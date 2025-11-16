50 ‘Awkward Family Photos’ Shared By People Who Cringe At Them To This Day (New Pics)

Flipping through old family albums is both a pleasure and a challenge for us. It’s great to revisit wholesome memories from our past again, but it can really hurt to see just how many embarrassing and awkward photos there are of us. It’s cold, hard proof that we weren’t as cool as we thought we were! Is that really how we used to dress? Oh, dear Lord, is that what we look like when we smile?!
#1 “My Aunt And Uncle Were Crowned “Golden Couple” At Our Local Fair For Being The Longest Married Couple In The County At 72 Years. Our Local Paper Did A Fantastic Arrangement For The Honor…”
#2 “My Grandma Got Bit By A Pelican On The Pier And Then Began To Scold It”
#3 “One Of Our Goats And I Were Both Pregnant With Twins And Due The Same Week. I Made Her Dress Up And Take Maternity Photos With Me”
#4 “My All Time Favorite Picture Of My Sister. She Was 6, Tired, And Had Just Tried Sparkling Grape Juice. Not A Fan”
#5 “Dad Didn’t Have Much Luck In The Arm Wrestling Circuit, But He Has High Hopes For His Boy”
#6 “This Pretty Much Sums Up My Childhood”
“I’m the blond on the left burying my head in my sister’s lap while she gets in a cheap shot. The youngest is fish-hooking my other sister while my mother looks on and laughs. My father is letting everyone know what his future looks like with four daughters like these.”
#7 “We Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo”
#8 “When It’s Your First Day Of Kindergarten And Also Your First Day As Head Of The Pta”
#9 “As A Child, I Would Dress Up As A Clown Whenever There Was A Reason To Celebrate – In This Case The Birth Of My Younger Brother”
#10 “I Asked My Grandma If She Had Some Rice That I Can Put My Phone In When It Got Wet And She Pulls This Out Of A Cabinet”
#11 “I Was Just Trying To Peel My Daughter Off Of Me, Sit Her On The Bench And Then I Was Running To Get Out Of The Picture. However It Looks Like I Have Left My Children With Their Sitter And Am Running Away For Dear Life!”
#12 “I Got A Life Sized Barbie When I Was 7 And My Brother Had Other Ideas”
#13 “My Poor Daughter Never Heard The End Of It From Her Siblings After Her Heartbreaker Tee Shirt Turned To Fartbreaker For School Pictures”
#14 “My Dad In High School (1959) vs. Me In High School (1986)”
#15 “My Sister Looking Like She’s Gonna Tear My Head Off When I Was An Infant Being Held By My Dad”
#16 “During Our ‘Perfect’ Beach Photo Shoot, My Oldest Son Jumped On My Back, Propelling My Infant Son Out Of My Arms”
“My infant son was not harmed, just wet and scared but mommy is forever traumatized.”
#17 “A Valentines Day Card From A Student Of Mine”
#18 “Our Grandma Used To Not Only Give My Sister And Me Mullets In The 80s, She Would Then Perm Them. Matching Permed Mullets. Need I Say More?”
#19 “My Husband As An Infant. I Prayed Our Children Would Not Inherit His Large Cranium”
#20 “If Your Mum Wasn’t Making Herself Into A Ramp For Your New Bmx, Did She Even Love You? 1980′”
#21 “My Favorite Picture Of My Parents. Them On Their Wedding Day. 1991”
#22 “Our Daughter Would Not Cooperate For Her Photos. She Was Doing Everything But Smiling. Here She Is Getting Ready To ‘Hulk’ Out”
#23 “I Was Born In 1981 But Turned 55 In 1992”
#24 “My Daughter Was Supposed To Be A Flower Girl In Her Aunt’s Wedding But Napping Is Life (And She Was Safely Strapped In)”
#25 “A Photo My Mom Captured Of My Then Two Year Old Daughter”
#26 “My Great Grandma And Her Twin Sister In Springfield, Missouri. The Original Inspiration For The Shining I’m Sure”
#27 “My Parents Wedding Day, 1980s”
#28 “My Husband’s Grandfather Hung Every Photo On The Wall That He Had Of His Grandchildren”
“As a test, the family had the grandkids pose by a garbage dumpster and sent it to his grandfather to see what he would do and he still hung it up on the wall. It then became a tradition to send him photos of the family by dumpsters.”
#29 “This Is A Photo Of My Daughter And Her Father Riding The Tennessee Tornado Roller Coaster At Dollywood. When We Saw The Photo At The Sales Kiosk, We Laughed So Hard We Just Had To Buy It!”
#30 “It Was 1990 So I Guess My Parents Thought They’d Dress Me Up Like A New Wave Recording Artist”
#31 “It Was My Son’s First Time On My Favorite Ride And He Was Terrified. As For My Husband, He Just Always Looks Like That”
#32 “Vintage 1984 Polaroid Of Mr. T Pitying Me As A Baby With My Mom”
#33 “My Grandparents’ Christmas Card From 1951 And My Favorite Annual Reminder That Font Choice Matters”
#34 “The Photographer Kept Telling My Son To “Smile More!” And This Was His Version Of Smiling “More””
#35 “My Husband, The Blonde, Punctured His Kidney While Wrestling With His Brother Who Is Posing On The Right. His Injury Caused Him To Pee Blood And Resulted In Major Surgery. And His Little Brother Couldn’t Have Been Prouder”
#36 “My Daughter Would Not Stop Crying Until She Got Her Own Cone Of Shame”
#37 “I Apologize For My Crimes Against The Ozone Layer. High School Graduation, 1989″
#38 “My Mother And Grandmother Demonstrating Safety Standards In The 1960s”
#39 “This Is My Sister Graduating High School Back When You Had To Wait To Get Photos Developed”
#40 “It’s Hard To Get All 4 Brothers To Behave For A Picture But The Oldest Sure Tried To Keep Everyone In Line”
#41 “Came Across Some Old Photos Of A Weird Looking Baby At My Parents’ House. Found Out It’s Me At 4 Weeks. Thank God They Captured My Beauty Before I Grew Out Of It”
#42 “Found At My Parents. Not Sure If I Should Laugh Or Cry?”
#43 “My Great-Grandfather’s Passport Photo From 1978”
#44 “My Parents Just Got A Hot Tub And Were Very Excited About It”
“Therefore, my grandma hired a professional photographer to take a family photo in the hot tub. For some reason they posed with wine and candles even though the children were not old enough to drink… and sent it out to 150 plus friends as a Christmas card.”
#45 “Thirteen Of Grandma’s Grandchildren Were In The House For A Couple Days Around Christmas-Time. She Was Pretty Exhausted”
#46 “My Dad On Christmas Morning”
#47 “Grandma Made These Wonderful Crochet Vests For Each Of My Husband’s Siblings. He Looks Strangely Happy About It. (Far Right)”
#48 “I Received This Photo From My Dad While He Was Babysitting My Daughter. When She Found Out Grandpa Could Take Out His Teeth, He Let Her Wear Them”
#49 “My 2001 School Photo”
“In order to perfect this aesthetic masterpiece, I put a massive amount of gel in my wet hair, then I bent over and swung my hair around and blow dried it upside down until the gel hardened completely… I got a little lightheaded each time, but clearly worth it!”
#50 “Here Is My Dad With My Grandma In 1956 At The Snow King Chair Lift”
