20 New Clever One-Panel Comics By Mark Parisi That Turn Hollywood Movies Into Hilarious Alternate Realities

Movie posters, trailers, and sequels often get parodied, but relatively few cartoonists have found a way to reinvent the movies themselves. That’s exactly what Mark Parisi has been doing for decades. Instead of spoofing famous actors or iconic scenes, the creator of the award-winning Off The Mark comic strip imagines how blockbuster films might look if they were made for completely different audiences. Suddenly, horror movies terrify tomatoes instead of people, romantic dramas revolve around fireworks, and everyday objects become the unsuspecting stars of Hollywood. It’s a simple shift in perspective that transforms familiar titles into jokes almost anyone can appreciate.
Since launching Off The Mark in 1987, Parisi has published thousands of one-panel cartoons in newspapers around the world, earning multiple awards for his distinctive blend of visual humor and wordplay. His work rarely depends on current events or lengthy explanations. Instead, it invites readers to see the ordinary from an unexpected angle, whether that’s through the eyes of animals, household objects, or even pieces of food. The movie-inspired cartoons below are among his most imaginative, proving that sometimes all it takes to create a fresh joke is changing who’s watching the film.
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Image source: mark_parisi_otm
Although movie-themed comics have become one of the recurring ideas in Off The Mark, Parisi shared in the interview with Bored Panda that the concept actually began with another legendary cartoonist. “Honestly, the inspiration came from the master, Gary Larson,” he said. “He drew bugs in a theater watching the horror movie The Windshield, and I loved that setup. I’ve gotten a lot of miles out of it.” The joke showed how simply changing the audience could completely transform a familiar story, an idea Parisi has continued exploring in countless different ways.
Interestingly, the cartoonist said he doesn’t usually begin by looking for a movie to parody. More often, the joke starts with an observation about everyday life before naturally evolving into a film concept. As he explained, “I don’t always know I’m going to end up with a movie cartoon when I’m starting out. I’ll think about how much dogs hate getting their nails clipped and end up with a horror movie.” That creative process is one reason the comics feel so natural, the movie reference grows out of the situation rather than the other way around.
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Image source: mark_parisi_otm
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After creating thousands of cartoons over nearly four decades, Parisi says he rarely laughs at his own work. Even so, some ideas have stayed with him over the years. One of his favorites features a fork approaching a toaster while someone in the audience shouts, “Don’t go in there!” Recalling the cartoon, he told, “I don’t laugh at my own cartoons, but I do remember an early one I couldn’t wait to draw.” It perfectly captures his signature style, taking an ordinary object and placing it in a situation that suddenly feels both familiar and hilariously absurd.
Despite the seemingly endless stream of Hollywood films to parody, Parisi says he’s yet to run out of inspiration. In fact, almost every genre has found its way into an Off The Mark comic at one point or another. “I can’t think of a specific movie or genre that I haven’t been able to squeeze into a gag,” he shared. “I even did one called Debbie Does Dahlias, and my editor somehow gave it the OK.” After decades of cartooning, his ability to find fresh humor in familiar movies, and in the everyday world around us, shows little sign of slowing down.
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