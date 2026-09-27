Olivia Rodrigo’s Dress Literally Melts Off Her Body Onstage In Jaw-Dropping Tour Moment

Olivia Rodrigo turned a costume change into one of the most talked-about moments from the opening night of her Unraveled Tour.
During her performance of the cure, artificial rain began falling as the singer stood onstage in a white dress that slowly began to break apart.
The unusual reveal left fans stunned as a completely different outfit appeared underneath.
Videos of the moment quickly spread online, with one fan writing, “This is literally so cool. I know fans were gagged.”
Olivia Rodrigo’s costume change slowly fell apart in the rain during the opening of her tour
The dramatic moment happened Friday, September 25th night at People’s Bank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, during the first show of Rodrigo’s new tour.
The 23-year-old singer was performing the cure when artificial rain started pouring over the stage.
At first, Rodrigo continued singing. Then her white sleeveless dress began to separate.
Fan recorded footage showed the material gradually breaking apart as Rodrigo stretched her arms out and let the rain keep falling around her. As the dress disappeared, it revealed a red corset bodysuit and tiny matching miniskirt underneath.
The entire reveal happened while she remained onstage rather than disappearing for a traditional costume change.
That made the moment feel more like part of the performance itself.
The transformation also connected to the song.
Rodrigo sang the lyric I’m unraveled as the dress came apart, tying the visual directly to the name of the tour.
She later shared photos from the concert on Instagram and celebrated the first night.
“First night of the Unraveled Tour was magic!!!! Been planning this show out in my head for the last year and seeing it all come together was a dream come true,” she wrote.
She also thanked the fans who attended and said she could not wait to continue the tour.
Although Rodrigo made the moment part of her tour, the melting dress was created by a famous designer
The idea behind the dissolving dress was not created specifically for her.
Cyprus-born British designer Hussein Chalayan designed the custom look.
According to Vogue, Chalayan had previously created a water-reactive version of the concept for his Spring 2016 collection, inspired by Cuba.
He spent six months developing the original design.
The collection used dissolving, uniform-like outer layers to reveal different clothing underneath. The idea was connected to Cuba’s changing political and cultural landscape.
That history led some viewers to point out that Rodrigo’s performance adapted an existing fashion concept.
One person praised the singer but added an important note, “Olivia did it amazingly, very cool, but the credit isn’t hers to claim. Give credit to who invented it.”
Others were less interested in the history behind the outfit and enjoyed the theatrical effect.
“This is what happens when music, fashion, and creativity collide…..That melting dress concept is seriously brilliant,” one fan wrote.
Another said Rodrigo had turned a simple costume change into “a full theatrical experience.”
The melting dress was not the only outfit change during Rodrigo’s opening-night show
Rodrigo’s Hartford concert featured six different looks and five costume changes.
The production was divided into seasonal sections, beginning with a colorful spring setting inspired by a garden. The show then moved through summer, autumn, and winter.
The rain-soaked performance of the cure served as the major visual moment in the winter section.
Later, the production shifted into a purple twilight setting for an acoustic portion of the concert, where Rodrigo wore a purple leather dress.
She also wore a white babydoll dress during the show and paired a cropped graphic T-shirt with hot-pink micro minishorts for another look.
The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to take Rodrigo through cities including Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago and Boston.
The run is set to finish in February with 10 shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center from February 11 through February 28.
Rodrigo’s unusual costume change quickly divided viewers online
husseinchalayanofficial/Instagram
Many people loved the creativity.
“Olivia really turned a costume change into a full theatrical experience. The water-soluble dress is such a creative touch,” one person wrote.
Another fan said, “I can genuinely see her being bigger than Taylor Swift, and she has actual talent and can actually sing.”
But not everyone thought the stunt worked for the entire performance.
One critic wrote, “The melting-dress stunt was cool for about 40 seconds, and then it was just a wet girl in a red outfit.”
Another person compared the dissolving fabric to “a paper toilet seat cover.”
The melting dress arrived during a period when Rodrigo’s clothes have already been the subject of intense online discussion
The singer recently pushed back against criticism of her babydoll dresses, calling the conversation “really disturbing.”
Rodrigo explained that she never considered the fully covered looks s*xual.
“I didn’t think that I looked s*xy in that at all. I was like, this is so cool. I feel like I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love, all these people who are my heroes,” she said during an appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast.
She was referring to ’90s riot grrrl musicians whose style influenced some of her recent outfits.
The backlash began after Rodrigo wore a powder-blue Chloé outfit with bloomers in her Drop De*d music video and later performed in a floral top styled as a babydoll minidress.
Some social media users accused her of making the outfits look childlike.
Rodrigo pushed back against that criticism and pointed out that she had previously performed in much more revealing clothing without receiving the same response.
“I’ve been on stage in a sparkly b*a and little shorts, which is my right; that’s fun, I felt cool and comfortable in that,” she said. “And that wasn’t inappropriate, but me fully covered up in a dress that people deemed to be childlike was inappropriate.”
She argued that the focus on a fully covered outfit had become more disturbing than the outfit itself.
“Giving me Katniss vibes,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us