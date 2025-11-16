90 Best Optical Illusion Tattoos That Play Tricks On Your Eyesight

Getting a tattoo is a bold move in itself. Even if it’s a tiny initial, it’s still a commitment not everyone is willing to take. However, there’s nothing more hardcore than getting an optical illusion tattoo. First of all, those require loads of planning and preparation. Not every tattoo parlor is willing to do those, as optical illusion tattoos require a lot of skill, and just one erratic mistake can ruin the entire premise of the tattoo design.
Still, the end result is very much worth it. Much like moving tattoos that only reveal their glory with the movement of the body, trippy tattoos that trick one’s eyesight are simply top-tier when it comes to tattoo designs. Hence, if 3D tattoos and optical illusion tattoo designs are something you are interested in or want to have on your body, make sure to give careful thought to the design and pick the tattoo artist you trust and feel comfortable in the hands of.
Below, we’ve compiled some of the best optical illusion tattoos and trippy tattoo ideas we could find on the internet that will hopefully serve you inkspiration for your upcoming tattoo design. Any optical illusion tattoo caught your attention in particular? Give it an upvote. Also, if you rock one too, share with fellow Pandas where you got it done and in which city so they too can pay your tattoo artist a visit!
#1 Nothing Is Real
Image source: inkmindcrew
#2 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: jakconnollyart
#3 The Way This Optical Illusion Tattoo Makes His Head Look
Image source: mattpehrsontattoos
#4 Some One Asked For A Tatu Panda Koi Fish
Image source: tatu_panda
#5 Black Hole
Image source: damiano.petraccia_tattoo
#6 Loved Doing This One
Image source: jamescoopertattoos
#7 Everyone Meet Hattie, Hector And Hillary
Image source: geeroetattoo
#8 Yoshi Optical Illusion
Image source: marc_studio_ink
#9 A Beautiful Illusion
Image source: iron.glacier
#10 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: IpMedia
#11 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: zubair07
#12 Optical Illusion Tattoo Based On The 1892 Illustration All Is Vanity By Charles Allen Gilbert
Image source: nansitwice
#13 Enter The Void
Image source: marc_studio_ink
#14 Butterflies Lift Our Spirits With Their Loveliness And Lyrical Flight
Image source: mitchelarto_tattoo
#15 Amazing Chest Piece
Image source: atelier.kuroshino
#16 Another Piece Of Eschers Art
Image source: mrtnq_tt
#17 Un Piece We Will Be Adding On To! It Hurts My Eyeballs
Image source: themooreclan77
#18 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: sam_brown_skinshokz
#19 Optical Illusion Done Some Time Ago
Image source: kamilwegiel
#20 Mac Miller Tattoo
Image source: best_of_tattoo_
#21 Love To Travel The World
Image source: shnioka
#22 Color Mandala
Image source: lostlakestattoo
#23 What Do You See First?
Image source: lilturry
#24 Skull Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: loni_d_tattoo
#25 The Impossible Trident
Image source: chewtattoos
#26 Weird
Image source: biomaterrestra
#27 What A Ball
Image source: heather.mudtattoos
#28 Bee Hive
Image source: one_of_a_kind_tattoo
#29 Ascend Into The Unknown
Image source: artbybrandonsmith
#30 My Feminine Optical Illusion
Image source: nocturne_art
#31 The Devil
Image source: borsch.tattoo
#32 In Your Head
Image source: _winkt
#33 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: ashleviathan
#34 Optical Illusion Tattoo Design
Image source: jessimanchester
#35 Tattooed These Windows Into An Alternate Trippy Dimension
Image source: kaspark
#36 Escher Inspired
Image source: mcfineart_tattoo
#37 Fierceful Lion
Image source: dontttripstudio
#38 Betty Page
Image source: cyborg.nn
#39 A Full House
Image source: lucyfer.tattoo
#40 Leo’s Face With Instrumental Components Hidden All Over The Tattoo Symbolising His Love And Passion For Guitar And Piano
Image source: element_nix
#41 What A Trip It’s Been
Image source: symanthatattoos
#42 Stay Trippy
Image source: inkstitution.brownsbay
#43 One From My Optical Illusion Hearts
Image source: hadesgravetattoos
#44 Infinity Loop
Image source: mineroblackart
#45 The Knee Pit
Image source: petronallertattoos
#46 Illusion Hole
Image source: robbie_dunk_tattoo
#47 Optical Illusion Tattoo For Back
Image source: s0b1aq
#48 The Donut That Ate Itself
Image source: little_sheba_ttt
#49 Cross Faced
Image source: endlesslydivine_
#50 Flash 48 For Mylea!
Image source: janethestranger
#51 I Love How This Tattoo Turned Out! Would Love To Do More Of This!
Image source: svk.tattoos
#52 Love This Throat Tattoo
Image source: bobtat.tattoo
#53 Can You See It
Image source: cheyannerussell96
#54 Beautiful Cover Up
Image source: spookshovvbaby
#55 Script Tattoo
Image source: theartoftattooingofficial
#56 An Infinity Triangle
Image source: mf_inks
#57 Super Tattoo For A Super Boy
Image source: amaris_ink
#58 Finally Finished This Up!
Image source: untappeddesigns
#59 Skull Vortex
Image source: lemalin_ttt
#60 Geometry Gap Filler
Image source: southgatetattoo
#61 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: pasquale_valentini_tattoo
#62 Mask Reference: Fornasetti P
Image source: santhelia
#63 Form Lines Tattoos
Image source: shnioka
#64 Sam Came In And Said I Could Do Whatever I Wanted This Is The First Thing That Popped Into My Head!
Image source: mcfineart_tattoo
#65 Drippy Dot Bass Clef
Image source: snakeycatink
#66 Seeing A Mountain Is A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Not A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Still A Mountain
Image source: soniawang
#67 Comparisons
Image source: noirdejais_tattoo
#68 Endless Stairs
Image source: doom_87
#69 Pardon The Puffy Distortion. Checkerboard Wormhole
Image source: beloved_art_thou
#70 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: keisoulofasia
#71 Optical Illusion No Amigo
Image source: gus.blackart
#72 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: elo.dots
#73 Wave Sleeve In Progress
Image source: awertattoo
#74 An Interesting One
Image source: dxpxmx
#75 Never Ending Armpits
Image source: thomas rousseau
#76 Not Magic, An Illusion
Image source: blackcatfriday
#77 Optical Tattoo
Image source: ananta.ink
#78 Your Eyes Are Not Crossed
Image source: sharonhealyarts
#79 My New Optical Illusion
Image source: ayyehawks
#80 Healed Backpiece
Image source: missfxskinfx
#81 Astronaut
Image source: saeid_abtin_studio
#82 Okay
Image source: evenodds999
#83 A Fun Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: sethpulsifertattoosphl
#84 Had Fun Doing This
Image source: pick_tats
#85 Trippy Faces
Image source: engl_7soulstattoo
#86 Space Themed Dotwork Skull
Image source: arkane_tattoos
#87 Heart Stopper
Image source: heather.mudtattoos
#88 Optical Illusion Tattoo
Image source: mantra_tattoo
#89 Some Insane Op-Art
Image source: chris_kattepis
#90 Recent Wannado
Image source: damagedonetattoo
