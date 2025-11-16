90 Best Optical Illusion Tattoos That Play Tricks On Your Eyesight

Getting a tattoo is a bold move in itself. Even if it’s a tiny initial, it’s still a commitment not everyone is willing to take. However, there’s nothing more hardcore than getting an optical illusion tattoo. First of all, those require loads of planning and preparation. Not every tattoo parlor is willing to do those, as optical illusion tattoos require a lot of skill, and just one erratic mistake can ruin the entire premise of the tattoo design.

Still, the end result is very much worth it. Much like moving tattoos that only reveal their glory with the movement of the body, trippy tattoos that trick one’s eyesight are simply top-tier when it comes to tattoo designs. Hence, if 3D tattoos and optical illusion tattoo designs are something you are interested in or want to have on your body, make sure to give careful thought to the design and pick the tattoo artist you trust and feel comfortable in the hands of.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best optical illusion tattoos and trippy tattoo ideas we could find on the internet that will hopefully serve you inkspiration for your upcoming tattoo design. Any optical illusion tattoo caught your attention in particular? Give it an upvote. Also, if you rock one too, share with fellow Pandas where you got it done and in which city so they too can pay your tattoo artist a visit!

#1 Nothing Is Real

Image source: inkmindcrew

#2 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: jakconnollyart

#3 The Way This Optical Illusion Tattoo Makes His Head Look

Image source: mattpehrsontattoos

#4 Some One Asked For A Tatu Panda Koi Fish

Image source: tatu_panda

#5 Black Hole

Image source: damiano.petraccia_tattoo

#6 Loved Doing This One

Image source: jamescoopertattoos

#7 Everyone Meet Hattie, Hector And Hillary

Image source: geeroetattoo

#8 Yoshi Optical Illusion

Image source: marc_studio_ink

#9 A Beautiful Illusion

Image source: iron.glacier

#10 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: IpMedia

#11 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: zubair07

#12 Optical Illusion Tattoo Based On The 1892 Illustration All Is Vanity By Charles Allen Gilbert

Image source: nansitwice

#13 Enter The Void

Image source: marc_studio_ink

#14 Butterflies Lift Our Spirits With Their Loveliness And Lyrical Flight

Image source: mitchelarto_tattoo

#15 Amazing Chest Piece

Image source: atelier.kuroshino

#16 Another Piece Of Eschers Art

Image source: mrtnq_tt

#17 Un Piece We Will Be Adding On To! It Hurts My Eyeballs

Image source: themooreclan77

#18 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: sam_brown_skinshokz

#19 Optical Illusion Done Some Time Ago

Image source: kamilwegiel

#20 Mac Miller Tattoo

Image source: best_of_tattoo_

#21 Love To Travel The World

Image source: shnioka

#22 Color Mandala

Image source: lostlakestattoo

#23 What Do You See First?

Image source: lilturry

#24 Skull Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: loni_d_tattoo

#25 The Impossible Trident

Image source: chewtattoos

#26 Weird

Image source: biomaterrestra

#27 What A Ball

Image source: heather.mudtattoos

#28 Bee Hive

Image source: one_of_a_kind_tattoo

#29 Ascend Into The Unknown

Image source: artbybrandonsmith

#30 My Feminine Optical Illusion

Image source: nocturne_art

#31 The Devil

Image source: borsch.tattoo

#32 In Your Head

Image source: _winkt

#33 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: ashleviathan

#34 Optical Illusion Tattoo Design

Image source: jessimanchester

#35 Tattooed These Windows Into An Alternate Trippy Dimension

Image source: kaspark

#36 Escher Inspired

Image source: mcfineart_tattoo

#37 Fierceful Lion

Image source: dontttripstudio

#38 Betty Page

Image source: cyborg.nn

#39 A Full House

Image source: lucyfer.tattoo

#40 Leo’s Face With Instrumental Components Hidden All Over The Tattoo Symbolising His Love And Passion For Guitar And Piano

Image source: element_nix

#41 What A Trip It’s Been

Image source: symanthatattoos

#42 Stay Trippy

Image source: inkstitution.brownsbay

#43 One From My Optical Illusion Hearts

Image source: hadesgravetattoos

#44 Infinity Loop

Image source: mineroblackart

#45 The Knee Pit

Image source: petronallertattoos

#46 Illusion Hole

Image source: robbie_dunk_tattoo

#47 Optical Illusion Tattoo For Back

Image source: s0b1aq

#48 The Donut That Ate Itself

Image source: little_sheba_ttt

#49 Cross Faced

Image source: endlesslydivine_

#50 Flash 48 For Mylea!

Image source: janethestranger

#51 I Love How This Tattoo Turned Out! Would Love To Do More Of This!

Image source: svk.tattoos

#52 Love This Throat Tattoo

Image source: bobtat.tattoo

#53 Can You See It

Image source: cheyannerussell96

#54 Beautiful Cover Up

Image source: spookshovvbaby

#55 Script Tattoo

Image source: theartoftattooingofficial

#56 An Infinity Triangle

Image source: mf_inks

#57 Super Tattoo For A Super Boy

Image source: amaris_ink

#58 Finally Finished This Up!

Image source: untappeddesigns

#59 Skull Vortex

Image source: lemalin_ttt

#60 Geometry Gap Filler

Image source: southgatetattoo

#61 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: pasquale_valentini_tattoo

#62 Mask Reference: Fornasetti P

Image source: santhelia

#63 Form Lines Tattoos

Image source: shnioka

#64 Sam Came In And Said I Could Do Whatever I Wanted This Is The First Thing That Popped Into My Head!

Image source: mcfineart_tattoo

#65 Drippy Dot Bass Clef

Image source: snakeycatink

#66 Seeing A Mountain Is A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Not A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Still A Mountain

Image source: soniawang

#67 Comparisons

Image source: noirdejais_tattoo

#68 Endless Stairs

Image source: doom_87

#69 Pardon The Puffy Distortion. Checkerboard Wormhole

Image source: beloved_art_thou

#70 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: keisoulofasia

#71 Optical Illusion No Amigo

Image source: gus.blackart

#72 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: elo.dots

#73 Wave Sleeve In Progress

Image source: awertattoo

#74 An Interesting One

Image source: dxpxmx

#75 Never Ending Armpits

Image source: thomas rousseau

#76 Not Magic, An Illusion

Image source: blackcatfriday

#77 Optical Tattoo

Image source: ananta.ink

#78 Your Eyes Are Not Crossed

Image source: sharonhealyarts

#79 My New Optical Illusion

Image source: ayyehawks

#80 Healed Backpiece

Image source: missfxskinfx

#81 Astronaut

Image source: saeid_abtin_studio

#82 Okay

Image source: evenodds999

#83 A Fun Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: sethpulsifertattoosphl

#84 Had Fun Doing This

Image source: pick_tats

#85 Trippy Faces

Image source: engl_7soulstattoo

#86 Space Themed Dotwork Skull

Image source: arkane_tattoos

#87 Heart Stopper

Image source: heather.mudtattoos

#88 Optical Illusion Tattoo

Image source: mantra_tattoo

#89 Some Insane Op-Art

Image source: chris_kattepis

#90 Recent Wannado

Image source: damagedonetattoo

