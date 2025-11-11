Outings Project: Let’s Move Museum Art To The Streets

by

Everybody can do it. Use your phone to photograph the portraits of anonymous paintings on museum walls, print them and move them to the streets.

I’m Julien de Casabianca, a filmmaker and visual artist from France, and I initiated the project in Paris and London. Recently, some artists have participated in Madrid, Barcelona, soon in Padova, Asuncion, Tirana. It’s a re-appreciation of our urban space. We have to use it for visual expression, communication and advertising. If art is the medium and the streets are our canvases, Outings invites everyone to create a relationship between our living space and our collective culture.

You are more than welcome to participate in our project!

More info: outings-project.org

The process:

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

With our phone in our museum, we take picture of anonymous paintings. No one really watches them in their frames. Small. Secondary. Forgotten. Definitely anonymous. Almost dead.

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

We bring them back to life in the new world. We print the portraits and then stick them on the walls using paper glue and brush.

Paris, France

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

Dijon, Burgondy, France

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Musée des Beaux-Arts

London, UK

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From National Gallery

Barcelona, Spain

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London, UK

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From National Gallery to the street

Madrid, Spain

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Museo de arte Thyssen-Bornemisza

Barcelona, Spain

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London, UK

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From National Gallery

Paris, France

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Musée du Louvre

Dijon, Burgundy, France

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Musée des Beaux-Arts

Paris, France

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Musée du Louvre

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Musée du Louvre

Paris, France

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Musée du Louvre moved to the street in front of Le Louvre

Paris, France

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From Musée du Louvre

London, UK

Outings Project: Let&#8217;s Move Museum Art To The Streets

From National Gallery

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
So Help Me Todd Season 2 Needs to Treat Allison Better
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2023
Supernatural Spoilers: More Winchester History Is Revealed…So What Happens Next?
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2013
Cosplayers Ginny Di and Christina Dark Love to Tease Spider-Man
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2017
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 19-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2025
Netflix Officially Cancels Warrior Nun After Two Seasons
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Family Guy Won’t Tackle Star Wars Prequels, Maybe Indiana Jones
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.