50 Cool And Interesting Photos That Show How Time Affects Things (New Pics)

Thinking about the unstoppable flow of time and how it changes everything in its path can be unsettling. People have no choice but to grow old, and non-living things get worn down just the same. However, there’s a lot of beauty in being able to stand the test of time and having many stories to tell afterward. 

To remind us what time is capable of, Bored Panda compiled a list of things that got graciously worn down over the years. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that got the best transformation.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with environmental educator and blogger at Zero Waste Cutie, Elizabeth Teo, who kindly agreed to share a few tips on how we can make our belongings last longer.

#1 Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants

Image source: imgur.com

#2 This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much

Image source: 5thCharmer

#3 Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily

Image source: me-julie

#4 My Dads Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade

Image source: VitaminTHC420

#5 My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New

I had this bear my whole life, he was my best friend for a very long time. He got loved and very abused. I searched for one good as new to give it to my child one day!

Image source: Allcappa

#6 My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years

Image source: pairofcrocs

#7 This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea

Image source: Love_Land90

#8 Kannesteinen – Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea

Image source: C. Hill

#9 This Church In Detroit, Mi Hasn’t Been Cleaned Since It Was Built 134 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black

Image source: DetroitStalker

#10 Good Boi Loves The Wind

The amount of time this dog has leaned out their window…

Image source: fa53

#11 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He’s Been Using It For 35 Years

Image source: oadge

#12 The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House

These bells have been hanging on this door since 2011 and their dogs ring them to go outside.

Image source: SuperNotit

#13 Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs

Image source: Dardan311

#14 Stone Stairs Worn By Clogs

Image source: NZTreeSprout

#15 The Floor Has Worn Out Where People Have Been Standing At My Local Shop

Image source: whitebicycle9

#16 This Light Post Is Outside Of A Popular Music Club In New Orleans. After 40 Years Of Having Band Flyers Stapled To It, There’s No More Room

Image source: markeees

#17 500 Years Of Walking Up The Marble Stairs Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

Image source: choderama

#18 A Cinderblock That Washed Up On The Beach After A Bit Of Time Tumbling Around In The Ocean Currents

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Generations Of Deer Rubbing Their Antlers On The Only “Tree” For Miles

Image source: darwinpatrick

#20 Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot

Image source: VersaceRabbit

#21 Water Spirit Tummy Rubs

Takayama Japan, not sure who this water spirit is but he seems to get a lot of tummy rubs.

Image source: Marchus80

#22 Years Of Water-Flow From This Drainage Pipe Has Worn This Bit Of Sidewalk Down To The Rocky Base

Image source: reddit.com

#23 The Railing On This Dock Has Groves Worn Into It From Years Of People Pulling Up Crab Traps

Image source: -McLaren-F1-

#24 The One And Only Basketball That Lives At The Local Park And Somehow Still Bounces

Image source: sangallium

#25 A Mooring Pole For The Local Ferry

Image source: hmpfmaster

#26 This Parking Garage At The Golden Nugget

Image source: reddit.com

#27 These Trees Are Curved Due To The Constant Airflow From Nearby Exhaust Vents

Image source: train_global

#28 Tiles In A Restaurant Worn Down After 83 Years Of Use

Image source: hitlers-wet-dream

#29 My Hair Stylist Only Uses One Chair

Image source: hyunibee

#30 Pretty Close To A Normal Distribution In Gym Machine

it shows the frequency that each weight is used!

Image source: iLikeWeringHighSocks

#31 Melted Steps

Image source: Historical_Bird_5323

#32 This Shortcut Symbolizes Human Laziness (Yes, I Use It)

Image source: Aukrust

#33 The More This Seat Is Worn Down The More It Reveals The Old Design

Image source: GhostWokiee

#34 A Melting Sign In Mid Wales

I don’t even know what’s happened here, but it looked gross, I love it.

Image source: Countbook

#35 Can’t Even Count The Layers On This One

Image source: Plodo99

#36 The Door Of Forbidden Planet In NYC

Image source: Local-Objective9511

#37 7 Year Old Ice Scoop vs. Brand New

Image source: last_word23

#38 Work Jeans

Image source: bbbushy

#39 This Honolulu Stop Sign Bleached By The Sun

Image source: Whey-Men

#40 Ty Penguin 9 Years Apart

Was gifted the penguin on the left 9 years ago by my girlfriend, it’s been on my keys every day sense, just got the one on the right for my birthday. His name is waddles

Image source: one2tree1

#41 A Turn On The Way Out Of A Grocery Store

Image source: Leather_Guacamole420

#42 2034 Midori Hibino

Every thought, every time I exercised, every major event. Love this. GPT another for2025

Image source: Just-Equipment-2337

#43 Pool Stick

Clearly this pool stick has been used a little too long

Image source: SalamaMama

#44 I’ve Been Using The Same Home-Made Hammer For 20 Years. Here’s How It Looks Like Today

Image source: shadowdsfire

#45 Plastic Turf Underneath Swings

Why are we using plastic turf? It heats up to really high temperatures in the sun (especially dark colours like BLACK), it gives horrendous carpet burns, and it can’t be repaired. What happened to wood chips?

Image source: lldaffodill

#46 I’ve Never Noticed The Imprint Left Behind In Train Stations

Image source: Chanclaphobia

#47 Door Lock

Image source: listentosoundtheft

#48 After 10yrs, Time For An Update

Had this on my keychain for a long time. The old one lost its last leg today, so it’s time to replace it. The new guy has been waiting in the drawer for years now.
It’s interesting (at least to me) to see how not only the printing, but the material has worn off over time, for example on the helmet.

Image source: woollyllama

#49 Elizebeth Line Bench

Image source: KieranB02

#50 Parking Spots At A Post Office Built In 1934

Image source: shoski13

