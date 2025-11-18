26 New Humorous Comics By Leigh Rubin To Make You Smile

Leigh Rubin is the creative genius behind the beloved “Rubes Cartoons.” With a knack for creating imaginative scenarios and witty punchlines, Rubin’s comics transport readers to a parallel universe where anything can happen – from Snoop Dogg being in detention to overachiever garden gnomes taking care of their garden.

“Inspiration is all around us if we take the time to look for it. I read practically anything I get my hands on. I believe the rest is from “internal” (inspiration), that is to say, in my head,” the artist shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda. So sit back, relax, and get ready to scroll down for a hearty dose of comic relief!

More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Image source: rubescartoons

#2

Image source: rubescartoons

#3

Image source: rubescartoons

#4

Image source: rubescartoons

#5

Image source: rubescartoons

#6

Image source: rubescartoons

#7

Image source: rubescartoons

#8

Image source: rubescartoons

#9

Image source: rubescartoons

#10

Image source: rubescartoons

#11

Image source: rubescartoons

#12

Image source: rubescartoons

#13

Image source: rubescartoons

#14

Image source: rubescartoons

#15

Image source: rubescartoons

#16

Image source: rubescartoons

#17

Image source: rubescartoons

#18

Image source: rubescartoons

#19

Image source: rubescartoons

#20

Image source: rubescartoons

#21

Image source: rubescartoons

#22

Image source: rubescartoons

#23

Image source: rubescartoons

#24

Image source: rubescartoons

#25

Image source: rubescartoons

#26

Image source: rubescartoons

Patrick Penrose
