Only True Millennials Will Recognize All 27 Opening Lyrics Of These ’80s & ’90s Songs

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Many people think they know the millennial music scene, but having a catchy chorus stuck in your head won’t cut it this time! Whether you grew up with cassette tapes, CDs, or early MTV, we’re about to test your memory with some huge hits.

In this nostalgic music quiz, you’ll have to match the opening lyrics to the chart-topping hits and hidden fan favorites from the 1980s and 1990s. Let’s see how many iconic songs you can name from just a few lines of the 1st verse!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only True Millennials Will Recognize All 27 Opening Lyrics Of These ’80s &#038; ’90s Songs

Image credits: Dustin Tray

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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