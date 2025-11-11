271 Mystical Bridges That Will Take You To Another World

An ancient, mossy bridge is the perfect complement to any rural or river scene. These old and mysterious arched bridges are mankind’s way of traversing landscapes that are otherwise decidedly wild.

Interestingly enough, an arch is only kept in position by its own weight – the stones supporting an arch couldn’t possibly stay in their position without the stones above them weighing them down. So, while they were very effective and sturdy, their building process was complicated. This usually involved building an entire wooden framework underneath the bridge on which the arch could be rested until the rest of the bridge was built around it.

If you have any more pictures of beautiful old bridges like these, please add them to our list!

#1 Rakotz Brücke, Germany

Image source: Kilian Schönberger

#2 Devil’s Bridge In Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria

Image source: Evgeni Dinev

#3 Multnomah Falls, Oregon, Usa

Image source: Putt Sakdhnagool

#4 Huangshan, Anhui, China

Image source: KM CHeng

#5 Pindos Mountains, Greece

Image source: Christina Fryle

#6 Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

Image source: Daniel Korzhonov

#7 Mullerthal, Luxembourg

Image source: Kilian Schonberger

#8 Ronda, Malaga, Spain

Image source: Zu Sanchez

#9 Gorge De L’areuse, Switzerland

Image source: Vincent Bourrut

#10 Gaztelugatxe, Spain

Image source: Pedro Jarque Krebs

#11 Carrbridge, Scotland

Image source: John Taggart

#12 Stari Most, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Image source: Mikel HS

#13 Root Bridge In India

Image source: Andy Holt

#14 Ponte Gobbo, Italy

Image source: Michael Nebuloni

#15 Hermitage Bridge, Scotland

Image source: Daniel Korzhonov

#16 Bridge Across The Merced River, Yosemite, Usa

Image source: Larry Marshall

#17 Tollymore, Uk

Image source: Stephen Emerson

#18 Gapstow Bridge, New York, USA

Image source: Nor Wati

#19 Misarela Bridge, Gerês, Portugal

Image source: kostadealhabaite.blogspot.pt

#20 Basteibrücke, Saxon Switzerland, Germany

#21 Ponte Della Maddalena, Borgo A Mozzano, Italy

Image source: misztikusvilag.blog.hu

#22 Las Lajas Sanctuary, Colombia

Image source: Levi Novick

#23 Bastei Bridge, Germany

#24 Berlengas, Peniche, Portugal

Image source: neogaf.com

#25 Kemer Bridge, Rize, Turkey

Image source: haberkaradeniz.net

#26 Bastei Bridge Near Dresden, Germany

#27 Palaiokaria’s Bridge, Greece

Image source: panoramio.com

#28 Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

Image source: Cain Pascoe

#29 Sligachan, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

Image source: Robert White

#30 The Shahara Bridge Is The Gateway To Shahara Village, Tucked Away In Yemen’s Jabal Shahara Moun

#31 Pont De Zaglia, Gorges De Spelunca (corsica)

#32 Kintai Bridge Iwakuni Japan

#33 Eilean Donan Castle Bridge, Scotland

Image source: Andrey Smuglin

#34 Solkan Bridge Slovenija

Image source: slo-foto.net

#35 Leshan, Sichuan Province, China

#36 Japanese Bridge In Hoi An, Vietnam

Image source: getintravel.com

#37 Watford, United Kingdom

#38 Tamari Bridge – Georgia

Image source: saunje.ge

#39 Siosepol,isfahan,iran

#40 Bridge To Nowhere, Whanganui, New Zealand

Image source: panoramio.com

#41 Pont Du Gard, France

Image source: lightbox3d.files.wordpress.com

#42 The Bridge Of Lies, Sibiu, Romania. Oldest Cast-iron Bridge, Installed In Place Of A Wooden One

Image source: RaduBercan

#43 The Amazing Bridges Bulgaria

#44 Trikala Greece

#45 Johannapark, Leipzig, Germany

#46 Bridge Of Portitsa, Grevena, Greece

#47 Varda Bridge, Adana, Turkey

Image source: gelarabul.com

#48 Bath, England

#49 Şenyuva Bridge, Çamlıhemşin, Rize, Turkey

#50 Tarr Steps

Image source: Wikipedia

#51 Bridge Over Voidomatis River, Vikos Gorge, Greece

#52 Köprülü Kanyon, Antalya-turkey

#53 Bridge On River Drina, Bosnia And Herzegovina

#54 Misarela Bridge, Montalegre, Portugal

Image source: rontour.wordpress.com

#55 Old Bridge Over Fluvià’s River, Besalú, Spain

Image source: flickr.com

#56 Kosinj Bridge, Lika-senj Region, Croatia

#57 Ponte Sant’angelo, Rome Italy

#58 Ponte Del Diavolo Sul Serchio, Garfagnana, Italia

Image source: parrocchiamarinadicerveteri.it

#59 Öresund Bridge, Between Copenhagen And Malmö, Sweden And Denmark

#60 Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland

#61 Kokori’s Stone Bridge, Zagoria, Greece

#62 Rimski Most, Ilidža, Sarajevo, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Image source: pticica.com

