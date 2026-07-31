41 Women Whose Dating Standards Left Men Completely Speechless

Everyone should know their worth. Having low self-esteem and settling for a partner who treats you poorly is a fate that no one should be forced to suffer. And while we all deserve to find love, we have to be realistic about it. There’s no such thing as a perfect partner, and you certainly can’t expect someone to fall out of the sky and solve all of your problems.
Unfortunately, there are some people in the dating pool who have no trouble setting their standards unreasonably high. And men online have been calling them out for their delusional expectations. Below you’ll find screenshots of posts and texts from women that definitely didn’t sit well with single men, so be sure to upvote the ones that you wouldn’t like to see your partner posting either.
#1
Image source: SirKolbath
#2
Image source: kevin32
#3
Image source: [deleted]
The internet has long been crucifying “nice guys,” and for good reason. These are the kind of men who feel entitled to attention, affection, and intimacy from women just for being “nice” to them. But they only behave that way to get something in return, and if a woman isn’t interested, they’ll quickly snap and revert back to treating women without any respect. Unfortunately, it’s not hard to find these men online, especially in communities dedicated to criticizing women.
In the posts featured on this list, women are being called out for having unrealistic standards and expectations or for being hypocrites. Perhaps they want their partner to pay all of the bills and fund their lifestyle without lifting a finger themselves. Or maybe they’re interested in finding a man who will raise their kids for them, even though he’s not their actual father. Sadly, entitled people can be found everywhere, including in the dating world.
#4
Image source: kevin32
#5
Image source: sin_cos_tan45
#6
Image source: [deleted]
Entitlement is an issue in all aspects of life, including the dating scene, and it can make things much more difficult than they need to be for everyone. There is a fine line between refusing to settle and looking for genuine love and having far too many boxes to check off before you’ll even give someone a chance.
People of all genders can cause problems by being too picky, and in this day and age, when we have access to millions of people on dating apps and social media, it’s harder than ever to feel satisfied.
#7
Image source: [deleted]
#8
Image source: [deleted]
#9
Image source: AngryLurkerDude
Almaz Ohene at Mashable wrote a piece titled “Dating Apps Have Created a Culture of Entitlement,” where they explained that many men become frustrated and give up on a woman if she doesn’t respond immediately.
Meanwhile, sometimes men who women unmatch with on apps will find them on other social media sites and harass them with messages because they felt entitled to attention or a date. This kind of behavior is justified with excuses such as “I needed to shoot my shot.”
#10
Image source: kevin32
#11
Image source: NBA_MSG
#12
Image source: TheAndredal
Even if they don’t manage to secure a date, some people on dating apps still feel entitled to send hateful or bigoted messages to people that they’ve matched with. In 2021, Bumble had to take action by banning messages containing fatphobia or body shaming.
Tinder has also implemented a feature that asks users if they’re sure they want to send a message when their AI bot picks up on potentially offensive or inflammatory language. People tend to forget when they’re behind a screen that they shouldn’t be able to spew cruel words without repercussions.
#13
Image source: siuside
#14
Image source: SirKolbath
#15
Image source: Scourmont
Dating and relationship coach Suzie A. also warns that a person’s sense of entitlement might be keeping them single. She notes that this is different from having standards, which everyone should have. Signs that you may have a sense of entitlement are having unrealistic expectations, turning into a sore loser when you don’t get your way, refusing to respect the boundaries of others if you feel they get in your way, having narcissistic tendencies, or refusing to give anyone a chance who you feel is beneath you.
#16
Image source: RedPill_Dragon
#17
Image source: kevin32
#18
Image source: mimiczx
Thankfully, a sense of entitlement can be broken when it comes to dating. But it will require some self-awareness and reflection. Suzie A. recommends writing out a list of everything you want in a partner and breaking them down into three columns: must-haves, nice-to-haves, and dream on. This will give you a better understanding of what you should really be prioritizing when looking for a potential partner. Is it actually important for him to be over six feet tall? Or should you be more concerned about how respectful he is towards you?
#19
Image source: iamrivensky
#20
Image source: [deleted]
#21
Image source: Bluecherrysoft
Another way to purge the sense of entitlement in yourself is to start practicing gratitude. Try to focus on what you do have, rather than what you lack. The man you’re seeing may not earn $500,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean that he’s worthless. If he makes you feel loved, supported, and safe, that’s a win. And on the flip side, men can’t expect women to do all of the childrearing, cooking, and cleaning anymore. It’s 2026, and it’s time for people of all genders to have reasonable, equitable expectations for their partner.
#22
Image source: [deleted]
#23
Image source: [deleted]
#24
Image source: SirKolbath, x.com
Are you surprised by how entitled the women featured on this list are, pandas? Or do you think that some of them made valid points? Feel free to share your thoughts on these posts in the comments below. And then, if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda in a similar vein, we recommend reading this article next!
#25
Image source: BEyondDaGamer
#26
Image source: kevin32
#27
Image source: SidgeBlueCollars
#28
Image source: longtimefirsttime21
#29
Image source: camknight15
#30
Image source: Breaking_the_beta
#31
Image source: mimiczx
#32
Image source: mypasswordismud
#33
Image source: StoutBeerAndPolitics
#34
Image source: _genios
#35
Image source: kevin32
#36
Image source: guynpdx
#37
Image source: _Atoms_Apple
#38
Image source: [deleted]
#39
Image source: Timmy_the_tortoise
#40
Image source: [deleted]
#41
Image source: icamealivetoday
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