“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

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Meeting your favorite cartoon character was supposed to be one of the best parts of childhood. Judging by these photos, however, things didn’t always go according to plan. Giant heads, creepy smiles, questionable homemade costumes, and characters that looked only vaguely like the ones they were supposed to represent – the kids’ reactions make these photos even better.

The community at ‘Awkward Family Photos’ has been sharing amusing pictures from family albums, along with the hilarious stories behind them, for years. 

Scroll down for photos that sometimes look less like a dream come true and more like the beginning of a nightmare – or a straight-up horror movie. What about you, Pandas? Do you remember any similar situations from your childhood, where your parents tried to entertain you, but you ended up with a trauma for life?

More info: Instagram | awkwardfamilyphotos.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

“My brother met a clown during our trip to New York City. He was thrilled.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

#2

“My sister at her Chuck E. Cheese birthday party. I am the child on the right doing absolutely nothing to console her.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#3

“Here’s me in 1986 with this terrifying Big Bird where you can see the guy’s face in the cutout below the beak.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#4

“Chicago, 1982. The year I became afraid of clowns. And whatever that thing is behind me.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#5

“It was 1979, and I met Miss Piggy in Pontins holiday park, Prestatyn, North Wales. It looked like she was recovering from a rough night.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#6

“Mr. Peanut still haunts me to this day.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#7

“Stockton-On-Tees in the early 80s, and I got to meet Rupert!”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#8

“My first Easter. Looks like even back then I thought it was pretty dodgy.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#9

“Strange times at the Montgomery County Fair in Ohio, 1981.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#10

“My mom thought it would be a good idea to hire whatever this is for my 3rd birthday party. This photo was taken moments before I started screaming and crying.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#11

“My friend Shawn when she was in 2nd grade.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#12

“Found this gem while digitizing our family photos. It was taken sometime in the late 70s in Des Moines, Iowa. I’m the little guy with Cookie Monster and my brother, whose sole comment upon seeing this photo was, ‘miss that hat.’”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#13

“Bert and Ernie helped me celebrate my first birthday in 1978. That’s me sitting on the lady in yellow’s lap.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#14

“My cousins and I at a birthday party with Alf, who appears to be having a rough one.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#15

“When I was 4, I met Mickey Mouse in Argentina.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#16

“There was a meet-and-greet with Fred Flintstone at a Shopper’s Drug Mart, and I got to sit on his lap.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#17

“Our early 90s triplets in unison Santa photo.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#18

“We took my son to a church Easter egg hunt. Afterward, he took photos with the bunny… and a bonus clown and bird.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#19

“Just what every kid recovering from an elbow reconstruction wants: a huge promotional fish from Long John Silver’s stopping by with a care package of coloring supplies. The early 90s were a strange time.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#20

“Every year for the holidays, my family took me to the Westland Mall in Columbus, OH, for pictures. My 1984 encounter with a bunny filled with darkness still haunts me to this day.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#21

“When I was one, I met Big Bird and the Easter Bunny in 1979 at the Eastgate Square Mall in Hamilton, Ontario.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#22

“Still not sure why my mom wanted to take us for Halloween pics with the Michael Myers of penguins.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#23

“My bowl cut and I got to meet Barney.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#24

“At the Lakeside Mall in New Orleans in 1985, I was lucky enough to meet a leprechaun.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#25

“Me and a really drunk Miss Piggy in Long Beach Island, 1982.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#26

“My brother and I with a bootleg Big Bird & Oscar in 1991.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#27

“1989, Texas. Me with our local mall easter bunny. Something seemed a little off.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#28

“Big Bird was a big hit at our 1983 block party.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#29

“My sister on the lap of the most gawd-awful Easter Bunny ever.”⁠

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

#30

“Four-year-old me, 1998, on one of my family’s many caravan holidays in Cornwall, UK.”

“Awkward Family Photos” Shared 30 Unforgettable Shots Of Kids Meeting Some Truly Terrifying Character Mascots

Image source: awkwardfamilyphotos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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