Hey Pandas, What’s A Typical Asian Stereotype That, As An Asian, You Actually Fulfill Or Find Really Annoying? (Closed)

We’ve all seen those on TV shows with the nerdy Indian geek!
#1
eating rice all the time.
i am south indian, which means that i’m technically asian. One of the stereotypes is that asians eat rice all the time. And yes, I eat rice for lunch and dinner practically every day(exceptions for cultural events, days my family and i goes out to eat, or other foods like dosa or idli or roti)
i guess its a pretty quick food to cook that we are al so used to eating. it also goes with practically anything
#2
Indian so Asian. I am the nerdy type and am into science (used to like computer science until my teacher became a nightmare) and my math is very strong 90% of the time (rest 10% is when I’m either emotional or writing the exam)
#3
Pakistani here, Asian. Eating rice is spot on, though we’re so snobby we think the East Asian methods are all wrong :)
My parents are also both doctors and expect the same of me.
#4
Indian here and yes we are given the option of either become a doctor or engineer at a very young age. If you choose any other field, some relatives see you as failure or idiot.
And yeah the competetion is too tough here. In an undergraduate admission test for medical sciences about 2 million people appear for less than a hundred thousand positions.
Then there are some false stereotypes too—
1) Asians are too religious. In fact, I’m an atheist myself and most of my family is too.
2) Festivals are all the time. Though i agree we have some festivals which are celebrated too much. No, we dont have festivals all the time.
3) That accent. Hollywood movies show Indians and Chinese having weird accents. In fact, I’ve not seen many people with that type of accent. I came to US and some people were shocked when i didnt sound like Raj from BBT.
4) Spicy food. Man, we too have plain food and in fact most of the time we eat plain food too. Rice and fish is one of the staple diet which is not spicy. Pulses and rice too.
5) Nerdy behaviour. It is true to some extent but most people are not that nerd, Just serious at their respective works.
I’ve faced all these stereotypes and some more but I never minded them because likewise we asians had some stereotypes about Americans and Europeans. Turns out everyone is equally wrong.😂
#5
I am not Asian, but I hate when people think Japan, China, and Korea are the only Asian countries
#6
The common Indian nerd stereotype.
#7
Chinese person here. I’m the typical stereotypical math nerd… BUT MY SCIENCE ABSOLUTELY SUCKS. like i dont understand half of the concepts they teach us. but math is cool :) i like math. its my favorite subject.
#8
I’m not asian but my grandmother lived in chinatown so many of my childhood friends were east asian. I had one friends in particular who tried really really hard in school but just wasn’t math-brained and her teachers used to ‘joke’ that she’s asian so she just needs to have confidence in herself because she should have no excuse for not getting it so it must be a confidence thing. What they didn’t realise was she tried incredibly hard, she had a tutor and her parents tried to work with her. It just wasn’t something she could get the hang of. When I was in high school we went to the same school, it was the same story. One time she got a B and she was ecstatic and couldn’t wait to tell her parents and the substitute that handed back the test told her something along the lines of “I would have thought you would have done better” and it crushed her, made her feel like she was letting her parents down. She moved to the east coast, majored in sociology, I never saw her again after high school but I hope that where ever she is, she wound up don’t something that made her happy.
