I Made An Antena From Electric Wire And Recieved The Earth Photos From Satellites

by

We forgot how powerful the ordinary electronics is nowadays. I’ll show You how to pick the earth images from weather satellites using just TV Tuner, DIY antena and laptop

More info: youtube.com

Two photos of earth in infrared and thermal

I Made An Antena From Electric Wire And Recieved The Earth Photos From Satellites

It is amazing, but it is really possible to recieve the signals from several different weather satelites which are flying over 800 km above the earth and making the photos of earth. AMAZING !

So this is 10 USD TV Tuner – nothing fancy, just typical device available in every shop

I Made An Antena From Electric Wire And Recieved The Earth Photos From Satellites

This is device needed to recieve transmissions. This is really just TV Tuner, but with ovveriden configuration it turns into SDR (Software Defined Radio) and allows to listen radio transmissions

An this is my DIY antena – just two wires on plywood (as a holder)

I Made An Antena From Electric Wire And Recieved The Earth Photos From Satellites

My ‘well made’ antena ;-) Really easy to make.

And this is my son and me recieving the signal :)

This is my whole story in the video. I’m picking the signal with my son. In fact this whole idea was becouse of him.
Someday he asked me if it is possible to recieve the pictures of earth from satellites… I’ve check and it turns, that it is really possible :)

Another map recieved from NOAA sattelite

I Made An Antena From Electric Wire And Recieved The Earth Photos From Satellites

This is one of my first picked image – I didn’t do it right ;-)

I Made An Antena From Electric Wire And Recieved The Earth Photos From Satellites

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Freeform’s “Good Trouble”
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2019
Is a Firefly Revival Picking Up Steam Or is It All Talk?
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2019
Surreal Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 6 Episode 1 Review: “Mai ho`oni i ka wai lana malie (Do Not Disturb the Water that is Tranquil)”
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2015
New TBS Animated Series “Final Space” – What We Know so Far
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2017
Russian Series “Masha and the Bear” To Be Released in the U.S.
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.