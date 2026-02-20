Olivia Rodrigo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Olivia Rodrigo

February 20, 2003

Murrieta, California, US

23 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo is an American singer and actress known for her vulnerable songwriting and pop-rock sound. Her music often explores themes of youth, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

She rose to international prominence in 2021 with her debut single “Drivers License,” which broke global streaming records and quickly topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s raw emotional honesty resonated deeply with a wide audience.

Early Life and Education

Born in Murrieta, California, Olivia Rodrigo’s family deeply encouraged her artistic pursuits from a young age. Her father, Chris Rodrigo, is a family therapist, and her mother, Jennifer Rodrigo, is a school teacher.

Rodrigo attended Lisa J. Mails Elementary School and Dorothy McElhinney Middle School before being homeschooled from 2016 until her graduation in 2021. She started piano lessons at age nine and picked up guitar by age twelve, developing an early interest in songwriting.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Olivia Rodrigo’s early career, often fueling speculation about her emotionally charged lyrics. She was reportedly linked to fellow Disney actor Ethan Wacker from 2018 to 2019, followed by Joshua Bassett from 2019 to 2020. More recently, she dated film producer Adam Faze in 2021 and DJ Zack Bia in 2022.

Rodrigo’s most recent public relationship was with English actor Louis Partridge from 2023, which reportedly concluded in late 2025. She has no children and is currently understood to be single.

Career Highlights

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour topped charts globally, featuring hit singles like “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.” The album earned multi-platinum certifications and broke streaming records, cementing her status as a global pop phenomenon.

Beyond her chart success, Rodrigo notably negotiated ownership of her music masters from the outset of her recording career, showcasing her strong creative and business acumen. She also contributed the critically acclaimed track “Can’t Catch Me Now” to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie.

To date, Rodrigo has collected three Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards, recognizing her profound impact on modern music.

Signature Quote

“My songs are like a little time capsule of that exact moment when I felt those emotions.”

