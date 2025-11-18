People Shared What 30 Skills They Acquired That Are No Longer Needed

There are no true guarantees in life when it comes to your career, business, and know-how. The skills and habits you’ve spent years honing can become outdated due to massive technological shifts, not to mention changes in the global market. These days, with the rise of AI, it feels like there’s a lot of uncertainty about how to future-proof your job, and whether that’s even fully possible. But let’s not forget that changes have been happening for a long time now.
Inspired by u/NuclearFamilyReactor, the members of the r/AskOldPeople online community opened up about the outdated skills that they’ve mastered that used to be very useful. Check out their answers below, from being able to type really fast and knowing how to spin wool to cassette tape-winding.
I can see the spelling errors in anything written. They just jump out at me like they are highlighted.
I can tell time on a clock with hands and Roman numerals. I can also come to a complete stop at stop signs.
Map reading and being able to use a paper map to get where I am going without turn based directions.
Utterlybored: I tested off the charts on map reading/navigation back in fourth grade. Centuries ago, I could have had a career. Now, my brilliance has been usurped by a free app.
Hand sewing? Actually, I still use this skill occasionally, even despite the fact that most people now simply toss out such torn and worn clothing.
I find hand sewing an extremely relaxing activity. And rewarding.
I know how to shear, wash, card, and Spin wool. I also know how to dye the fibre using plant dyes. At this point all of my socks, mitts, toques, scarves, and sweaters have been made by me.
Image source: Dontblink-S3, Surene Palvie
Writing in cursive.
kesh2011: I’m 52 and my son is 13. I’m trying to teach him how to write cursive. I got a card written in cursive just yesterday, and he couldn’t read it.
I used to remember at least 50 phone numbers, friends, family and work. Ironically I used to work for the phone company.
RegularJoe62: I used to do that as well. If I had to dial a number more than a couple of times, I’d memorize it. Now I know three numbers: mine, my wife’s, and our landline (yes, we are dinosaurs; I give it to businesses that actually need a phone number).
Well, four if you count my home phone number from when I was a kid, which I haven’t dialed in nearly 40 years.
Using the card catalog/Dewey Decimal system.
Used to be your go-to-guy for doing library research.
I know how to use a DOS operating system.
Image source: Odd-Pollution-2181, Pixabay
Film developing and print making.
Kaurifish: I spent so much of my teen years learning chemical photography. Thank goodness for digital, but I resent the wasted skill points
Being able to drive a manual car. Believe it or not, this skill is disappearing with the younger generations Most cars and even large trucks are now auto and there’s little reason for the common person to need to learn manual. I feel like saying “I got my “manual” license sounds super dated. Used to be a badge of honour, back in the day 🤣🤣.
Image source: snowy24000, Norma Mortenson
I’m a really good speller. 😂.
Image source: Pleasant_Bee1966, Suzy Hazelwood
I know how to parallel park a car with a standard transmission on a severe incline —.
Image source: Provee1, Erik Mclean
Celestial navigation. I can use a sextant and figure and fix my position.
Image source: ZealousidealAntelope, jefe king
Fast forwarding or rewinding a cassette tape to the exact start of the song I want.
Playful_Lifeguard387: Also, rewinding or fast forwarding a cassette by spinning it on a pencil or Bic pen to save the batteries in your Walkman
My entire degree is ancient… I graduated 40 years ago with a graphic arts degree… literally none of what I learned is used today because of computers… we oldsters refer to ourselves as “designasaurs”.
Image source: FunTaro6389
I can utilize a slide rule. And type 150 wpm.
jk_pens: OK, using a slide rule is definitely an outdated skill but wicked cool. I have some of my dad’s, and one day, I will figure them out. I know he showed me the basics like 40 years ago
How to repair the Pershing missile system.
Image source: gadget850, Alice B
Being able to throw a rolled newspaper over the top of my manual 1971 Toyota Corolla left-handed and land it inside the newspaper delivery boxes beside the mailbox 8 out of 10 times.
Image source: wuzziever, OSX II
Morse code.
Iforgotmypwrd: I learned Morse code around 2005. It was outdated then, and I don’t remember it, but I think it’s good some people still know it. Just in case.
Image source: K2TY, Chris Curry
I can hand milk a cow. I think that qualifies as outdated.
Image source: TravelingGen, Pixabay
I know how to use a mimeograph machine. I can print off a bunch of stuff for you and let you sniff the fumes before it dries !
Image source: NJCurmudgeon
Read, turn pages, and fold The NY Times or any large newspaper with one hand without hitting any pages on your fellow cramped passengers inches away. It’s a special skill you do while standing and your other hand holds the subway car hanging straps (pre-bar era in 70’s and earlier).
tonyrocks922: My fourth-grade teacher spent half a day teaching my whole class how to do the subway fold for the New York Times!
Image source: zenmaster75, Daria Obymaha
Adjust the knobs on an analog TV to make the picture clear. Recently picked up a mid-80s Emerson TV off Facebook marketplace to use with an Atari 2600 and it was fun to adjust using actual knobs including the good old Vertical Hold.
Image source: jk_pens
I can fix typewriters.
Image source: Worried-Alarm2144, Min An
Detassling.
back in the day, to make seed corn, you had to walk down every row of corn and pull the tassles (male ends of the corn stalk off) so they wouldn’t pollinate themselves. herds of highschoolers would be recruited for a two week season to detassle corn.
I believe this is all done by machine now.
Image source: cmh_ender, Todd Trapani
I am loving these responses and feel right at home! The only thing I can add is canning. My specialties are chutneys and jams. I also have eight bottles of vanilla extract curing in my closet.
Image source: SpanArm
I know how to do a form of shorthand called speed writing. I was also pretty good at Gregg, though nothing of that has retained in my brain. Unfortunately the only thing it’s done is made my personal notes look crazy for anyone else to read. Even writing a list to my family gets odd. Speed writing uses principles of phonetic cursive where you omit vowels and capitals change the sound of the letter.
troysmarina: I still use Gregg shorthand! I haven’t had to use it at work for about 10 years, but I use it for notes for myself all the time. Warning: it ruins your regular handwriting.
Image source: Nelyahin, Louis Bauer
Compass reading. Got diverted in Michigan over and over again Just followed the compass on my rear view mirror and made it to Kentucky with zero problems and got to see some coolio stuff too.
Image source: mmacto, Valentin Antonucci
I used to be able to fix my own car.
Image source: Eliotness123