#63 Bassano Del Grappa – Italy Wood Bridge Since 1209 Dc

#64 Prior Park,bath

#65 Bamboo Bridge, Along, Arunachalpradesh, India

#66 The Devil’s Bridge, Rhodopi Mountain, Bulgaria

#67 Watkins Glen State Park, Ny

#68 Shahara Bridge, Yemen

#69 Pont Canal Du Cacor, France

Image source: orenoc.com

#70 Kintai Bridge, Japan

#71 Plaka Bridge On Arahthos River, Pindos Mountain, Greece.

#72 Bridge Of Sighs Venice, Italy

Image source: Wikipedia

#73 Bridge In Village Zovic, Mariovo, Macedonia

#74 Near Ashland Wi

#75 Palladian Bridge, Prior Park, Bath, Great Britain

Image source: ntsouthwest.co.uk

#76 Bridge To The Akagi Shrine, Gunma, Japan

#77 Peyrusse-le-roc, France

#78 Rijeka Crnojevica – Montenegro

#79 Living Root Bridge, Meghalaya, India

#80 Miyajima, Japan

#81 Stirling Bridge, Scotland

#82 Devil’s Bridge, Ardino, Bulgaria

#83 Misarela_gerês_north Of Portugal

#84 Bridge

#85 Çifteköprü, Arhavi, Turkey

Image source: FromGoogle

#86 Felsenbrücke, Germany

#87 New Moon Bridge – Taipei, Taiwan

Image source: Newmoonbridgeis2014

#88 Kadin Bridge In Nevestino,kuistendil,bulgaria!

#89 Erskine Bridge Near Glasgow, Scotland

#90 The Sligachan Bridge Of Scotland ( © Sebastian Grieb Photography )

#91 Mtirala Bridge In Mtirala National Park, Ajara, Georgia

#92 Kledonas Bridge On The Voidomatis River, Greece

#93 Pile Gate, Dubrovnik (king’s Landing)

#94 Pont Du Gard, France

#95 Stańczyki Bridges, Poland

#96 Craig Goch Dam, Elan Valley Of Wales, United Kingdom

#97 Kemerov Bridge, Devinska River, Bulgaria

Image source: bobo66.snimka.bg

#98 Storms River Suspension Bridge, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Image source: panoramio.com

#99 Mostar Bridge

Image source: happytobehomeless.com

#100 Bridge Crossing The Lake To An Island Formed From Salt Waste – Turda Salt Mine, Romania

Image source: adici31.blogspot.ro

#101 Bridge To Nowhere, New Zealand

#102 Dong Bridge

#103 Landeleau, Bretagne, France

#104 God’s Bridge (natural Bridge), Ponoarele, Romania

Image source: fotodependent.wordpress.com

#105 Doublebelt(Çiftekemer) Bridge, Artvin, Turkey

#106 Ponte Della Maddalena (devil’s Bridge) – Near The Town Of Borgo A Mozzano, Lucca Italy

#107 Mes Bridge, Shkoder, Albania

Image source: Panoramio

#108 Danilov’s Bridge Over Mrtvica Gorge, Montenegro

#109 Ponte Del Diavolo, Lucca, Italy

#110 Stone Bridge, Bristol, Maine, Usa

#111 Scotland

#112 Kosinj Bridge, Region Lika, Croatia

Image source: pticica.com

#113 Ponte Del Diavolo (devil’s Bridge) – Borgo A Mozzano, Lucca, Italy

Image source: teladoiofirenze.it

#114 Bobbio (italy) From Devil’s Bridge

#115 Roman Bridge Near The Titus-vespasianus Tunnel Close To The Town Of Antakya In Southern Turkey

#116 Άρτα, Ελλάδα/ Arta Greece

Image source: static.panoramio.com

#117 Rijeka Crnojevića, Montenegro

#118 Railway Bridge And Tunnel Of Kornel Stodola Next To Telgárt, Slovakia

Image source: slovakia.travel

#119 #91 Brugler Road Bridge Over The Paulins Kill, Knowlton, Nj.

