30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

by

On-screen, everything looks picture perfect. From close-up shots to elaborate fight scenes, it seems there’s no room for error in our all-time favorite movies. And although it’s true, that doesn’t mean it’s a given.

In fact, many A-list filmmakers have been putting all their best effort, ingenuity, and talent into coming up with something as good as the iconic rooftop scene from The Matrix.

So this time, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most incredible behind-the-scenes photographs that reveal all the big and small cinematographic tricks. Get your popcorn ready, we’re about to find out how on earth do they do this!

#1 The Phantom Menace (1999)

Model maker Michael Lynch created this miniature set for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. To fill the stands, 450,000 Q-tips were cut, painted and inserted into a mesh. By blowing fans from underneath the model stands, the Q-tips appeared as a live crowd moving around in their seats

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Jurassic World (2015)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: movies.effects

#4 Forrest Gump (1994)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Exterior Of The Sewer Set In It

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Star Wars

Grant Imahara (RIP) and Tory Belleci from Mythbusters working on Trade Federation battleship from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#7 E.T The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: HarvardsMySafety

#8 The Godfather (1972)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Back To The Future Part III (1990)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow

#10 Pulp Fiction (1994)

What was inside the glowing briefcase in pulp fiction

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#11 The Hunt For Red October (1990)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: Khudse_pareshan

#12 The Call Of The Wild (2020)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: movies.effects

#13 Star Wars: BB-8

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: panel-f-media

#14 Baby Driver (2017)

How the car was driven in Baby Driver when the actors were busy acting inside

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: imgur.com

#15 Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Shutter Island (2010)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: movies.effects

#17 Life Of Pi (2015)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Avengers Endgame (2019)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man, War Machine, and Hulk behind the scenes Avengers: Endgame

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#20 The Invisible Man (2020)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Titanic (1997)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: neonsynthwaver

#23 Knives Out (2019)

In Knives Out, Matt Mania (Key Grip) cleverly sculpted mattes to reshape the lighting equipment into scenery you’d realistically expect to see reflected in the glasses.

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Men In Black (1997)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#25 I Am Legend (2007)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Avengers : Infinity War (2018)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: movies.effects

#27 Space Jam (1996)

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Mulan

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: movies.effects

#29 The Matrix

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

Image source: /Kill_Seeker

#30 Harry Potter

30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

