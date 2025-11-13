Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They’re Not Aging Properly

by

Getting your Christmas photos taken on Santa’s lap is a wholesome tradition dating back many years, and it turns out that it’s not just for kids. These 2 guys were at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, WA, back in 2006 and decided to have a little fun with their Santa pictures. They posed a cheesy picture with the mall’s iconic, undoubtedly real Santa and a tradition was born, one that continues to this very day.

The photos get progressively more creative as the buddies clearly embrace their yearly Christmas photoshoot, bringing a little of each year’s pop culture highlights along with them. Santa gets right in on the Christmas spirit act too, playing along hilariously and probably seeing it as a little light relief from the usual snotty, demanding toddlers.

This year, the pair have a new addition to the Santa photos tradition. Dressed up as Avengers characters they are joined by a tiny, snoozing Spiderman. So while the guys have barely seemed to age throughout the entire process, now we get to see a whole new superhero grow up in the next few year’s cute photos!

Santa, 2006

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Weird, 2007

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Twilight, 2008

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Justin Timberlake And Lonely Island, 2009

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Party rock, 2010

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Breaking bad, 2012

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Adventure time, 2013

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Star wars, 2015

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Pokemon, 2016

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Stranger things, 2017

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Avangers, 2018

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Here’s what people had to say about the wholesome tradition:

Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly
Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They&#8217;re Not Aging Properly

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Crazy Attack on Titan Fan Theories that Make Sense
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2018
“Mommy’s in New York” is an Incredible Video Capturing Parents trying to be (and not being) Cool in NYC
3 min read
May, 9, 2017
Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Cats Are Ninjas
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
“I Was Clearly Blocked”: Man’s Suspicious Work Trip Makes GF Rethink Their Entire Relationship
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.