#120 Amsterdam, Netherlands

#121 Tsar Bridge (carev Most) On The Way To Ostrog Monastyr, Montenegro

#122 Portitsa,greece

#123 Skodjebrua, Skodje, Norway

#124 Belcastel, France

#125 Landwasser Viaduct, Filisur, Switzerland

Image source: geolocation.ws

#126 Mehmed Paša Sokolović Bridge, Višegrad, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Image source: bosnjaci.rs

#127 Klidonias Bridge, Greece

#128 Lellinge Dk

#129 Djurdjevica Tara Bridge, Montenegro

Image source: Google

#130 Mes Bridge, Shkoder, Albania

Image source: Google

#131 The Devils Bridge On The Outskirts Of Lucca Italy.

#132 Ponte Gobbo, Bobbio, Italy

#133 Ponte Do Porto, Concelho De Manhom, A Corunha

#134 Forth Rail Bridge

Image source: JohnDalrymple

#135 Vatican Bridge,italy

#136 Bridge At Rijeka Crnojevica, Montenegro

#137 Bridge Over Nevidio Gorge, Montenegro

#138 Enchanting Bridge To Nowhere North Island New Zealand.

#139 Poland Srebrna Gora

#140 Savadkuh County, In Mazandaran Province,iran

#141 Richmond Bridge, Tasmania

#142 Colca Canion, Peru

#143 Puente La Reina, Spain

#144 Peyrusse Le Roc, France

#145 Pont Du Diable, Ardeche, France

#146 The Firth Of Forth Bridge, Edinburgh, Scotland; (c) Martin Ziaja Photography

#147 Carrick A Reede Rope Bridge, Ireland

#148 Viaduc De Garabit, France – Made By Eiffel

#149 Pont Neuf, Paris’ Oldest Bridge

#150 Nerja Aqueduct, Southern Spain

#151 Solkan Bridge-slovenia

#152 Aira Force, Cumbria, England

#153 The Old Bridge Of Konitsa, Greece

#154 Chengyang Bridge, China

#155 Ponte Vecchio, Florence, Italy

#156 Old Rail Bridge On Da-an Creek, Taichung, Taiwan

#157 Wooden Bridge

#158 Covered Bridge, Andover, Maine

#159 Anping Bridge, Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China

Image source: blog.holachina.net

#160 Malabadi Bridge, Diyarbakır – Turkey

Image source: ceylaninayakizleri.blogspot.com.tr

#161 Arched Bridge In Mariovo, Republic Of Macedonia

#162 Iguazu Waterfalls

#163 Bridge To Nowhere, New Zealand

#164 Isle Of Skye, Scotland

#165 Bridge

#166 Le Pont Du Gard France

#167 Mes Bridge, Shkoder – Albania

Image source: meteo-europ.com

#168 為什麼台灣的第一張照片已被刪除？是怎麼回事，不是每個人都投票？請解釋有關負責人介紹。不要的照片刪除？

#169 Atlantic Road – Norway.

#170 Long-teng Broken Bridge, Miao-li County, Taiwan.

#171 Natural Bridge, Virginia, Usa

#172 Pont Du Parc De Beihai, Beijing (chine)

#173 Varda Bridge; Adana/turkey

#174 Varda Bridge; Adana/turkey

#175 Puente Izcuchaca Huancavelica, Peru

#176 Brig O Doon, Ayrshire, Scotland

#177 #21 Chmarošský Viadukt (bidge), Slovakia

Image source: flog.pravda.sk

#178 ΤΟ ΓΕΦΥΡΙ ΤΗΣ ΑΡΤΑΣ ΗΠΕΙΡΟΣ ΕΛΛΑΣ

#179 Budapest, Lánchíd

Image source: noplaza.hu

#180 Old Bridge (ponte De Cabaços, Viseu, Portugal)

Image source: nunohorta.com

#181 Bridge Over The Canyon In Blyde River, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Image source: getintravel.com

