Olympic Gold Medalist Blasted For Gross Behavior By Neighbors Of Her San Francisco Home

Chinese-American Olympian Eileen Gu recently came under scrutiny over a civic issue regarding her house in San Francisco’s Sea Cliff area.
Acknowledged as one of the most decorated freestyle skiers in Olympic history, Gu has faced criticism in the past for representing China in international competitions despite being born in the USA.
On Monday, June 8, 2026, a neighbor filed a complaint at around 8 p.m. through the city’s 311 system about the Gu residence, which Eileen shares with her mother, Yan Gu.
The grievance concerned a large pile of waste left on the sidewalk outside the home.
According to other neighbors, this wasn’t the first time the Gu family had issues with house maintenance and waste disposal.
The trash pile outside Eileen Gu’s home blocked a handicap ramp
Image credits: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
The pile accumulated in front of Gu’s home included a three-seat couch, a mattress, a broken lamp, wooden and metal stools, chairs, and shelves — some broken, and several boxes of discarded items such as clothes, books, empty medicine bottles, and household supplies.
Image credits: eileengu/Instagram
The items littered around a tree on the crossing of Sea Cliff’s Scenic Avenue and 25th Avenue, allegedly hiding a fire hydrant from view and blocking a handicap ramp, according to the 311 complaint.
The San Francisco Standard reported that the morning after the complaint was lodged, an employee from Recology, a waste management company, arrived and inspected the pile but was hesitant to remove it.
Image credits: DamageInc331156
Image credits: OregonCatPerson
The worker said that no removal request had been booked. He knocked on Gu’s front door to ask if he should pick up the trash, but no one answered.
Gu’s neighbor, Ira Glick, a Stanford academic and psychiatrist specializing in schizophrenia, tried to call the Gu family when the Recology employee couldn’t reach them.
Image credits: Lars Baron/Getty Images
According to a listing, Gu’s residence on Sea Cliff’s 25th Avenue, built in 1925, last sold in November 2010 for $1,842,500. The description claims that the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge and has a spacious pentroom on the top floor.
Eileen Gu’s mother blamed “vicious people” for the littering
Image credits: David Ramos/Getty Images
On Tuesday afternoon, Yan Gu told The San Francisco Standard that she wanted to dispose of the items properly and had neatly packed them into 20 boxes before covering them with sheets, in case it rained.
She claimed she finished the chore by 1 a.m. The complaint was filed five hours earlier.
Image credits: Theresa99778608
Image credits: KicklighterDes
Yan Gu alleged that the boxes were torn apart and their contents scattered by “vicious people” picking through to find something for themselves.
She also accused the supposed scavengers of pulling out a shirt bearing her daughter’s name. She called it a “malicious” act.
Image credits: Bubblebathgirl/X
Image credits: starandseen
A trash collection truck was on its way to pick the boxes up on Tuesday, June 9, in the afternoon, she added.
The 311 receipt says that the complaint was closed on Tuesday morning.
The Gu family has faced multiple complaints and a lawsuit over home maintenance issues
Image credits: San Francisco 311
The home has reportedly drawn complaints to the Department of Building Inspection for more than a decade, including one over property boundaries.
Image credits: steeler4ever79
Image credits: San Francisco 311
In January 2024, there were at least two complaints about a backyard sewage leak, floating debris, and bubbling fluid with a bad odor. The next month, someone raised an issue over ceramic tiles falling onto neighboring driveways.
Image credits: eileengu/Instagram
An April 2026 grievance noted that their house had “neglected property, overgrown vegetation, trees, and weeds. Trash cans are left filled, drawing rodents and scavenging birds.”
An inspector visited the next day to follow up on the complaint, but found no housing code violations. Another neighbor said he hadn’t spoken with the Gu family in 4-5 years because of a feud over a newly poured driveway.
Image credits: Ro7997737855241
Image credits: recon_reckoning
Yan Gu had her own complaints against the neighbors as well. She accused her next-door neighbor of owning reflective, spinning weather vanes that cast “disco ball”-like light across her house, forcing her to keep curtains drawn.
Image credits: eileengu/Instagram
The family is currently facing a lawsuit over infrastructural negligence.
Adolfo Avila Chavez, a construction worker, claimed he was severely injured during a July 2024 gardening work at the residence when he fell from a 10-foot ramp that was wrongly positioned.
Image credits: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
He named Yan Gu and Hector Alvarez, an allegedly unlicensed and uninsured contractor who hired him, as defendants in a case. He said that he was not given adequate safety equipment
“Absolutely disgusting.” Netizens called out Eileen Gu and her family for littering outside the house
Image credits: RonieJet
Image credits: KalaniTheGreat
Image credits: DennyO40862837
Image credits: geneyus1358
Image credits: USA1JFK
Image credits: DeadFedFiles
Image credits: 1776medical
Image credits: ricktammy1900
Image credits: Qwerty56791
Image credits: King_XiJinping
Follow Us