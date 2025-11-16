Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Accomplishment? (Closed)

Just answer with something you are proud of!
#1
For me honestly, it is the time a beat my first video game I just felt so satisfied.
#2
I don’t know about the greastest accomplishment, but I feel the greatest sense of accomplishment when I make delicious food for my friends.
#3
I beat my school’s record on the Pacer Test with 114! I got awarded the next time I had gym, and I was on the school web page!
#4
Going to college at 31 and excelling!
#5
I won a swimming competition once.
And then I was born.
#6
Hit 1k 15 times on TikTok (different accounts by the way) sold them each for 25 dollars
#7
My greatest accomplishment so far is getting my AA and I am a quarter away from getting my Bachelors in Early Childhood Education. I am 47 yrs old and have struggled with Bipolar Disorder which has made it hard for me to finish school, but now I am doing what I have always dreamed of doing.
#8
When I was a freshman in highschool the school play was huge! It was notoriously hard to get a part and a freshman had never gotten a role. This year it was a play with only 7 rolls. The trauma teacher feeling bad for the freshmans let us pick up a script the day before rehearsals to give us an edge. When I went to pick mine up it was his senior class and they were laughing at me saying hahaha good luck. Next day when I read for the part everyone went silent in the auditorium. Needless to say I got the part, first freshman ever. No one laughed in my face after that.
#9
I woke up this morning. It’s so simple, but it is really hard sometimes. Now I just need to do it again tomorrow.
#10
If i told you it was memorizing a persons entire filmography as an actor and their release dates would that be creepy?
#11
I started and edited the first little literary magazine for Italian-American women and the first small press that published only the work of Italian-Americans.
I’ve been called a trailblazer.
#12
Surviving 2 pregnancies. I always wanted 2 kids, and more wasn’t out of the question (hubby felt the same way). I was so sick & miserable during my first pregnancy that I considered aborting or just ending my life (and babies life). I managed to suffer through it and knew I had to make it through one more. Our daughter took 14 months & fertility treatments to conceive so we figured it would take awhile for #2. We started trying about 7 months later and got pregnant first try. Pregnancy #2 was just as bad and with a baby/toddler. Our son was born 16 months after our daughter. I promptly got “fixed” as soon as the OB would let me (2-3 months later) .
#13
Creating my very first program. No, it wasn’t
print (“Hello World”)
it was a mini-text adventure at like 60 lines and 3 alternate endings. I lost the file sadly :/
#14
I’m still happily married to the best man I have ever known ( I’m related to the only other man in that category, my brother and best friend ) and I’m thankful for him for 37 years now!