#182 Czech Republic, Holany Creek

#183 Arslanagića Most – Trebinje, Bosnia & Herzegovina

#184 Mehmed Paša Sokolović Bridge – Višigrad, Bosnia And Herzegovina

#185 The High Coast Bridge, Härnösand, Sweden

#186 Viaduc De Millau, France

#187 為什麼台灣的第一張照片已被刪除？是怎麼回事，不是每個人都投票？請解釋有關負責人介紹。不要的照片刪除？

#188 情人橋，台中，台灣

#189 Teufelsbrücke (devils Bridge), Kassel, Germany

#190 Train Bridge Over Provo River, Ut

#191 Seven Mile Bridge, Fl, Usa

#192 Tampa, Fl, Usa

#193 Villeneuve Sur Lot, 47, France

#194 Puente La Reina In Spain

Image source: TommySvenningsson

#195 Bridge Of Love, Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia

Image source: Google

#196 Old Lepenica Bridge, Kragujevac, Serbia

Image source: Google

#197 Tower Bridge, London, Uk

Image source: Google

#198 Ponte De Lima, Portugal

#199 Tuakau Bridge, New Zealand

#200 Nelson Mandela Bridge, Newtown, Johannesburg, South Africa

Image source: southafrica.net

#201 Covered Bridge, Lovetch, Bulgaria

#202 Doodh Sagar India

#203 Hangzhou, China

#204 Old Bridge, Carcassonne, France

#205 Roman Bridge, Cordoba, Spain

#206 Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

#207 New Lingan Bridge,tainan,taiwan

#208 Waterscape Bridge,tainan,taiwan

#209 Storseisundet Bridge – Atlantic Road / Norway

#210 Independence Mine, Hatcher Pass, Alaska

#211 Puente Isla Del Faro

#212 Gorica Berat Albania

#213 Egnatia Albania

#214 Enniscorthy, Wexford, Ireland

Image source: KieranKelly

#215 Puente Del Inca, Mendoza – Argentina

#216 Djurdjevicia Tara Bridge, Montenegro

#217 Varda Bridge; Adana/turkey

#218 Varda Bridge; Adana/turkey

#219 Perth, Scotland

#220 Bridge To Kato Kastro, Andros, Greece

#221 33 Bridge,esfahan,iran

#222 Orlando Towers Bungee Bridge, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa

Image source: krugerparktour.com

#223 Aira Force, Cumbria, England

#224 Nyc Tappan Zee Bridge

#225 Stone Bridge, Skopje, Fyrom

#226 Venice, Italy

#227 Kameni Most – Skopje, Macedonia (stone Bridge – Skopje, Macedona)

Image source: google

#228 Canal Du Midi, Languedoc, France

#229 Chinghua Bridge,tainan,taiwan

#230 Da-zhi Bridge, Taipei, Taiwan.

#231 New River Gorge Bridge, Fayette County, West Virginia

#232 Tassaban Tambon Kokkram Bridge, Suphanburi, Thailand

#233 Ponte Do Porto, Concelho De Manhom, A Corunha

#234 Stone Bridge At Zagorohoria, Greece

#235 Forth Bridge ,edinburgh , Scotland

#236 Liliuokalani Park, Hilo, Hi

#237 Bloukrans Bridge (world’s Highest Bridge Bungee), Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

Image source: blogs.belmont.edu

#238 General Hertzog Bridge, Aliwal North, South Africa

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#239 Kaaimans River Bridge, Wilderness, South Africa

Image source: skyscrapercity.com

#240 Old Gouritz River Bridge, Mossel Bay, South Africa

Image source: fireflyafrica.blogspot.com

#241 Brigde Of King Zog, Albania

#242 Slijepac Rail Bridge In Montenegro

#243 Bridge

#244 Rainbow Bridge – Penghu Island – Taiwan

#245 情人橋，台中市，台灣

#246 Lugou Bridge In Beijing, China

#247 Glanworth Cork

#248 Indian River Inlet Bridge Delaware.south Of Dewey Beach De.

#249 Kinti Bridge. Iwakuni, Japan

#250 Ancient Clapper Bridge At Postbridge, Dartmoor, Devon

#251 Mathematical Bridge, Cambridge, Uk

#252 Kokori Bridge At Zagorohoria, Epirus, Greece

#253 Somewhere In Western New York, Usa

#254 Going To The Sun Road, Glacier National Park, Montana, Usa

#255 Dazhi Bridge – Taipei – Taiwan

#256 Ironbridge, Shropshire, England

#257 Lánchíd, Budapest, Hungary

#258 Train And Footbridge – Remstrup Å – Silkeborg – Denmark

#259 Kratzerville Bridge 2013 , Winfield Pa.

#260 Kratzerville Bridge, Winfield Pa.

#261 Bridge Over Canal Saint-martin, Paris

#262 Bridge Near Chitral, Pakistan

#263 Ganish Bridge Hunza Pakistan

#264 Köprülü Kanyon, Antalya, Turkey

