liquor Store
#31 Gilded
#32 Genocide Museum
#33 Death Row
#34 Chanel
#35 Wind Dancer Coin Laundry
#36 Prada Marfa
#37 Wind Dancer Dollar Store
