Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It’s Not An Emergency

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Medical procedures can be scary. While some of us shake in fear even at the thought of having our blood drawn, surgery makes many people fairly anxious. Research shows that about 60-80% of surgical patients feel preoperative anxiety, and sometimes it doesn’t even matter if you’re having a minor surgery: the nerves of being in a hospital just creep up on you regardless.

This woman was having surgery on her hand and asked her husband to accompany her. She needed the support since she moved to Switzerland from the U.S. and didn’t speak perfect German, but her husband thought she didn’t need him there. Refusing to take a day off work, he basically told her to get over it and go alone.

A woman asked her husband to accompany her to the hospital during her hand surgery

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency

yaroslav-astakhov- / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It’s Not An Emergency

But the husband refused, not taking a day off work because it was not an emergency

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency

Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency

Froggypop13

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency

stefamerpik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Some European commenters pointed out that the husband’s reaction might be a cultural thing

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency

Others disagreed, questioning the husband’s devotion and adding that the hospital staff will judge him

Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency
Wife Asks Husband To Take A Day Off Work For Her Surgery, He Refuses, Saying It&#8217;s Not An Emergency

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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