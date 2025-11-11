Outings Project: Let’s Move Museum Art To The Streets

Everybody can do it. Use your phone to photograph the portraits of anonymous paintings on museum walls, print them and move them to the streets.
I’m Julien de Casabianca, a filmmaker and visual artist from France, and I initiated the project in Paris and London. Recently, some artists have participated in Madrid, Barcelona, soon in Padova, Asuncion, Tirana. It’s a re-appreciation of our urban space. We have to use it for visual expression, communication and advertising. If art is the medium and the streets are our canvases, Outings invites everyone to create a relationship between our living space and our collective culture.
You are more than welcome to participate in our project!
More info: outings-project.org
The process:
With our phone in our museum, we take picture of anonymous paintings. No one really watches them in their frames. Small. Secondary. Forgotten. Definitely anonymous. Almost dead.
We bring them back to life in the new world. We print the portraits and then stick them on the walls using paper glue and brush.
Paris, France
Dijon, Burgondy, France
From Musée des Beaux-Arts
London, UK
From National Gallery
Barcelona, Spain
From Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya
London, UK
From National Gallery to the street
Madrid, Spain
From Museo de arte Thyssen-Bornemisza
Barcelona, Spain
From Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya
London, UK
From National Gallery
Paris, France
From Musée du Louvre
Dijon, Burgundy, France
From Musée des Beaux-Arts
Paris, France
From Musée du Louvre
From Musée du Louvre
Paris, France
From Musée du Louvre moved to the street in front of Le Louvre
Paris, France
From Musée du Louvre
London, UK
From National Gallery
