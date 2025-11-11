63 Of The Worst Facebook Fails Ever

The internet is an almost limitless pool of mind-expanding and knowledge-enhancing information. There is literally nothing you cannot learn with a swift search on Google and a little bit of patience. But you only need to log into Facebook to realize that few people seem to be tapping into that vast wealth of free education. But that’s ok, because if there are fewer smarty pants like us, then we wouldn’t be able to give you this hilarious list of Facebook fails. Compiled by Bored Panda, it’s sure to make you laugh. Or, depending on how you look at it, these Facebook status updates might just make you cry… From inacurate scientific knowledge to citing Bible out of the context – these funny posts aren’t only filled with rants of seemingly stupid people, but also the best comebacks delivered to them.
Have you ever encountered a funny Facebook post of this kind? Or maybe you yourself had some genius idea to share? Then swallow your pride and send us your screw-ups! If you don’t, we’ll find them anyway. This is the internet, after all.
#1 Jesus
#2 Funny Comeback
#3 From A To Z
#4 A Sun Is A Sun
#5 Smarty Pants
#6 She Doesn’t
#7 Busted
#8 I’m Not A Taxi Service
#9 I Ate Chicken, Not Salmon, Dude
#10 The Level Of Stupid Is Too Damn High
#11 Another Facebook Fail
#12 It’s Spelled Australia*
#13 The Future Is Awesome
#14 Luke And His Relationship Status
#15 A Great Way To Start 2014, A Dumb Status Post
#16 A Hard Decision
#17 I Said Before Google Maps
#18 Embarrassing Facebook Status
#19 Oh Canadians…
#20 Turns Out Math Is Useful After High School
#21 Feeling Annoyed
#22 Nope
#23 *Internal Screaming Intensifies*
#24 Always Check Your Spelling
#25 Kids Born In The 00’s
#26 This Animal Lover
#27 Thank You For You Sacrifice
#28 Facebook Never Fails To Amuse Me
#29 Apply Cold Water To The Burned Area
#30 Another Facebook Fail
#31 Awkward
#32 Crazy Nature
#33 Oops
#34 You’re Right, There Isn’t A Sun In Your Room
#35 Busted!
#36 Are You Ok?
#37 Ultimate Fail
#38 Are You Serious?
#39 Facebook Knows Everything
#40 Man Is His Own Worst Enemy
#41 Fact Of The Day
#42 Oops
#43 Goodbye
#44 At Least He Is With Princess Diana
#45 Found Dog
#46 The Night Of All Nights
#47 Lion For Dinner ?
#48 I Hate Facebook
#49 Visiting Grandma
#50 Oreo Spelled Backwards
#51 Burn
#52 Did He Just Agreed To Being Stupid?
#53 Justin Bieber’s Fan
#54 That’s Not Even A Question
#55 Facebook Boy Can Predict The Future
#56 I Hate Political Posts On Facebook, But…
#57 Overly “Pregnant”
#58 Omg Just Met Johnny Derp
#59 Dad Wants The World To Know… #firstperiod
#60 All Eyes On The Helmet Please
#61 Let Me Just Run Up Some Credit In Your Name…
#62 Does Water Freeze When Punt In Freezing Conditions?
