Hey Pandas, Has Your Friendship Ever Been Disrupted By Love? (Closed)

I made this post because I need to read about other people’s drama to distract me from my own thing going on. So fire away guys!
#1
I had a friend back at school that I had a crush for a few seconds. He started dating, i kept it to myself, but was very close to him. his girlfriend was the jealousy type and told him to stop being friends with me, which he said yes to. i felt sad but mostly surprised by such a stupid request, since i would never overstep. anyway, months later crush was gone, they broke up, he started liking me (and stayed into me for years, which i thought was an ironic karma). today we barely speak (different minds i guess) but everything is fine between us
#2
No. The love of another has no place in my life (family love is unconditional, so it does not factor).
#3
Right now I’m stuck in a love triangle- my bsf loves me and so dose her boyfriend- I’m not dating either one and neither of them know the other is in love w me…
#4
Had an online friend I’ll call Amy. We met on Quora, we’re the same age. Well eventually we crushed on each other and they asked me to be their girlfriend. I said yes… then reconsidered and said I wasn’t ready yet which was an A-hole move I understand but I just realized I didn’t wanna potentially jeopardize our friendship if the partnership goes sideways.
They were pretty disappointed and communication was slow until I brought it up. Eventually one day we were talking then they just stopped responding. I think they also unfriended me on Discord cuz I tried to send them a birthday message a month ago but it said I couldn’t message non-friends.
If you’re reading this dude, I’m sorry I hurt your feelings.
#5
me and my friend both had a crush on the same dude and we crushed on him together. he turned out to be a d**k.
#6
Crush on my best (and only) friend. They have a girlfriend.
#7
-_- Unfortunately, yes. It was like love at first sight, except I couldn’t see him so…
I’m a dork. A complete introvert even online. I don’t friend people first, I wait for them to like me before I consider friending them or following them. Mainly why I have less “My Pandas” than followers is because I never really knew the proper manner of dealing with followers and friends. Anyway…
We talked on this open chat, with other people, and he was really fun and funny. We both had a similar goofiness that came out through text. And we liked to be competitive. He’d see me on and say something in Spanish, and I’d respond in English like I knew what he was saying, as a challenge. Always left saying “I’ll beat you someday!” Confession, I may have used google translate for a word or two :P Lo siento.
Then… I hit a valley. In real life, I was dealing with the anxiety of being around a lot of people after lockdown. I started moping around in the chat, with a different name, and he didn’t recognize me, but asked me to friend him so he could help me…
Ok. At one point he may have liked me back, later on. But I guess it wasn’t love that disrupted my whole friend group there. Just my parents T-T
Dude, I swear if you read this, I’m going to crawl into a corner and cry.
