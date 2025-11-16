I Embroider Pet Portraits, And Here Are My Best 19 Works

I started with some embroidery supplies, a photo of a dog I knew and got stuck straight into making my first pet portrait embroidery hoop for a Christmas gift. And oh my word… I loved every moment I spent making it!
I kept practicing for a while and have gradually improved over the past 2 years. Now I do this as part of my business, The Artist’s Lab.
An embroidered pet portrait is a quirky gift for pet owners who absolutely adore their furbaby! Check out my website below if you are interested in commissioning me.
Hope you will enjoy my work!
More info: theartistslab.co.uk | pinterest.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Mittens
#2 Bramble
#3 Hiccup
#4 Annie
#5 Dee Dee
#6 Oslo
#7 Misty
#8 Toby
#9 Milly
#10 Eric
#11 Graham
#12 Charlie
#13 Murphy
#14 Dobby
#15 Toby
#16 Marty & Jazmyn
#17 Pippa
#18 Bobo
#19 Dee Dee
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us