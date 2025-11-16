Digital Artist Yaşar Vurdem Creates Incredibly Realistic Illustrations Of Famous Celebrities (9 Pics)

Turkish digital artist Yaşar Vurdem whose paintings are widely spoken about on social media creates incredibly realistic and storytelling digital illustrations. The artist has a huge audience on Instagram. His works are both realistic and have different stories. Artist’s drawings of Billie Eilish and Lord Of The Rings are very popular. The artist intensely uses bright colors, flowers, and symbols.

Earlier, Billie Eilish liked the artist’s drawing and shared it in her story. Her drawing was also used in Billie Eilish’s concerts. Let’s take a look at the artist’s illustrations together.

More info: Instagram

#1 Billie Eilish

Image source: yvurdem

#2 Galadriel

Image source: yvurdem

#3 Simone Simons

Image source: yvurdem

#4 Scarlet Witch / Elizabeth Olsen

Image source: yvurdem

#5 Eleven / Stranger Things

Image source: yvurdem

#6 Natalie Portman

Image source: yvurdem

#7 Fire

Image source: yvurdem

#8 Wonder Woman / Gal Gadot

Image source: yvurdem

#9 White

Image source: yvurdem

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
