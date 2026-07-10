75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

by

Forty-six years ago, the world welcomed the ’80s. It was an era of bright neon colors, big hair, unforgettable music, and the rise of modern gaming. Few people probably realized then just how iconic those years would become.

Like every decade, though, the ’80s eventually came and went. Now, all we can do is look back and enjoy the nostalgia. We gathered some of the best throwback posts from the Old School Cool ’80s subreddit to bring those memories flooding back. So if you grew up during this time, fair warning: they might hit you right in the feels.

#1 I Remember Warming Myself Infront Of This On A Winter Morning Before School

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Such-Memory-7102

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

#2 Did You Ever Eat It Straight From The Packet?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Such-Memory-7102

#3 Was Anyone Else Given Lucozade As A Cure-All?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#4 Do You Remember This Piece Of Apparatus From School?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#5 Who Remembers These Bad Boys. Used To Love Em

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Such-Memory-7102

#6 Anyone Remember This?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: FroztyJack

#7 Do You Remember When Smarties Lids Had A Letter Underneath?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#8 Did You Have Stickle Bricks At School?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#9 Do You Remember Golf Ball Chewing Gum?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#10 Who Remembers The Free Little Bottles Of Milk Every Morning School?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Ands1977

#11 Do You Remember These? I Put Them On My Pens

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#12 Remember This?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: TrustNoOne2370

#13 I Could Just Eat A Packet Of These, Much Better Than Today’s Version

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#14 Do These Bring Back Memories To Write Home About?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: skipadbloom

#15 Do You Remember The Rubik Snake?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#16 Did You Have An Airing Cupboard? Keeping All Your Towels Warm?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#17 Do You Remember Fuzzy Felt?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#18 Anyone Else Remember When Easter Eggs Were Actually Chocolate With The Sweets Inside

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: becpuss

#19 Loved Having These! Always Went For The Panda 🤭

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: ReadyPlayerForty

#20 Remember Sleeping On These

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Muted-Lawyer-8512

#21 Another Use For Tape

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: MisterShipWreck

#22 Do You Remember Watching The Coins You Put In, Snake All The Way Down?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#23 Who Remembers The Feeling Of Getting A Brand New One Of These. (UK)

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Purple-Ad-4324

#24 Do You Remember Chocolate Limes?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#25 Anyone Remember The Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: [deleted]

#26 Who Remembers The Original Sherbet Fountain In The Paper Wrapper?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Ands1977

#27 Do You Remember Topic (Before Chocolate Was Ruined)

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#28 Do You Remember These?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#29 Do You Remember Paper £1 Notes?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#30 Remember These?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: themissingelf

#31 Vehicles Of My Childhood

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Muted-Lawyer-8512

#32 The Old Days

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Traditional-Win-9521

#33 Anyone Fancy A Screwball ?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Odd_Mycologist_9241

#34 You Either Had Freezing Cold Water Or Boiling Hot Water Come Out Of It!

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#35 That Plasticine Smell

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: skipadbloom

#36 Anyone Remember Reading Adrian Mole?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#37 Did Anyone Have One Of These Beauties?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#38 Only Ever Had These At Christmas , Used To Love Em

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Such-Memory-7102

#39 The Myth That The Pink Side Removed Pencil And The Blue Removed Ink

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#40 Who Had One Of These Absolute Beauts As A Kid?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: CLWggg

#41 Do You Remember Being Kept Entertained With One Of These?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#42 Did Your School Bus Look Like This?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#43 Who Remembers This…?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Plastic_Hamster_6444

#44 Who Else Liked Take Hart (1977-1983)

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Alone_Purple822

#45 Love It Or Loathe It?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#46 Who Else’s Parents Had One Of These In The 80’s. Classic

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: cashboy_1_

#47 Did You Watch This?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#48 Old School Money Box

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Potential-Garage170

#49 Did Anyone Have One Of These, Back In The Day?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#50 Anyone Else Remember These?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#51 Who Remembers These?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: retrocade81

#52 Easter Egg Nostalgia

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: wisbit

#53 Do You Remember Danger Mouse?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#54 Did Your Mum Buy One Of These For The Hall Carpet?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#55 Do You Remember Sliding Down One Of These On A Hot Day? It Was Red Hot To Touch!

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#56 Did Anyone Else Learn To Wire A Plug At School?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#57 Fancy A Pack Of Toffo’s?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#58 Maybe A Long Shot But Does Anyone Remember Chockablock?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: becpuss

#59 Waiting Ages For The Bottle To Be Empty Then Filling It With Water To Write On The Pavement Or Use In Water Fights

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#60 Did You Have A ‘Snake’ Belt?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#61 Remember This ?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: circumference_smoke

#62 The Worst Sweet Ever?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Such-Memory-7102

#63 Who Remember?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Surround716

#64 Anyone Remember This?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Impressive_Profit215

#65 Do You Remember Half Pennies?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#66 When You Went To Class, The Teacher Says Your Doing Something Different Today.. And You See This ! 😁

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Neat_Cockroach_9933

#67 Who Used To Stand Outside Dixons Watching Themselves On Video?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Affectionate-Gas3059

#68 Remember When These Were The Norm

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Alone_Purple822

#69 Anyone Remember Astro Wars?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#70 It Wasn’t A Birthday Party If You Didn’t Have These

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#71 The Flash Was Blinding!

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#72 Remember This Bad Boy?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: RageQuitDad

#73 Do You Remember The Days Of Picking A Film From The Video Shop?

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

#74 Anyone Else’s Nan Have A Knitted Toilet Roll Protector? 😄

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: Potential-Garage170

#75 Imagine The Excitement Of Opening This, On Christmas Day, In The 1980s!

75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Image source: corickle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Chris Cooper: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2026
These Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With The Adventure Wonderland Known As Pucón, Chile
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Things In Our Daily Lives That Many People Don’t Realize Are Scams
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Texas Bluebonnet Challenge Is Going Viral And Here Are The 30 Best Photos From Police Officers So Far
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Lithuanian Architectural Photographer Starts Collecting Pictures Of Skyscrapers Looking As Sticks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“That’s Called Tons Of Surgery”: Concern Grows Over Ariana Grande’s Transformation
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2025