35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s New Challenge

by

When Jimmy Fallon yells “It’s Hashtag time!” you know you won’t be bored. This time, the beloved host of The Tonight Show asked people to share their funny and weird superstitions and tag it with #MyWeirdSuperstition. Within minutes, the hashtag was trending on Twitter and you can totally see why.

From eating M&Ms in pairs only to always setting the volume on an even number, no matter if up or down, these are some of the weirdly particular behaviors we all have but don’t really tell anyone.

So let’s see what people shared right below, and don’t forget to add your own superstition in the comment section below! And after you’re done reading this one, be sure to check our earlier Jimmy Fallon hashtags, #ThatWasCold, #WeddingFail, #TextFail, and #FitnessFail.

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

#1

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: ZaneChihuahua

#2

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: PacNW2021

#3

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: NatteringNic

#4

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: kimlustemaran

#5

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: Tigger10251

#6

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: WillVersion4

#7

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: heyy_riggs

#8

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: farkasvilkasrh

#9

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: StremelUSN

#10

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: ckarabag

#11

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: kizzleope

#12

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: AbbyTribble

#13

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: erynbird22

#14

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: _rhealynn

#15

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: watchwithbianca

#16

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: kansasbradbury

#17

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: Carolyn84709458

#18

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: sunnie_girl

#19

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: jimmyfallon

#20

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: LoriH79

#21

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: jayeokie

#22

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: That1AwkwardSam

#23

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: MadAnter

#24

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: ben_levine

#25

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: The_Sanocean

#26

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: sadotson

#27

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: pinairea

#28

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: lisabriones15

#29

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: Semsilent

#30

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: MAVain2

#31

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: Ross_Swim14

#32

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: JennaCocorullo

#33

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: SocTwisted

#34

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: Shannymcb1

#35

35 Funny And Embarrassing Superstitions People Still Believe In, Shared For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s New Challenge

Image source: MazeStuck

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Disney Themed Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Nerdwax Will Stop Your Glasses From Slipping Down Your Nose
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Geek Love: Five Brains We Adore on Television
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2009
Dad Wants To Remember His Kids Doing Silly Things So He Puts It Into Comics (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Draw Metal, Horror And Serial Killers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
‘Law & Order’ Breaks the Record « TVOvermind
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.