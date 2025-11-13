Two Guys Take Pics With The Same Santa For 12 Years And People Notice They’re Not Aging Properly

Getting your Christmas photos taken on Santa’s lap is a wholesome tradition dating back many years, and it turns out that it’s not just for kids. These 2 guys were at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, WA, back in 2006 and decided to have a little fun with their Santa pictures. They posed a cheesy picture with the mall’s iconic, undoubtedly real Santa and a tradition was born, one that continues to this very day.
The photos get progressively more creative as the buddies clearly embrace their yearly Christmas photoshoot, bringing a little of each year’s pop culture highlights along with them. Santa gets right in on the Christmas spirit act too, playing along hilariously and probably seeing it as a little light relief from the usual snotty, demanding toddlers.
This year, the pair have a new addition to the Santa photos tradition. Dressed up as Avengers characters they are joined by a tiny, snoozing Spiderman. So while the guys have barely seemed to age throughout the entire process, now we get to see a whole new superhero grow up in the next few year’s cute photos!
Santa, 2006
Weird, 2007
Twilight, 2008
Justin Timberlake And Lonely Island, 2009
Party rock, 2010
Breaking bad, 2012
Adventure time, 2013
Star wars, 2015
Pokemon, 2016
Stranger things, 2017
Avangers, 2018
Here’s what people had to say about the wholesome tradition:
