75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s

Forty-six years ago, the world welcomed the ’80s. It was an era of bright neon colors, big hair, unforgettable music, and the rise of modern gaming. Few people probably realized then just how iconic those years would become.
Like every decade, though, the ’80s eventually came and went. Now, all we can do is look back and enjoy the nostalgia. We gathered some of the best throwback posts from the Old School Cool ’80s subreddit to bring those memories flooding back. So if you grew up during this time, fair warning: they might hit you right in the feels.
#1 I Remember Warming Myself Infront Of This On A Winter Morning Before School
Image source: Such-Memory-7102
#2 Did You Ever Eat It Straight From The Packet?
Image source: Such-Memory-7102
#3 Was Anyone Else Given Lucozade As A Cure-All?
Image source: corickle
#4 Do You Remember This Piece Of Apparatus From School?
Image source: corickle
#5 Who Remembers These Bad Boys. Used To Love Em
Image source: Such-Memory-7102
#6 Anyone Remember This?
Image source: FroztyJack
#7 Do You Remember When Smarties Lids Had A Letter Underneath?
Image source: corickle
#8 Did You Have Stickle Bricks At School?
Image source: corickle
#9 Do You Remember Golf Ball Chewing Gum?
Image source: corickle
#10 Who Remembers The Free Little Bottles Of Milk Every Morning School?
Image source: Ands1977
#11 Do You Remember These? I Put Them On My Pens
Image source: corickle
#12 Remember This?
Image source: TrustNoOne2370
#13 I Could Just Eat A Packet Of These, Much Better Than Today’s Version
Image source: corickle
#14 Do These Bring Back Memories To Write Home About?
Image source: skipadbloom
#15 Do You Remember The Rubik Snake?
Image source: corickle
#16 Did You Have An Airing Cupboard? Keeping All Your Towels Warm?
Image source: corickle
#17 Do You Remember Fuzzy Felt?
Image source: corickle
#18 Anyone Else Remember When Easter Eggs Were Actually Chocolate With The Sweets Inside
Image source: becpuss
#19 Loved Having These! Always Went For The Panda 🤭
Image source: ReadyPlayerForty
#20 Remember Sleeping On These
Image source: Muted-Lawyer-8512
#21 Another Use For Tape
Image source: MisterShipWreck
#22 Do You Remember Watching The Coins You Put In, Snake All The Way Down?
Image source: corickle
#23 Who Remembers The Feeling Of Getting A Brand New One Of These. (UK)
Image source: Purple-Ad-4324
#24 Do You Remember Chocolate Limes?
Image source: corickle
#25 Anyone Remember The Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon?
Image source: [deleted]
#26 Who Remembers The Original Sherbet Fountain In The Paper Wrapper?
Image source: Ands1977
#27 Do You Remember Topic (Before Chocolate Was Ruined)
Image source: corickle
#28 Do You Remember These?
Image source: corickle
#29 Do You Remember Paper £1 Notes?
Image source: corickle
#30 Remember These?
Image source: themissingelf
#31 Vehicles Of My Childhood
Image source: Muted-Lawyer-8512
#32 The Old Days
Image source: Traditional-Win-9521
#33 Anyone Fancy A Screwball ?
Image source: Odd_Mycologist_9241
#34 You Either Had Freezing Cold Water Or Boiling Hot Water Come Out Of It!
Image source: corickle
#35 That Plasticine Smell
Image source: skipadbloom
#36 Anyone Remember Reading Adrian Mole?
Image source: corickle
#37 Did Anyone Have One Of These Beauties?
Image source: corickle
#38 Only Ever Had These At Christmas , Used To Love Em
Image source: Such-Memory-7102
#39 The Myth That The Pink Side Removed Pencil And The Blue Removed Ink
Image source: corickle
#40 Who Had One Of These Absolute Beauts As A Kid?
Image source: CLWggg
#41 Do You Remember Being Kept Entertained With One Of These?
Image source: corickle
#42 Did Your School Bus Look Like This?
Image source: corickle
#43 Who Remembers This…?
Image source: Plastic_Hamster_6444
#44 Who Else Liked Take Hart (1977-1983)
Image source: Alone_Purple822
#45 Love It Or Loathe It?
Image source: corickle
#46 Who Else’s Parents Had One Of These In The 80’s. Classic
Image source: cashboy_1_
#47 Did You Watch This?
Image source: corickle
#48 Old School Money Box
Image source: Potential-Garage170
#49 Did Anyone Have One Of These, Back In The Day?
Image source: corickle
#50 Anyone Else Remember These?
Image source: corickle
#51 Who Remembers These?
Image source: retrocade81
#52 Easter Egg Nostalgia
Image source: wisbit
#53 Do You Remember Danger Mouse?
Image source: corickle
#54 Did Your Mum Buy One Of These For The Hall Carpet?
Image source: corickle
#55 Do You Remember Sliding Down One Of These On A Hot Day? It Was Red Hot To Touch!
Image source: corickle
#56 Did Anyone Else Learn To Wire A Plug At School?
Image source: corickle
#57 Fancy A Pack Of Toffo’s?
Image source: corickle
#58 Maybe A Long Shot But Does Anyone Remember Chockablock?
Image source: becpuss
#59 Waiting Ages For The Bottle To Be Empty Then Filling It With Water To Write On The Pavement Or Use In Water Fights
Image source: corickle
#60 Did You Have A ‘Snake’ Belt?
Image source: corickle
#61 Remember This ?
Image source: circumference_smoke
#62 The Worst Sweet Ever?
Image source: Such-Memory-7102
#63 Who Remember?
Image source: Surround716
#64 Anyone Remember This?
Image source: Impressive_Profit215
#65 Do You Remember Half Pennies?
Image source: corickle
#66 When You Went To Class, The Teacher Says Your Doing Something Different Today.. And You See This ! 😁
Image source: Neat_Cockroach_9933
#67 Who Used To Stand Outside Dixons Watching Themselves On Video?
Image source: Affectionate-Gas3059
#68 Remember When These Were The Norm
Image source: Alone_Purple822
#69 Anyone Remember Astro Wars?
Image source: corickle
#70 It Wasn’t A Birthday Party If You Didn’t Have These
Image source: corickle
#71 The Flash Was Blinding!
Image source: corickle
#72 Remember This Bad Boy?
Image source: RageQuitDad
#73 Do You Remember The Days Of Picking A Film From The Video Shop?
Image source: corickle
#74 Anyone Else’s Nan Have A Knitted Toilet Roll Protector? 😄
Image source: Potential-Garage170
#75 Imagine The Excitement Of Opening This, On Christmas Day, In The 1980s!
Image source: corickle
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