26 New Humorous Comics By Leigh Rubin To Make You Smile

Leigh Rubin is the creative genius behind the beloved “Rubes Cartoons.” With a knack for creating imaginative scenarios and witty punchlines, Rubin’s comics transport readers to a parallel universe where anything can happen – from Snoop Dogg being in detention to overachiever garden gnomes taking care of their garden.
“Inspiration is all around us if we take the time to look for it. I read practically anything I get my hands on. I believe the rest is from “internal” (inspiration), that is to say, in my head,” the artist shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda. So sit back, relax, and get ready to scroll down for a hearty dose of comic relief!
More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | twitter.com
#1
Image source: rubescartoons
#2
Image source: rubescartoons
#3
Image source: rubescartoons
#4
Image source: rubescartoons
#5
Image source: rubescartoons
#6
Image source: rubescartoons
#7
Image source: rubescartoons
#8
Image source: rubescartoons
#9
Image source: rubescartoons
#10
Image source: rubescartoons
#11
Image source: rubescartoons
#12
Image source: rubescartoons
#13
Image source: rubescartoons
#14
Image source: rubescartoons
#15
Image source: rubescartoons
#16
Image source: rubescartoons
#17
Image source: rubescartoons
#18
Image source: rubescartoons
#19
Image source: rubescartoons
#20
Image source: rubescartoons
#21
Image source: rubescartoons
#22
Image source: rubescartoons
#23
Image source: rubescartoons
#24
Image source: rubescartoons
#25
Image source: rubescartoons
#26
Image source: rubescartoons
Follow Us