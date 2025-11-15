30 Photos That Reveal The Tricks That Filmmakers Used In Their Movies

On-screen, everything looks picture perfect. From close-up shots to elaborate fight scenes, it seems there’s no room for error in our all-time favorite movies. And although it’s true, that doesn’t mean it’s a given.
In fact, many A-list filmmakers have been putting all their best effort, ingenuity, and talent into coming up with something as good as the iconic rooftop scene from The Matrix.
So this time, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most incredible behind-the-scenes photographs that reveal all the big and small cinematographic tricks. Get your popcorn ready, we’re about to find out how on earth do they do this!
#1 The Phantom Menace (1999)
Model maker Michael Lynch created this miniature set for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. To fill the stands, 450,000 Q-tips were cut, painted and inserted into a mesh. By blowing fans from underneath the model stands, the Q-tips appeared as a live crowd moving around in their seats
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Jurassic World (2015)
Image source: movies.effects
#4 Forrest Gump (1994)
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Exterior Of The Sewer Set In It
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Star Wars
Grant Imahara (RIP) and Tory Belleci from Mythbusters working on Trade Federation battleship from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Image source: reddit.com
#7 E.T The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Image source: HarvardsMySafety
#8 The Godfather (1972)
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Back To The Future Part III (1990)
Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow
#10 Pulp Fiction (1994)
What was inside the glowing briefcase in pulp fiction
Image source: reddit.com
#11 The Hunt For Red October (1990)
Image source: Khudse_pareshan
#12 The Call Of The Wild (2020)
Image source: movies.effects
#13 Star Wars: BB-8
Image source: panel-f-media
#14 Baby Driver (2017)
How the car was driven in Baby Driver when the actors were busy acting inside
Image source: imgur.com
#15 Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Shutter Island (2010)
Image source: movies.effects
#17 Life Of Pi (2015)
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Avengers Endgame (2019)
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Spider-Man, War Machine, and Hulk behind the scenes Avengers: Endgame
Image source: reddit.com
#20 The Invisible Man (2020)
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Titanic (1997)
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Image source: neonsynthwaver
#23 Knives Out (2019)
In Knives Out, Matt Mania (Key Grip) cleverly sculpted mattes to reshape the lighting equipment into scenery you’d realistically expect to see reflected in the glasses.
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Men In Black (1997)
Image source: reddit.com
#25 I Am Legend (2007)
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Avengers : Infinity War (2018)
Image source: movies.effects
#27 Space Jam (1996)
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Mulan
Image source: movies.effects
#29 The Matrix
Image source: /Kill_Seeker
#30 Harry Potter
