I Embroider Pet Portraits, And Here Are My Best 19 Works

I started with some embroidery supplies, a photo of a dog I knew and got stuck straight into making my first pet portrait embroidery hoop for a Christmas gift. And oh my word… I loved every moment I spent making it!

I kept practicing for a while and have gradually improved over the past 2 years. Now I do this as part of my business, The Artist’s Lab.

An embroidered pet portrait is a quirky gift for pet owners who absolutely adore their furbaby! Check out my website below if you are interested in commissioning me. 

Hope you will enjoy my work!

More info: theartistslab.co.uk | pinterest.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Mittens

#2 Bramble

#3 Hiccup

#4 Annie

#5 Dee Dee

#6 Oslo

#7 Misty

#8 Toby

#9 Milly

#10 Eric

#11 Graham

#12 Charlie

#13 Murphy

#14 Dobby

#15 Toby

#16 Marty & Jazmyn

#17 Pippa

#18 Bobo

#19 Dee Dee

